Canada More charges laid against woman in connection with explosion in London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont.
The Canadian Press

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police say they have laid more charges after an explosion in London, Ont., last week.

Investigators have said a car slammed into a house and hit a gas line, triggering the blast. A large ensuing fire then spread to several homes.

Seven people were injured and about 100 residences had to be evacuated.

Daniella Alexandra Leis, a 23-year-old woman from Kitchener, Ont., was arrested shortly after the crash.

Police say eight new charges were laid related to impaired driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Leis now faces 12 charges in total in connection with the incident.

