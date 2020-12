More than half of people living in Canada’s territories assaulted at least once after age 15: survey

More than half of women and men living in Canada’s territories reported being victims of at least one sexual or physical assault after their mid-teens.

Statistics Canada says there were fewer reports of assaults in the provinces, where 39 per cent of women and 35 per cent of men said they were assaulted at least once after age 15.

The survey was conducted in 2018 to find out more about gender-based violence in Canada.

Reports of sexual and physical assault were highest among women and men in Yukon, where 61 per cent of both genders said they were assaulted at least once since they were 15.

The survey says that in Nunavut’s largest communities, including Iqaluit and Rankin Inlet, the average number of assaults against men and women was about the same as in all the territories.

The number of reported assaults went down in smaller communities, where 30 per cent of men and women said they had been assaulted.

The report also highlights that women were three times more likely than men to be assaulted.

LGBTQ women and women with physical or mental disabilities were also among the most vulnerable, as more than 60 per cent reported assaults.

