An expert on research into violence against women is telling a coroner’s inquest there needs to be more education on intimate partner violence in Ontario.

Psychologist Peter Jaffe says that would help prevent tragedies similar to the 2015 deaths of three women killed by a man they were in past relationships with.

The inquest is examining the deaths of Carol Culleton, 66, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, who were killed on their properties in the Renfrew County area by Basil Borutski, a man with a known history of violence against women.

Jaffe, the academic director of the Centre for Research and Education on Violence Against Women & Children, says the province should enhance funding for disseminating public education material on intimate partner violence.

He also recommends the province explore the appropriateness of applying a dangerous and long-term offender designation in high-risk intimate partner violence cases where perpetrators have longstanding patterns of violence and/or multiple victims.

The inquest is expected to last three weeks and hear from approximately 30 witnesses.

