Canada

More federal funding announced to complete restoration of Charlottetown’s historic Province House

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Tourists visit Province House in Charlottetown, in a Sept. 27, 2013, file photo.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The federal government has committed another $30.7-million towards a major project to conserve and restore historic Province House in Charlottetown.

That will bring total government spending on the project to $91.8-million.

The work, which began in 2017, has included conservation of the exterior walls, foundation and roof.

The next phase will see reinstallation of electrical and mechanical systems, interior finishes and accessibility upgrades.

The original site was completed in 1847, and the Fathers of Confederation met there in 1864 to discuss forming a country.

The building is expected to reopen to the public in 2022.

