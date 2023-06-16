Good morning,

Fifteen people are dead and 10 others injured after a bus carrying mostly seniors collided with a semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada highway near Carberry, Man.

The bus had been travelling from a seniors centre in Dauphin to a casino in Carberry, about 200 kilometres south, when it was struck by the semi-trailer at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5 in Carberry shortly before noon yesterday.

Open this photo in gallery: RCMP and other emergency crews attend the scene of a fatal collision between a multi-person transport van and a semi truck at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5 near Carberry.Matt Goerzen/The Brandon Sun

Canada’s immigration system is overwhelmed with information requests. Ottawa was warned – but did nothing

Over the past decade, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has seen a 763-per-cent increase in access-to-information requests. The influx of filings has become so overwhelming that IRCC now accounts for 80 per cent of all access requests made to the federal government.

The reason? Roughly a decade ago, would-be immigrants and their representatives realized they could better navigate the system by using access legislation. The IRCC ordinarily provides immigration applicants with minimal information during the process; if their cases run into problems, they often have no easy way of finding out why. But the department is required to respond to access requests.

The result? A bogged-down public service, runaway costs and no fix in sight.

Public Safety Minister Mendicino tight-lipped on gaps in Paul Bernardo’s prison transfer

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was unable to explain yesterday why he wasn’t informed about child killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo’s prison transfer and wouldn’t say whether any of the staff who failed to notify him were fired as a consequence.

The minister spent a second day trying to dodge reporters and being hounded by the opposition, who accused him of “feigning surprise” at Mr. Bernardo’s transfer two weeks ago.

Also on our radar

Toronto mayoral debate: Seven of the highest-polling candidates in Toronto’s mayoral by-election squared off in a rowdy televised debate yesterday evening. The crowded stage of candidates competed for airtime, sparring on topics including affordability, public safety, housing and homelessness.

Sudanese refugees suffer sexual violence: Fighters and smugglers are preying on the nearly half-million refugees who have fled from Sudan’s conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said in a report on Thursday. The sexual attacks are being reported to UN protection teams by refugees arriving in Egypt, Chad, South Sudan and Central African Republic.

Ontario justice of the peace unjustly treated, appeal finds: The Ontario Court of Appeal ruled justice Julie Lauzon was treated unjustly when she was kicked out of her courtroom after she wrote a newspaper article calling bail hearings “a disgrace.” The decision clears the way for judges and justices of the peace to speak publicly about problems in the justice system.

Wildfires threaten to make home insurance go up: The uptick in extreme weather and natural catastrophe losses, along with high inflation, will drive up insurance prices, an analyst says. The Canadian insurance industry has seen the number of natural-disaster claims, because of events such as hurricanes, floods, hail storms and wildfires, more than quadruple since 2008.

Morning markets

Global shares gain: Global shares rose to 14-month highs on Friday, as investors took the view that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise rates much more. Just after 5 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.74 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 0.39 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.66 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.07 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was slighly lower at 75.59 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Dean Beeby: “The status quo for cabinet secrecy remains deeply entrenched, despite any appearance to the contrary. In fact, Canada has the most restrictive cabinet-secrecy regime of any of our Westminster-style government counterparts – that is, Britain, New Zealand and Australia. Even Canada’s own provinces are less secretive about cabinet records.”

Gary Mason: “While Mr. Poilievre’s videos are doubtlessly effective, albeit over-the-top cheesy, they are often also misleading to the point of being fabulously deceitful. This would include his latest, set in a Toronto subway station.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by Brian Gable.Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

This is a tough time to buy a home. Those who can’t qualify with the minimum 5- to 7.5-per-cent down payment, a standard mortgage and a 25-year amortization have to get creative. Here are five ways Canadians are squeezing into new mortgages.

Moment in time: June 16, 1911

Open this photo in gallery: In this undated photo provided by International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) a punch card machine is being assembled. IBM was formed on June 16, 1911, as the Computing Tabulating Recording Co. in a merger of four separate companies.Associated Press/The Associated Press

IBM incorporated as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company

In the late 19th century, a rapidly industrializing world needed more analytical power than human brains alone could provide. What it required, and what American inventor Herman Hollerith soon supplied, was punch cards. Hollerith’s punch card tabulating system stored information as small holes in paper cards. Those holes could then be read electronically (using a method that involved what would now be considered a worrying amount of mercury). When the U.S. Census Office held a competition to find a more efficient way of totalling up the 1890 census, Hollerith entered and won. The business he founded soon after, the Tabulating Machine Company, became a computing pioneer. In 1911, American businessman Charles R. Flint, a specialist in corporate rollups, amalgamated the company with others he had pieced together. The combined New York-based business produced not only punch-card paraphernalia but also recordkeeping clocks and “computing scales,” which automatically priced goods as they were weighed. It was first known as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, but its Toronto branch plant had a less unwieldy name: International Business Machines Corp. In 1924, that became the name of the whole company, and IBM was born. Steve Kupferman

