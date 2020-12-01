More than 100 inmates, 23 staff test positive for COVID-19 at Saskatoon jail

Open this photo in gallery The Saskatoon Correctional Centre photographed on Monday Nov. 10, 2008. GEOFF HOWE/The Globe and Mail

Some offenders in a Saskatchewan jail where more than 100 inmates have been infected with COVID-19 say their units are too full to stop the spread.

The Ministry of Justice says that as of Monday 107 inmates and 23 staff at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A spokesman says that’s out of a total 476 offenders at the jail, which houses people serving provincial sentences less than two years and those in remand awaiting court appearances.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing calls the outbreak “deeply concerning” and says all inmates at the jail will continue to be tested.

It says masks became mandatory for all provincial inmates last week, after offenders were only required to wear them when they showed symptoms or moved around a facility.

Some inmates in Saskatoon say getting masks now is too little too late and they are worried about overcrowding.

“I feel like a science experiment. I feel like a lab rat being watched by scientists,” 29-year-old Troy Maurice told The Canadian Press in a recent interview.

Cory Charles Cardinal, another inmate, said people are coughing on his unit and the jail didn’t put enough precautions in place to prevent the virus from spreading.

“They just gave out a little memorandum every once in a while saying try (to) wash your hands and social distance,” said Cardinal, adding some inmates have been reluctant to get tested out of fear of being ostracized.

Maurice said his unit has a shared bathroom with 15 bunk beds and five portable beds on the floor.

He said the bunks are close together, the room feels stuffy because there isn’t enough air flow and those on the unit have been together for weeks.

“We shouldn’t be jam-packed like tuna fish,” Maurice said.

“It was impossible to get away from everybody. There’s guys who tested positive for COVID on the bottom bunks and the guys on the top bunks are just deathly scared.”

The Ministry of Justice says public-health officials have advised that movement between units should be restricted because offenders who test negative could still have been exposed to positive cases.

“This is a similar precaution that has occurred in other provinces that have experienced a COVID-19 outbreak in a correctional centre,” said spokesman Noel Busse.

“Additionally, Corrections must continue to ensure that incompatible offenders (rival gang members) are not put in a situation where they are more likely to endanger themselves or others.”

Busse said last week that most inmates in Saskatoon’s jail who tested positive were asymptotic. And temporary trailers were brought in so those offenders could isolate.

Inmates have also been required to isolate for 14-days upon arrival and correctional officers have been wearing masks since the summer.

In response to the outbreak, justice officials said no more inmates are being sent to the Saskatoon jail. They are being diverted to jails in Regina and Prince Albert.

The provincial government said it has no plans to release offenders who are serving sentences because of COVID-19.

