 Skip to main content

Canada More residents being moved out of Pikangikum First Nation as crews battle nearby forest fire

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

More residents being moved out of Pikangikum First Nation as crews battle nearby forest fire

PIKANGIKUM, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Authorities say more residents of a remote First Nation in northwestern Ontario will be moved out of the community today as crews battle a forest fire burning nearby.

A full evacuation of Pikangikum First Nation began yesterday, with community members leaving on flights, as well as via boat and bus routes.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian Armed Forces says around 300 people have been airlifted out of the community on military planes so far and two more flights are scheduled for today.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial officials have said evacuees are being taken to communities in northern Ontario that include Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls, and Kapuskasing.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the forest fire burning near Pikangikum is about six kilometres southwest of the community, on the opposite side of a lake, and is about 404 square kilometres in size.

Spokeswoman Jolanta Kowalski says firefighters are trying to direct the blaze to natural boundaries like lakes, and have installed sprinklers around the community in an attempt to stop the fire from spreading into the First Nation.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter