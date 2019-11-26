 Skip to main content

Canada

More than 1,500 boats set off as lobster season opens in southwestern Nova Scotia

YARMOUTH, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Fishing boats, loaded with traps, head from port in West Dover, N.S., on Nov. 26, 2019, as the lobster season on Nova Scotia's South Shore begins after a one-day weather delay.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

It’s the opening day for the largest and most lucrative lobster fishery in Canada.

More than 1,500 lobster boats loaded with traps set off from a number of wharfs this morning as the sun rose over southwestern Nova Scotia.

In Yarmouth, which has one of the largest lobster fleets, the winds were calm and the clear sky was a mix of pink and blue at 7 a.m. as dozens of boats sailed past the lighthouse at Cape Forchu.

Known as dumping day, which refers to the first day of dumping traps into the ocean, the event was originally scheduled for Monday, but strong winds forced a delay.

In 2016, fishermen working in lobster fishing areas 33 and 34 hauled in $494-million of the $1.3-billion generated that year by the entire Canadian lobster fishing industry.

The lobster business on the East Coast remains a crucial economic engine, employing about 30,000 harvesters.

