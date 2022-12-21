Members of the public attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a deadly condo shooting in Vaughan, Ont., on Dec. 21, 2022.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Family, friends and shocked community members held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to honour the victims of the deadly condo shooting north of Toronto.

Dozens of people holding candles and flowers gathered outside the city hall in Vaughan, Ont., to pay their respects.

Police have identified the victims as Rita Camilleri, Vittorio Panza, Russell Manock, Helen Manock, and Naveed Dada. Doreen Di Nino’s husband has identified her as the lone survivor of the Sunday night shootings and said she is resting in hospital after emergency surgery.

While the families did not want to speak, they listened to the tributes and condolences from community leaders such as Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca and Pastor Jason Cleugh from Maple Community Church.

“Please remember, you are the light of your loved one,” Cleugh said, addressing the families.

“Please let your light shine and their memory will live through you. Speak wonderful things of them this Christmas season. This holiday season, remember them, be thankful for them. We are thankful they are part of our community.”

York Regional Police have said a 73-year-old man who was in a lengthy dispute with his condo board killed three board members and two of their partners before he was shot dead by an officer.

Del Duca said there are no words that can adequately convey Vaughan’s collective heartbreak, nor are there any words that could provide enough comfort to the victims’ families.

“I have no doubt that we will come together as a community, that we will be there for one another, and there in particular for the family and friends of the victims over the coming days, and that together we will find a way as a community to heal when the time is right,” he said.

“But this is not yet a time for healing. This is a time to grieve.”

Lucy Derasmo, holding a candle, said she was good friends with Camilleri and Panza. When she heard the news of the shooting she texted several people she knows who live in that condo complex, but Camilleri was the only one who didn’t respond.

“Rita was a very outgoing, very generous, very sweet, soft-spoken woman – a really compassionate soul,” Derasmo said.

“She took really good care of Vittorio. They had a really good love connection and loved dancing, loved parties like fundraisers, dinner dances. We were just at a dinner dance about three weeks ago together.”

Carm Aizburua said she has lived in the building for two years and knew three or four of the victims.

She said she attended the vigil to support the families.

“It is just very sad,” Aizburua said, holding a candle. “I am shocked, very shocked, and then scared, and then now still shocked and sad.”

“My heart goes out to all the families. We are all human beings, and you know, we are all suffering. I just want to support the families.”

Family members and other vigil participants lined up to lay lit candles on a bench at the end of the event.

Other people, such as Danny Montesano, didn’t know anyone involved, but still felt compelled to attend the vigil.

“I just came to give whatever I can do to help out to support families,” he said. “I was so shocked ... I don’t believe this.”