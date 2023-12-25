More than 500 customers are without power on Christmas Day nearly a week after a rain and wind storm swept through New Brunswick, tearing down power lines.

The outages are mainly in the areas of Charlotte southwest, which is close to Nova Scotia; and central York Sunbury, which is southeast of Fredericton.

Powerful winds battered New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Monday, and officials said more than 100,000 people woke up in New Brunswick on Tuesday morning without power.

NB Power spokeswoman Dominique Couture says crews now are encountering outages that require often “complex repairs.”

She directed a question about estimated repair times to the website, which shows that while some customers could get power back by 11 p.m. Monday, there is no estimated time available for a few others.

The site lists tree or vegetation, and equipment issues as causes for the outage.