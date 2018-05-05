 Skip to main content

More than 200,000 without power after deadly Ontario wind storm

The Canadian Press

More than 200,000 people are still without power across southern and central Ontario on Saturday morning following a windstorm that downed trees and power lines and left two people dead.

Environment Canada says wind gusted at close to 120 kilometres per hour on Friday in the wake of a cold front that moved across the province.

Hydro One, the province’s largest power utility, is reporting more than 200,000 customers affected by outages on Saturday morning.

Toronto Hydro says another 20,000 are without power in the city.

On Friday, police west of Toronto said two people died as a result of the winds.

Halton Regional Police say a tree fell on two men who were “working on tree servicing” on Friday afternoon in Milton, Ont., killing one and injuring the other.

And in Hamilton, police say a man who had been trying to clear downed power lines was found “in contact with live wires” on a road and died soon after emergency services arrived on Friday evening.

