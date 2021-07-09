Morning Update: AFN elects RoseAnne Archibald, first woman to serve as national chief

Good morning,

Former Ontario regional chief RoseAnne Archibald, of Taykwa Tagamou Nation, beat out six other candidates in the race for the top job at the Assembly of First Nations. After five rounds of voting, Archibald is the first woman to hold the title of national chief in the advocacy organization’s history.

Archibald finished with 205 votes, below the 60-per-cent threshold of all registered voters required to win. Muskowekwan First Nation Chief Reginald Bellerose of Saskatchewan, who garnered 144 votes on the fifth ballot, conceded before the sixth round of voting.

As national chief, Archibald will be representing more than 900,000 First Nations people in 634 communities across the country when she meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and premiers to help shape policy decisions.

Open this photo in gallery RoseAnne Archibald of Taykwa Tagamou Nation, left, gets a hug after the closing ceremony of the AFN's Annual General Assembly in Fredericton, N.B., on July 25, 2019. Archibald has been elected as the AFN's first-ever female national chief. Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

House ethics committee will reconvene to consider probe into Liberals’ use of parliamentary funds

MPs on the House ethics committee are set to meet Monday to consider whether to investigate the possible misuse of parliamentary funds that flow from the office budgets of Liberal MPs and the Liberal Research Bureau. The request to recall the committee came from four opposition MPs – Conservatives Michael Barrett, Jacques Gourde, Colin Carrie and the Bloc Québécois’s Marie-Hélène Gaudreau.

The Globe and Mail reported earlier this week that, since 2016, NGP VAN, a U.S. database-software company that runs the Liberals’ digital voter outreach, has been paid $1-million from parliamentary funds to handle constituency case work for the party’s MPs. House rules stipulate that MPs must only claim expenses for parliamentary purposes and not subsidize the operations of political parties or re-election campaigns.

Data Sciences, a Montreal-based company that oversees the Liberal Party’s digital operations during elections, has also received payments for its work helping Liberal MPs use NGP VAN software. When it’s campaign season, Data Sciences works with NGP VAN on digital election activities.

Seventeen in custody over assassination of Haiti’s president

Seventeen suspects have been detained in connection with the slaying of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, according to a Haitian official. Two suspects – including one who briefly served as a bodyguard at the Canadian embassy in Port-au-Prince – are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship.

Haiti’s minister of elections, Mathias Pierre, identified those two suspects as James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55.

Haitian authorities said they were part of a heavily armed commando unit, which comprised 26 Colombians, that assassinated Moïse. Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano, said preliminary findings indicate that the Colombian suspects were retired members of his country’s military.

At Wimbledon semi-final, Shapovalov sees another opportunity to prove skeptics wrong

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov will be drawing on a well of resentment he’s held onto against those who’ve ever doubted him as motivation when he faces off against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-final today at Wimbledon.

For Shapovalov, fending off doubters has been a “constant theme” throughout his career.

“I was a kid who grew up without the help of a [tennis federation], on my own with my parents, literally spending every dollar that they make from work into my career,” he said.

Trudeau urged to postpone federal election until plan set for welcoming tourists: Business groups want the Liberal government to chart a comprehensive plan for reopening the border to foreign visitors before it triggers a federal election, saying a roadmap is long overdue.

Jody Wilson-Raybould to bow out of federal politics: Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, the first Indigenous justice minister, plans not to run in the next election, saying Parliament has become too toxic and ineffective at bringing about “substantive action.” The ex-Liberal cabinet minister said her departure won’t deter her from pushing for Indigenous rights, solutions to climate change and social justice.

European Central Bank targets 2% inflation: In its most significant strategy overhaul in nearly two decades, the European Central Bank will aim for 2-per-cent annual inflation on a “symmetric” basis. That means the monetary authority will be concerned with overshoots and undershoots of that target.

Nunavut NDP MP calls for special prosecutor on residential schools, crimes against children: Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, who represents Nunavut, is urging the federal government to appoint a special prosecutor with the task of digging into the crimes committed against Indigenous people, including the abuse experienced by survivors of residential schools.

Olympic spectators banned after Japan invokes state of emergency: Up until last week, organizers were insistent that the Games could safely accommodate some fans, but a resurgent wave of the virus has forced Japan to declare a state of emergency that will be in effect throughout the Olympics.

Global stocks steady: World stocks steadied, Treasury yields bounced and the U.S. dollar held firm on Friday as markets took a cautious breather in the face of fresh concerns over the pace of the world’s economic recovery from COVID-19. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.87 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were up 0.98 per cent and 1.86 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.63 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.70 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.89 US cents.

Will accountability ever come in the Catholic Church and the Canadian government?

“One of the most devastating things the Catholic Church stole from Indigenous Peoples was our spirituality – our ability to maintain the teachings of thousands of years. It is hard to believe that the church could think that God was on its side when it stole 150,000 children and tried to erase who they were.” – Tanya Talaga

Convicted murderers should not be up for parole every two years

“...If the offender is declared a dangerous offender like Mr. Bernardo, he or she, paradoxically, obtains a benefit: the Criminal Code requires parole hearings for these offenders to be held every two years rather than five years as Charter considerations require greater frequency when the sentence is indeterminate. Such an outcome is perverse when dealing with an offender also serving a life sentence for murder. This needs to be changed.” – Timothy Danson, trial and appellate lawyer

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Travel-starved Canadians swap international flights for local day trips

With COVID-19 tests and quarantine periods making travelling abroad a logistical challenge, avid travellers like Michael Nguyen and Agatha Garces are opting for hassle-free trips close to home. “We love seeing new things and having experiences outside. It was the balance we found that met public health guidance, and also satisfied our needs,” said Nguyen.

Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten announce engagement

Open this photo in gallery Britain's Princess Elizabeth, presumptive heir to the British throne, and her fiancé, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, pictured July 10, 1947, in London. The Associated Press

Given her druthers, the heir to the British throne would have gotten engaged the previous year, when Prince Philip of Greece first popped the question while the two were in Scotland together. But Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, wanted his eldest daughter to wait until her 21st birthday to announce the official engagement. On top of that, while many were won over by Prince Philip’s attractive, film-star looks, some considered a member of the house of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glucksburg too German for a Britain still emerging from the Second World War. Still, the delay gave Philip plenty of time to think about a ring. His mother, Princess Andrew of Greece, offered up a tiara that was given to her on her wedding day by Czar Nicholas II and Czarina Alexandra, the last rulers of the Russian Empire. He had London jeweller Philip Antrobus Ltd. design the band, which consisted of a relatively small three-carat centre stone surrounded by 10 smaller diamonds set in platinum. As Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth beamed for their official portraits after the announcement of their engagement on this day in 1947, a journalist for The Guardian reported “it is clearly a marriage of choice, not of arrangement.” Paul Attfield

