Open this photo in gallery: A contractor with NB Power does a repair on a power line in Fredericton, Dec. 19, 2023.Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

More than 5,000 people were still without power in western New Brunswick late Saturday afternoon, five days after a vicious wind storm tore down power lines and left more than 100,000 people in the dark.

In a Saturday morning post to X, formerly Twitter, NB Power said its crews were still out working to restore service for those without electricity.

“We are not going home until we have safely restored power to all of our customers,” the post said.

Powerful winds battered New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Monday, and officials said more than 100,000 people woke up in New Brunswick on Tuesday morning without power.

NB Power has been slowly restoring electricity to those customers over the week, though the utility noted Thursday that at times it was slow going. Its network suffered “extensive damage,” some of which required complex repairs with specialized equipment in hard-to-access areas, NB Power said in a social media post that day.

As of late Saturday afternoon, the utility’s website showed the majority of the remaining outages were in the Fredericton region and the southwestern corner of the province.