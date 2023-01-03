Good morning, and Happy New Year!

Travel this year: Where to go in 2023 if you care about climate change

Rogers-Shaw deal approved because Freedom Mobile sale expected to create ‘more aggressive’ wireless competitor

In its detailed reasons, posted online Monday, Canada’s Competition Tribunal outlined how it arrived at its decision to permit the takeover.

Last week, the tribunal dismissed an application by the Competition Bureau seeking to block the merger of Canada’s two largest cable companies, saying that the deal is not likely to result in higher cellphone bills or other anti-competitive effects, such as poorer service.

The Competition Bureau has already appealed the ruling and applied for an injunction that, if granted, would prevent the deal from closing until the case can be heard. The watchdog says in its notice of appeal, filed on Friday, that the tribunal made legal errors in its rush to issue a judgment.

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

Russia acknowledged on Monday that scores of its troops were killed in one of the Ukraine war’s deadliest strikes, drawing demands from Russian nationalist bloggers for commanders to be punished for housing soldiers alongside an ammunition dump.

Russia’s defence ministry said 63 soldiers had died in the fiery blast which destroyed a temporary barracks in a former vocational college in Makiivka, twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Murals honouring loyalist paramilitaries line many walls in the largely Protestant neighbourhood of Shankill Road in west Belfast. 11.22.2022Anna Liminowicz

Northern Ireland sees growing angst about sectarian strife and Brexit

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement was supposed to put Northern Ireland on a path to prosperity by ending the fighting and creating cross-community institutions, including a novel system of government based on power sharing.

But as the agreement approaches its 25th anniversary in April, there’s a feeling among many people here that Northern Ireland is moving backward. The hoped-for power-sharing arrangement has collapsed, and the government has been crippled for months. Fallout from Brexit has deepened divisions, and an election expected to be called in January – the second in less than a year – is unlikely to end the dysfunction.

What the rest of the country can learn from Ontario’s family doctor payment model: According to the province’s former deputy minister of health, the most important lesson of Ontario’s primary-care reforms, is this: If a government is going to change the way it pays family doctors, and pay them more in the process, it needs to put clear and enforceable rules in its physician services agreement.

More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica. He will be remembered as the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.

Canada extends copyright protection another 20 years to meet new trade obligation: There will be no new books, songs or plays added to the public domain in Canada until 2043 after the government squeezed in a change to copyright laws just before the end of 2022.

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field: The Buffalo defensive back was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

What happens when a small ski town’s only cab company is shuttered? Wayne Grant was a legendary cabbie in Kimberley, B.C., before the only taxi company around closed in August. On New Year’s Eve, he offered a lift service so long-time customers who do not have a vehicle can get around. About 8,000 people live in this east Kootenay town, and many relied on taxis to deliver groceries, takeout, prescriptions, booze and smokes. Drivers conducted wellness checks. If a regular didn’t have money to pay the fare, drivers would shrug it off, knowing they were good for it.

Some Saskatchewan Sunwing passengers make it home: Some Sunwing travellers from Saskatchewan say the airline is leaving them at airports in other provinces, while others say a flight from Mexico that made it to Regina had dozens of empty seats.

Morning markets

Global shares rose today, defying a pickup in the U.S. dollar, as investors piled into riskier assets such as equities and commodities while weighing up how much the recent surge in COVID-19 infections in China may affect its economy.

European shares rose in early trading, with gains in energy stocks such as BP and Shell. The STOXX 600, which lost 13 per cent in 2022, rose 0.6 per cent. The FTSE 100, the only major European index not to trade on Monday, rose 1.4 per cent in early trading. Germany’s DAX index was up 1.5 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was 1.45 per cent higher.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which fell more than 2 per cent earlier in the session, ended up 1.8 per cent. U.S. stock index futures gained between 0.4-0.5 per cent, pointing to an upbeat start at the opening bell.

What everyone’s talking about

The fight for women’s rights is a fight against authoritarianism

“The fight for women’s rights in functioning democracies connects with the women fighting repression in autocracies and provides them with strength and support.” - Macarena Saez

Why contrarian economist David Andolfatto thinks inflation isn’t so bad

“He suggested central bankers could have been delivering this message to the public in 2021 – that they expected inflation to remain elevated for a couple of years in order to facilitate this ‘desirable redistribution scheme.’ They could have accepted inflation as part of the price to pay for what had to be done, rather than first dismissing it as an aberration and then demonizing it while racing to bring it back under control.” - David Parkinson

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Man reading book on couch.Tetiana Lazunova/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

The year ahead: From books to movies to music and more, here’s what to look forward to in 2023

Globe Arts staff round up the coming year’s most anticipated television shows, movies, theatre performances, visual art, music and books that you won’t want to miss

What medium are you most excited for? It’s definitely on the list, there’s something for everyone.

Moment in time: Jan. 3, 2001

Hillary Clinton is sworn in as a U.S. senator

US First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton (2ndR) is sworn in as a US Senator by Vice President Al Gore (R) with her husband US President Bill Clinton (L) and daughter Chelsea (2ndL) in a reenactment ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill 03 January 2001 in Washington, DC.STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP/Getty Images

She had already been one of the U.S.’s most powerful and high-profile first ladies, personally handling policy files – most famously a failed attempt to build a universal health care system – to such an extent that voters often viewed her as her husband’s de facto co-president. So it was no surprise when Hillary Clinton became the first White House spouse to run for public office, winning a New York Senate seat just as Bill was on his way out the door. Ms. Clinton, sworn in on this day in 2001, would spend eight years in the upper chamber. She accumulated a record that ranged from liberal orthodoxy (voting against president George W. Bush’s tax cuts and trying, unsuccessfully, to stop the appointment of right-wing justice Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court) to national-security hawkishness (supporting the Patriot Act and the war on terror). No decision, however, would prove more fateful than her backing of Mr. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, which would last long after most other Democrats were calling for a withdrawal. That move, which she would years later concede had been a mistake, contributed to her downfall when she sought to blaze trails once more as the first woman elected to the country’s presidency. Adrian Morrow

