Morning Update: A primer on the royal wedding

Royal wedding: What to know ahead of the big day

Tomorrow is the big day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the ceremony getting under way at 7 a.m. ET. Here’s a quick rundown of the details:

The Markle family drama: Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., won’t be in attendance. He first wavered on attending after getting caught up in a scandal over paparazzi photos, and then said he was staying home over health concerns. (It’s expected Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, will walk her down the aisle.) Meghan’s half-brother, half-sister and ex-sister-in-law have also been in the news for their actions and remarks.

The ceremony: 2,640 guests (plus a crowd of 100,000-plus) will be in Windsor, where the pair will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel. Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, will be his best man. And while Meghan won’t have a maid of honour, her close friend, Canada’s Jessica Mulroney, is playing a starring role in the ceremony. After the ceremony, Meghan and Prince Harry will ride through the streets of Windsor on a horse-drawn carriage.

Costs, moneymaking and media: The Royal Family is paying for the costs of the wedding, but the British government will be covering the roughly £30-million in security expenditures. But it will provide an estimated £80-million boost to the economy, thanks to hotel bookings, restaurant visits and memorabilia sales. Five thousand members of the media will be covering the event, including Peter Mansbridge, who is making a brief return to the CBC.



Andrew Morton: “It is Ms. Markle’s fortune – or misfortune depending on your viewpoint – to enter the Royal Family when the political and social tectonic plates are genuinely shifting. In a few years time, Britain will no longer be the country it is today. Nor will the Royal Family.”

Denise Balkissoon: “A beautiful, biracial commoner starring in a royal wedding is a fairy tale about race and Britishness the Crown can get behind. It’s a much better image than half a million black and brown citizens facing possible deportation.”

Ellie Abraham: “As a mixed-race woman who grew up in Britain’s mostly white countryside, I am acutely aware that representation matters, and whilst this high-profile union is helping move society forward, is the media’s racialized narrative simultaneously dragging us backward?“

Ottawa’s Trans Mountain pipeline pledge won’t cost taxpayers a cent, Bill Morneau says

After vowing to protect the project against financial loss caused by any B.C. government obstruction, critics said the Finance Minister was essentially offering Kinder Morgan a “blank cheque.” But Morneau says the plan, which he’s yet to fully explain, would function more like insurance (for subscribers). In exchange for the financial protection, Ottawa would earn a premium from Trans Mountain project backers. The federal government doesn’t “expect that there would be any costs to Canada,” Morneau said. And if Kinder Morgan walks away from Trans Mountain, “plenty of investors would be interested” in the project.

Here’s Campbell Clark’s take: “Not since Brian Mulroney rolled the dice on the Meech Lake constitutional talks has a Canadian prime minister gambled so much to push through their political agenda. Justin Trudeau is coming to an inflection point of political risk – and in a matter of weeks, it could all blow up.” (for subscribers)

Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Justin Trudeau’s call for an independent probe into the Gaza violence

The Israeli Prime Minister phoned Trudeau yesterday to say he wouldn’t co-operate with an international investigation, officials said. Netanyahu did say that Israeli forces would conduct a fact-finding inquiry to determine how a Canadian-Palestinian doctor was wounded by an Israeli sniper. Rejecting the call for a larger probe, Netanyahu blamed Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, and said Israel was defending its territory. Trudeau had called for an independent investigation into Israel’s use of “excessive force” which resulted in 62 deaths and more than 2,700 injuries. Hamas has since acknowledged that 50 of the 62 Palestinians killed were its members.

Playoffs: The Winnipeg Jets are in danger of falling behind 3-1

After starting off the Western Conference final with a 4-2 win at home, the Jets proceeded to lose to Vegas by scores of 3-1 and 4-2. They’ll be looking for a better outcome in Game 4 tonight (8 p.m. ET).

A Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine has arrived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

There have been 44 suspected, probable or confirmed Ebola cases in the country, including the dangerous development of the first confirmed case in a major city. Thousands of doses of the experimental vaccine have arrived in Congo to deal with the new outbreak. In 2015, the virus killed 11,300 people in three countries.

Markets mixed

Calm returned to world markets on Friday after a roller-coaster week that has seen oil break $80 a barrel, government borrowing costs jump and emerging markets battered by a pumped-up dollar. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at 77.96 US cents.

Donald Trump saves jobs – in China?

“It must have seemed very odd to President Donald Trump’s supporters when he tweeted on Sunday that he was working hard to save jobs in China. ‘President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast,’ he thumbed. “Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!’ This from the sworn defender of American jobs. The man who has repeatedly said that China steals U.S. jobs and technology. Who is threatening the country with US$150-billion in tariffs. Who vowed in a 2016 campaign speech that he would not allow China to continue to ‘rape our country.’ If Trump’s concern for Chinese workers seems suspect, it’s because it is. His offer to save ZTE from collapse is a complex tale that provides a vivid picture of the President’s troubling attitude toward trade and foreign affairs.” – Globe editorial

A gold-rush attitude won’t help Canada’s marijuana industry

“In the 19th century it was gold rushes in British Columbia. In the 20th century it was the discovery of oil in Alberta. In the 21st century, it will be the growth of cannabis across Canada. For good and bad, Canada has been shaped by a series of singular, transformational events. In each case, the economic boom and ensuing social impact has challenged Canadian society and tested the ability of governments and courts to recalibrate policies, laws and expectations. Nowhere is this more apparent than with the pending legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada. Not surprisingly, there has been tremendous focus on the approval date for Bill C-45. But as that day approaches, it’s increasingly clear how much remains to be resolved – and the risk imposed by the complicated process that still lies ahead.” – Jeanette VanderMarel, co-founder and president of Good & Green, a late-stage applicant for a federal license

A hard lesson: The digital classroom can really fail

“Parents, on the whole, have bought into the promise of connected, digital, paper-free classrooms; we clamour for more devices and faster connections in our schools. And while we struggle to ensure that screens have their time and place at home, we assume that at school they’re a force for good – developing the ‘global competencies that will allow students to communicate, collaborate and create … in a globally connected technology engaged world’ as a Ministry of Education spokesperson put it. Have we been naive?” – Naomi Buck

Hidden Canada: Your guide to the country’s undiscovered gems and experiences

Canada has a few safari experiences, but as Margo Pfeiff writes, none are more wild than the annual reindeer migration you can catch in the Northwest Territories. And Dave McGinn notes that there’s no need to go to California when you can head to Port Colborne, Ont., to catch epic waves on Lake Erie. Go here to read about 10 sights worth exploring across the country.

Facebook holds IPO



May 18, 2012: It was the most anticipated U.S. stock market debut in more than a decade, heralding the new dawn of a social-media age and turning a 28-year-old CEO into an instant billionaire. But Facebook’s May 18, 2012, initial public offering will be remembered as a massive flop. The stock debuted on the NASDAQ at US$38. Four months later, it had lost nearly half its value. The IPO was plagued by several problems. Days earlier, the company’s underwriters had lowered their financial projections. Investors questioned how Facebook would be able to make money. There were regulatory investigations and shareholder lawsuits. But Facebook emerged within the year with a new strategy: A dramatic overhaul to shift its platform from desktop to mobile and new tools that allowed advertisers to target users based on their most personal details. Those changes helped turn Facebook into one of the world’s most valuable public companies, with more than two-billion users. But they also made Facebook more attractive to foreign political actors and unscrupulous data-collection firms. Six years after investors wondered whether Facebook could ever make much money off its giant user base, some are now worried that the social-media giant may have monetized its platform too well. – Tamsin McMahon



