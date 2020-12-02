 Skip to main content

More than half of people living in Canada’s territories assaulted at least once after age 15: survey

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

More than half of women and men living in Canada’s territories reported being victims of at least one sexual or physical assault after their mid-teens.

Statistics Canada says there were fewer reports of assaults in the provinces, where 39 per cent of women and 35 per cent of men said they were assaulted at least once after age 15.

The survey was conducted in 2018 to find out more about gender-based violence in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Reports of sexual and physical assault were highest among women and men in Yukon, where 61 per cent of both genders said they were assaulted at least once since they were 15.

The survey says that in Nunavut’s largest communities, including Iqaluit and Rankin Inlet, the average number of assaults against men and women was about the same as in all the territories.

The number of reported assaults went down in smaller communities, where 30 per cent of men and women said they had been assaulted.

The report also highlights that women were three times more likely than men to be assaulted.

LGBTQ women and women with physical or mental disabilities were also among the most vulnerable, as more than 60 per cent reported assaults.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies