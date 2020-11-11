More than 200 Saskatchewan doctors sign open letter urging action over rising COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, left, and Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, take part in a news conference at the Legislative Building, in Regina, on March 18, 2020. The Canadian Press

More than 200 doctors in Saskatchewan have signed a letter calling on Premier Scott Moe to take action to stop the rise in COVID-19 infections.

They cite the steady increase in cases and hospitalizations over the past month and say the safety of people and the health-care system is at risk.

Health officials reported 127 new infections in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, the fifth time in the past week that number has been more than 100.

The province says 44 people are in hospital, and 11 are receiving intensive care.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has urged provincial leaders to act immediately to reduce the rising case numbers and to not let up on public-health advice under the pressure to keep businesses open.

Moe responded that it was unhelpful of Trudeau to question the choice of provinces and paint a picture that pits health against the economy.

In the open letter posted to social media, the doctors ask Moe to act with “sufficient force” to reverse the rising case count and outline when further measures would be taken.

“It is becoming increasingly to clear to us, physicians from across Saskatchewan, that we are losing the battle against this virus,” it reads.

“If more is not done to change our course we are confident that winter will bring overflowing hospitals, cancelled surgeries, overwhelmed health-care providers and needless deaths.”

Moe has repeatedly said he believes the province can avoid a return to a wide-scale shutdown and instead take targeted measures to deal with the virus’s spread, such as making masks mandatory in the three largest cities.

Alberta’s chief medical health officer said officials in that province are considering a short economic lockdown to help reverse its spike in COVID-19 cases after doctors in that province wrote a similar letter.

“If the rate of COVID-19 spread continues, the consequences to the people of Alberta will be catastrophic,” wrote the Alberta doctors.

“The province should consider a two-week, short, sharp lockdown, or ‘circuit breaker’ to drop the effective reproductive number and allow contact tracing to catch up.”

Manitoba has announced the closure of non-essential businesses and a ban on social gatherings to curb its spread, which has been the worst in the country per capita.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging provincial and city governments to do everything they can to stop the surge of COVID-19 and says Ottawa will be there to help businesses survive further lockdowns. The Canadian Press

