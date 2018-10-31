Morning Update: A last-minute deal to save Calgary’s Olympic bid; Chinese firm diverted web traffic

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Ottawa, Alberta and Calgary have announced a proposal to fund the 2026 Winter Olympics

Story continues below advertisement

The three levels of government confirmed an agreement late last night, hours after city council agreed to hear a motion to walk away from the bid in the face of a deepening dispute over who would pay for the event. A vote is scheduled for today, and if the bid proceeds a plebiscite is scheduled for Nov. 13. The agreement puts the total public funding at $2.875-billion, still short of the $3-billion laid out in the hosting plan, and the announcement didn’t explain the difference. If Calgary stays in the running, it would be competing against Stockholm and an Italian bid that includes Milan.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

China Telecom diverted internet traffic in the U.S. and Canada, researchers say

State-owned China Telecom has been diverting web traffic in a bid to commit espionage and steal intellectual property, researchers say, despite no-hacking agreements Beijing has signed with Western countries. China has been rerouting North American traffic via access points it set up legally, according to a paper published in the Military Cyber Affairs journal. Foreign carriers typically set up access points to better serve clients in their home countries, but China Telecom has also used them to conduct malicious activities, the report said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser is expected to raise the issue with Chinese officials, though Beijing’s embassy in Ottawa dismissed the report as “groundless speculation.”

Meanwhile, Canada’s spy service is warning that Canadian research is “of interest to foreign states,” whose exploitation of such work poses potential harm to “Canada’s national interests.” The statement from CSIS came after The Globe reported on concerns that Canadian postsecondary institutions have become a target for Chinese intelligence-gathering.

Thousands of mourners gathered as funerals begin for Pittsburgh’s synagogue shooting victims

Cecil and David Rosenthal were remembered as “beautiful souls” as more than 1,000 came to grieve after their death in Saturday’s shooting rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, a survivor of the massacre, said the two intellectually disabled men had “not an ounce of hate in them – something we’re terribly missing today.” Funerals were also held for two other victims, including Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, who was a go-to source of care for HIV patients in the epidemic’s early days. U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Pittsburgh to pay tribute to the victims, and was greeted by protesters who said his rhetoric has emboldened bigots; Pennsylvania’s Governor and Pittsburgh’s mayor declined to join him during the visit.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian hospitals are reporting a spike in a rare syndrome resembling polio

It seemed like a cold. But within two days, six-year-old Naiya Clarke was in an Edmonton hospital paralyzed in nearly every part of her body. She had acute flaccid myelitis, an extremely rare illness that mostly affects children and can result in a sudden weakness of one or more limbs. Researchers don’t yet know what’s behind the latest wave of cases, but some believe it may be the return of a virus that has been the precursor to past spikes. Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children usually sees one or two cases a year, but has confirmed about a dozen so far in 2018. Cases in the U.S. are soaring, with 191 under investigation this year and 75 confirmed, up from 33 confirmed last year. As for Naiya, she has since regained mobility. But not all children are able to walk again.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Notorious Boston mobster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger was killed in prison

The 89-year-old was found beaten to death in a West Virginia prison, with a mob figure believed to be behind the killing. After 16 years on the run, Bulger was arrested in 2011 and sentenced to two life terms for 11 murders. Before his criminal history became known, he earned a reputation around South Boston as an Irish Robin Hood. But then disclosures revealed he had worked as an FBI informant for 15 years and that authorities had turned a blind eye to his crimes in exchange for snitching on the Mafia. The arrangement allowed him to conceal 19 murders. Bulger was an inspiration for Jack Nicholson’s Irish mob boss in the 2006 film The Departed.

Story continues below advertisement

MORNING MARKETS

Markets climb

Stock markets bounced higher on Wednesday, bringing some relief after a brutal October in which equities have suffered one of their worst drops in a decade and spooked investor confidence. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 2.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.2 and 2.1 per cent by about 6:50 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar was hovering just above 76 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

There’s plenty of blame to go around on Saudi arms deal – and it starts with the secret contract

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fears that if Canada cuts off a sale of armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, it could lead to a penalty of a billion dollars. Or billions of dollars. Lots of money, anyway. There’s no way for Canadians to know how much. Apparently the Prime Minister is not at liberty to say. Conservative MP Ed Fast, meanwhile, insists his party is not to blame because Saudi Arabia was a very different country in 2014, when a Conservative government signed the contract, the details of which cannot be revealed. But there is plenty of blame to go around. And the blame should start with the secrecy. No government has any business signing secret arms deals – the kind that make it impossible for Canadians to know the details and judge the ethics of such deals. That was true in 2014 – and it is true now. The government should pass legislation to make sure it can’t happen again.” – Campbell Clark

Is Andrew Scheer itching for his own war with the press?

“If federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer declares journalists the ‘enemy of the people,’ we will know he will have unburdened himself of any final reservations about adopting U.S. President Donald Trump’s war with the press as a means of winning and maintaining power. To this point, Scheer and his Conservative colleagues have mostly taken tentative steps in this direction – although they’ve been noticeable and concerning. Some of his MPs have gone after journalists on social media, accusing one of being a ‘Liberal reporter.’ Conservative MP Michelle Rempel has called The Canadian Press news agency a ‘spin tool’ of the Prime Minister’s Office. … In an open letter published in the Toronto Sun recently, Scheer said taxpayers needed someone as federal leader who would stand up to ‘the media and privileged elite.’ At a later rally, he charged that the media and punditry were on the side of the Liberal establishment.” – Gary Mason

Fears of cultural appropriation have ruined Halloween

“Halloween was once a much simpler time. In recent memory, it has gone from being a festive celebration encouraging creativity, tackiness and sexualized costumes, to signifying an annual occasion for white people to live in fear of committing cultural appropriation. The tendentiousness of Halloween costumes gained widespread attention in 2015, when Nicholas Christakis, a professor at Yale University, was physically mobbed on campus after his wife, also a Yale professor at the time, was harassed for defending students’ right to choose their own costumes without advice from the institution. Since then, in the name of being racially sensitive, some universities have created costume guidelines detailing what is and isn’t appropriate for students to wear. … Surely there is a balance to be found between the free-for-all of years before and our current, hypersensitive climate. Without it, we lose the ability to discuss critical issues pertaining to race, and thereby spread true awareness.” – Debra Soh

LIVING BETTER

The battle against the flu requires our best shot, not muddled messaging

“Quebec takes the prize for head-scratching public policy. It used to have universal flu-vaccine coverage, but this year decided to target high-risk groups only – seniors over the age of 75, children aged six-to-23 months, pregnant women and those with chronic conditions. It even launched an ad campaign with the tag line: ‘When it comes to the flu, we’re not all the same.’ This is a ridiculous approach.

There is no question that some people are at much higher risk of illness and death if they contract influenza. But who in the hell do we think they get the flu from? Infections spread via family and friends, caregivers and strangers. So why would we discourage anyone from getting a flu shot, from becoming potentially infectious? One of the main reasons to promote universal vaccination – whether it’s for measles or the flu – is to achieve herd immunity, to have so many people vaccinated that a pathogen can’t get a foothold and spread.” – André Picard

MOMENT IN TIME

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? released

Open this photo in gallery (The New York Times) NYT/The New York Times

Oct. 31, 1962: Titillated that the rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford might be given an on-screen airing in a story about two retired actresses in a toxic relationship, audiences flocked to Robert Aldrich’s What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? when it opened in 1962. Davis (pictured) bravely donned grotesque makeup to play a former child star clinging to her younger self. Crawford played her older sister, the more reasonable Blanche, a performer whose success outstripped her sibling’s, but who is now confined to a wheelchair after a mysterious accident. That leaves her at the mercy of the increasingly lunatic Jane; on screen and off, Davis bested Crawford, winning an Oscar nomination for her melodramatic performance. The reviews, however, were mixed. Appearing two seasons after Psycho and in the same season that the French art-house hit Last Year at Marienbad arrived in North America, the film’s Golden-Age-Hollywood gothic style felt as old school as its stars, both in their 50s. Meanwhile, Alfred Hitchcock was perceived to be a more inventive terror-master than Aldrich. And yet, five decades later, Baby Jane’s reputation has prospered, earning the film recognition as a classic psychological thriller – and a delightful piece of camp. – Kate Taylor

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.