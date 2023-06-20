More than 100 Mexican firefighters arrived in Ontario on Monday, the first round of international support to help battle the raging wildfires in the province this season.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the firefighters arrived in Thunder Bay, with 52 wildland fires continuing to burn around the province – 19 of which are not yet under control.

The international support comes as 1,910 firefighters have been deployed across Canada this season, as part of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) and its resource-sharing agreements with the United States, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand and Costa Rica.

The agreement allows a province or country seeing increased fire activity to make a request to CIFFC for equipment to fight fires at the ground level, aircraft assistance, incident management teams, or for fire personnel.

Due to the extraordinary wildfire circumstances in Canada this year, CIFFC Communications Manager Jennifer Kamau said more international help is needed.

“Canada has gone beyond its established framework of international partnerships and sought assistance from a wider range of countries to ensure the affected regions receive the resources they need to combat the wildland fires,” Kamau wrote in an e-mail to The Canadian Press.