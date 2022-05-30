Elections Ontario says more than one million people voted in the advance polls.

Advance voting was available for 10 days this year, up from five in the last election.

Elections Ontario says preliminary figures indicate that 1,066,545 people cast their ballot in advance polls this year, which represents 9.9 per cent of eligible voters.

In 2018, about 698,000 people voted in advance, representing 6.8 per cent of eligible voters.

Election day is Thursday, but people can still vote between now and Wednesday at their local returning office.

The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are fanning out across the province today as they enter the final stretch of the election campaign.

