More Ontario universities strengthen campus vaccination policies

Open this photo in gallery Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ont., on Sept. 19, 2020. Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Several Ontario universities are strengthening their COVID-19 vaccine policies before classes begin next month.

Carleton University in Ottawa, Western University in London, Ont., and McMaster University in Hamilton say unvaccinated individuals without a valid medical or human rights exemption will not be able to access their campuses.

They’ve issued October deadlines for students and staff to get fully immunized.

Story continues below advertisement

Previous university policies allowed unvaccinated people to take regular COVID-19 tests as an alternative to being fully vaccinated in order to be on campus.

The Council of Ontario Universities and Colleges Ontario has called for a provincewide policy that requires the vaccination of post-secondary students, staff and faculty.

Last week, the province’s top doctor said there are plans for vaccination policies in post-secondary institutions, though those have not yet been made public.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.