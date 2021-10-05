Morning Update: Afghans who worked for Canadian military still waiting for rescue from Kabul safe house

Good morning,

Down a dusty Kabul side street, just a few hundred metres from a Taliban checkpoint, 19 Afghans who worked for the Canadian military hide in a single building with their families, waiting for a rescue they were promised months ago.

The guards, translators, chefs and their families – nearly 100 people in all, including 32 children – live together in a cramped safe house. Other than the occasional grocery trip, the group stays inside the building day and night, with their children unable to go to school. They share what scant information they have with other Afghans stuck in similar limbo through a WhatsApp group named “IRCC” – the acronym for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the department they blame for their prolonged purgatory.

‘We need to do this in a different way’: the challenge of developing a kid-friendly vaccination plan

As Canada prepares to embark on the largest and most urgent childhood mass vaccination campaign since the polio epidemic of the 1950s, health experts say planning is urgently needed to put in place child-friendly COVID-19 outreach strategies that avoid the logistical headaches that plagued the vaccine rollout for adults earlier this year.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently approved only for Canadians aged 12 and older. But the arrival of shots for younger people is imminent. Last week, Pfizer/BioNTech submitted preliminary data to Health Canada for the approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

Canada formally invokes 1977 treaty with U.S. in effort to avert Line 5 shutdown

The Canadian government has invoked a 1977 treaty with the United States to trigger formal government-to-government negotiations over the fate of Line 5, a vital petroleum pipeline for Canada that faces a threat of shutdown from the State of Michigan.

The move escalates a dispute in which U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has been reluctant to intervene. Last May, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm told reporters the White House had no plans to get involved, saying it would be up to the courts to settle.

Trudeau returns to Ottawa after much-criticized holiday: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returned to Ottawa yesterday after a vacation in Tofino, B.C. that generated criticism from Indigenous leaders and opposition parties because it began on Thursday, which was the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Robyn Urback: Some beach vacation ideas for your next sombre statutory holiday

Ship’s anchor among possible causes in California oil spill: Officials investigating one of California’s largest oil spills are looking into whether a ship’s anchor may have struck a pipeline on the ocean floor, causing a major leak of crude, authorities said yesterday.

Celebrity chef Mark McEwan’s business files for creditor protection: Celebrity chef Mark McEwan’s restaurant, gourmet grocery and events business has obtained protection from creditors, warning that unless it is permitted to streamline its operations, it could run out of cash within weeks.

Toronto’s housing market saw a hot September: Toronto’s housing market is heating up, with resales climbing for the first time in five months as “fierce” competition for houses in the suburbs pushes prices higher.

Global markets steady: World shares steadied on Tuesday as worries that rising oil prices will feed inflationary pressures appeared to ease, while the U.S. dollar regained strength ahead of U.S. payrolls data on Friday seen as key to the Federal Reserve’s next move. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.59 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.38 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.89 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei finished down 2.19 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.28 per cent. New York futures were modestly higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.40 US cents.

Cathal Kelly: “On his own, [the Edmonton Oilers’ Duncan] Keith just did a better job of undermining the anti-vax contingent than an infinite number of public-health press conferences, tightly argued op-eds or TikTok PSAs by preening right thinkers.”

Tips for stuffing a turkey this Thanksgiving

Making stuffing is a chore that some would rather avoid. But packaged stuffing mixes just don’t cut it, nor do the store-bought flavoured croutons; both are too processed and salty. If you just follow a few rules, though, stuffing is simple to prepare.

MOMENT IN TIME: OCTOBER 5, 1984

Open this photo in gallery Marc Garneau, pictured September 4, 1984, represented the Canadian National Research Council when the seven-member crew launches aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger on Oct. 5, 1984. NASA

Marc Garneau first Canadian in space

More than 4,000 people had applied for the job when naval commander Marc Garneau was one of six chosen to become the first Canadian in space. Two months later, Garneau began training with the Canadian Astronaut Program. On Oct. 5, 1984, with Garneau aboard as a payload specialist, Challenger blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the 13th flight of the U.S. Space Shuttle program. Over the next eight days and five hours, Garneau travelled 5.3 million kilometres and circled the Earth 132 times. He would later leave the military and become deputy director of the Canadian Astronaut Program in 1989. In 1992, Garneau underwent further training to become a mission specialist, eventually becoming a “CAPCOM,” or capsule communicator, for several NASA shuttle flights. He returned to space aboard Endeavour on two more occasions in 1996 and 2000. On his last mission, which docked at the International Space Station, Garneau used the Canadarm to haul an eight-tonne stainless steel truss containing the station’s first solar array out of the shuttle’s payload bay and manoeuvred it into position. Over his three flights, he logged nearly 700 hours in space. Rob Gilroy

