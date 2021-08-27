 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

More B.C. wildfires classified as held; number of blazes drops

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen in Monte Lake, B.C., on Aug. 26.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Officials say the number of wildfires in British Columbia has fallen to below 240 because of cooler temperatures and rain.

Emergency Management BC says most of the blazes are in the Kamloops, southeast and Prince George fire centres.

It says there are about 35 evacuation orders in place as well as 83 evacuation alerts, which means people should be ready to leave at short notice.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service says there have been more than 1,500 fires since the season began April 1, with more than 8,600 square kilometres of land charred.

It says some wildfires of note, such as the White Rock Lake and Lytton Creek blazes, are still classified as out of control.

The service says the estimated 635-square-kilometre Tremont Creek fire and 742-square-kilometre Flat Lake fire are classified as being held, which means they are not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies