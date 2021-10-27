Ships work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Oct. 25.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

The Coast Guard has updated the number of containers that fell into the ocean from a cargo ship off Victoria to 106, up from the original estimate of 40.

It says the owner of the MV Zim Kingston provided information showing 2,000 containers were on board with 1,000 on deck when two caught fire and others fell overboard as the ship approached Vancouver last week.

The Coast Guard says in a statement that two containers with hazardous chemicals were among those lost, and that number hasn’t changed since the first estimate.

Storm delays recovery following container ship fire off B.C. coast

It says authorities now have a list of contents from all containers identified as being lost, including industrial and car parts, Christmas decorations, sofas, poker tables, clothing, toys, yoga mats, stand up paddle boards and other everyday items.

The Coast Guard says it expects some of the containers have sunk, while others have been spotted near Cape Scott on the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

Officials have said it may be several days before fires inside individual containers on the Greece-based ship can be extinguished.

The owner, Danaos Shipping Co., has said it is co-operating with Canadian officials.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.