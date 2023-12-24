Open this photo in gallery: Striking teachers and their supporters hold a rally in front of Premier Francois Legault's office in Montreal, on Dec. 22.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Three more Quebec public sector unions say they’ve reached tentative agreements with the province around working conditions, but salary negotiations continue.

The unions represent around 185,000 health-care workers and more than 12,000 education staff.

Negotiations around salaries and benefits are taking place at a central negotiation table separate from talks around working conditions, which are being discussed by sector.

One of the unions, which represents technical and professional staff in health and social services, says the tentative agreement around working conditions won’t be presented to members until a salary deal is reached.

The unions are part of union group calling itself the “common front,” which has said its 420,000 members will launch an unlimited strike in the new year if a deal isn’t reached.

On Friday, two unions representing more than 100,000 teachers said they’d reached similar deals addressing working conditions.