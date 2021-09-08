Morning Update: ‘A balancing act’: Several provinces enter uncharted legal territory with vaccine passports

Good morning,

Several provinces are entering uncharted waters around the legality of vaccine passports that require patrons of a wide variety of establishments to be fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 shot.

Governments are permitted under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to limit basic freedoms if they can show why such limits are reasonable. But there is scant Canadian case law on what is reasonable in a health emergency.

Story continues below advertisement

The creation of wide no-go zones on the basis of vaccination status – in places that governments deem non-essential, such as gyms, restaurants and sports events – has become a focus of political jockeying in the federal election and of angry, even violent demonstrations on the campaign trail by those who oppose vaccine mandates.

More COVID-19 coverage:

British Columbia releases details of its COVID-19 vaccine passport

Twelve Alberta mayors call for province to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport

Federal government eases travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals

COVID-19 restrictions forced many to embrace slower, less scheduled lives. But will it last?

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 QR code (left) is scanned in Montreal, Wednesday, September 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal campaign promise for new bank tax tempers investor expectations

A Liberal Party campaign pledge to raise taxes on large banks and insurers is weighing on the share prices of large financial institutions and creating uncertainty for investors expecting a windfall from bumper profits the sector has earned so far this year.

Shareholders have been waiting for the banking regulator to lift temporary restrictions on dividend increases and stock buybacks. But if the Liberals are re-elected, their promised tax hikes could eat into the excess cash banks have to dole out to investors.

More election coverage:

Conservatives to release platform costing hours before first official leaders’ debate

Justin Trudeau says he’ll keep campaigning after gravel thrown at Ontario protest

Story continues below advertisement

Conservatives look to stoke the fires of competition within Canadian telecom market

Campbell Clark: Trudeau is still the Liberal campaign’s biggest asset, and now its greatest liability

Adam Radwanski: Liberals, Conservatives suddenly agree on the need for EV sales quotas. How will they deliver post-election?

Andrew Coyne: Why Maxime Bernier and his noxious views should be at the leaders’ debate.

Treaty Land Sharing Network building bridges between Saskatchewan farmers, Indigenous community

Bradley Desjarlais started hunting when he was about seven years old. His parents would send him out to find food and he would return with small game, such as rabbits and ducks. He has been a subsistence hunter ever since, raising his children on wild game while passing down his skills.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Desjarlais, 50, is from Fishing Lake First Nation, about 230 kilometres east of Saskatoon, in Treaty 4 territory. He said it is increasingly difficult to exercise his treaty rights in Saskatchewan, which has been selling its Crown land and shrinking his accessible hunting grounds. And people exercising their treaty rights on Crown land and in other parts of rural Saskatchewan face hostility from non-Indigenous residents, he said.

But now, Mr. Desjarlais has connected with a small group of Saskatchewan farmers who are bolstering treaty rights by offering Indigenous peoples safe access to their privately owned land.

The Decibel podcast: How to make remote work fair for everyone

As businesses bring people back into offices, many are offering hybrid work models that allow employees to work from home on some days. As Report on Business columnist Rita Trichur explains, this could be a double-edged sword for many women. It might allow them to better balance work and the caregiving that disproportionately falls upon women. But if old mindsets about putting in face time at the office persist, it could also hurt their career advancement.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Taliban name new caretaker Cabinet in Afghanistan: The Taliban announced a caretaker Cabinet yesterday that paid homage to the old guard of the group, giving top posts to Taliban personalities who dominated the 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition and its Afghan government allies.

Story continues below advertisement

Also: Canadian safe houses still operational for interpreters and families stuck in Kabul

More: Afghan women march for rights as Taliban crush protests

Efforts to assist at Montreal nursing home hindered by bureaucratic delays: Bureaucratic delays hampered efforts by the local Montreal health authority to take charge of the troubled Herron nursing home after it was deserted by its staff during the early days of the pandemic, according to documents and testimonies made public yesterday.

Canada aims to block Chelsea Manning from entering country: A decade after Chelsea Manning revealed U.S. state secrets about the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, officials in Ottawa are seeking to permanently block her from entering Canada.

Activist investor launches battle for control of CN Rail: TCI Fund Management has initiated a battle for control of Canadian National Railway Co. in the wake of the railway’s apparently failed bid to buy Kansas City Southern Railway Co.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks pull back: World stocks fell from the previous session’s record highs and European stocks dropped on Wednesday on caution over the pace of economic recovery, while the U.S. dollar hit a one-week peak as investors reduced exposure to riskier assets. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 1.46 per cent and 0.98 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.89 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.12 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.87 US cents.

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Elizabeth Renzetti: “You’d hardly think Texas would find kinship with a Communist state, but here we are: With its new law that bans abortions after six weeks, Texas has been turned into a state of anti-woman snitches.”

Lisa Deveau: “Most officers likely did not get into the job to be mental-health professionals, but in many ways, that is the reality. Candidates who apply for policing and are subsequently recruited bring with them varied experiences and education, but a social services/mental-health background is not required. If they are not offered de-escalation and mental-health training on the job, how are they supposed to demonstrate the skills that citizens expect?”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Back to school: keeping up with your kids’ bops, bangers and jams

It’s back-to-school time, and that means disconnecting from your kids. The people who have been running rampant throughout the house are about to start rampaging through other halls. And when they are, today’s hottest albums will be the soundtrack to this year’s high jinks. So when you inevitably run out of things to talk about – because talking about school is boring or “you just don’t understand” – remember that music can open a lot of doors if you know the passwords. Here are the not-so-secret codes – the bops, bangers and jams that’ll keep you in touch with today’s young ‘uns.

MOMENT IN TIME: SEPT. 8, 1952

Open this photo in gallery John Conway with the puppets Uncle Chichimus and Hollyhock, c. 1952. Robert C. Ragsdale/Courtesy of CBC / Canadian Museum of History

Uncle Chichimus becomes first character to appear on CBC-TV

When CBC-TV made its debut on this day in 1952, its live opening act from Toronto was inauspicious. It was Let’s See, a children’s show that introduced the character of Uncle Chichimus, a puppet created by Toronto’s John Conway. As puppets go, Chichimus wasn’t loveable. He was a skinflint, irascible, green, with rosy cheeks and bald except for hair on the sides that, put in a modern context, made him look remarkably like the Pointy-Haired Boss in the cartoon strip Dilbert. His sidekick, another puppet named Hollyhock (Chichimus’s pleasant niece), had long yellow hair and a yellow face. Not that viewers would have noticed the hues: Colour television didn’t come to CBC until 1966. Within the following year, Conway’s puppet show grew to a 15-minute standalone segment (previously, Let’s See mostly introduced other segments, such as Percy Saltzman’s weather). It was popular with families and won its early evening time slot – which was impressive, even though the only competition came from U.S. stations. As the show evolved, it was rebranded as Uncle Chichimus and then Uncle Chichimus Tells a Story. However, by 1954, CBC-TV wanted a change in direction and killed the show in favour of a seriously minded current-affairs program. Philip King

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.