Montreal’s transit authority strongly recommends passengers wear face masks

Open this photo in gallery Commuters keep their distances while riding a subway train in Montreal, on April 22, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Montreal’s transit authority is strongly recommending that passengers wear a mask when riding the bus or subway.

As it prepares for a gradual lifting of the lockdown in the city, the authority said today it will hand out 600,000 reusable masks to users and supply employees with two washable face coverings each.

Philippe Schnobb, the chairman of the Montreal Transit Corp., says the agency doesn’t have manpower to enforce a mandatory mask rule on its network.

The recommendation is in keeping with one from Quebec health authorities to wear a mask in situations where keeping a two-metre physical distance from others isn’t possible.

Schnobb says buses will be outfitted with a physical barrier to protect drivers, and passengers will be encouraged to enter through the front and exit through the rear of the bus.

Extra staff is also being assigned to cleaning tasks to maintain COVID-19 hygiene measures.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is delaying the reopening of retail stores, schools and daycares in the greater Montreal area to May 25. Legault says the health care network in Montreal is struggling with a lack of staff and the city continues to deal with stubbornly high rates of COVID-19 infection. The Canadian Press

