More Manitobans are now eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot.

The provincial government says Indigenous people aged 30 and up, and others aged 50 and up, can now get a second booster four months after the first one.

Immunocompromised people aged 18 and up are also eligible.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer says eligibility may be further expanded in the fall.

Dr. Brent Roussin says COVID-19 statistics, such as the number of people being admitted to hospital and intensive care units, are trending in the right direction.

Roussin says Manitoba has not seen any cases of monkeypox yet.

