Good morning,

Canada’s two biggest airlines have the poorest on-time performance of the 10 big North American carriers, underlining that Canadian travellers are bearing the worst of the airport chaos and delays that have marred the restart of global air travel.

For the 30 days ending on July 3, Air Canada’s planes arrived as scheduled 38 per cent of the time, the poorest performance of the major airlines on the continent, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company. WestJet Airlines came in second last, arriving on time 54 per cent of the time.

The poor showing of the Canadian companies signals the struggles the domestic industry is facing as it gears up after a long quiet period brought about by the pandemic.

Travellers wait in line for Air Canada at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Ont., on Saturday, July 2, 2022.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Bank of Canada surveys show rising inflation expectations, increasing chance of hefty rate hike

Canadian consumers and businesses expect inflation to remain high for several years, adding pressure on the Bank of Canada to announce another oversized interest rate increase next week to prevent rapid consumer price growth from becoming entrenched.

A pair of quarterly surveys published by the Bank of Canada yesterday show that high inflation is increasingly becoming baked into Canadians’ psychology. Short-term inflation expectations among consumers are at a record high, while businesses expect inflation to remain elevated as they grapple with labour shortages, rising wages and supply chain bottlenecks.

Person of interest in police custody after shooting at Chicago-area parade that killed six, injured 30

A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago yesterday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said.

Authorities said a 22-year-old man named as a person of interest in the shooting was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hours-long manhunt.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

Ukrainians question impact of Russia’s imperial past: The bronze likeness of Catherine the Great stands in Odesa, Ukraine, surrounded by walls of concrete and sandbags. In the short term, the threat to Catherine’s statue comes from the Russian rockets that are occasionally fired into this Black Sea port. The longer-term threat comes from Odesa residents who increasingly question why a statue of a Russian empress stands in the centre of a Ukrainian city.

Ottawa signs agreement on First Nations child welfare: The federal government has signed a $20-billion final settlement agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare on reserve, which Indigenous Services Canada said yesterday was the largest such deal in Canadian history.

Students’ rental woes a sign Canada underestimates housing demand, experts say: The availability and affordability of housing for students has long been a problem in big cities and some smaller towns with large university or college populations. But the resumption of in-person classes and the return of international students has been pouring fuel on the fire of an already overheated rental market, some housing experts say.

Sydney faces its fourth round of flooding: More than 30,000 residents of Sydney and its surrounding areas were told to evacuate or prepare to abandon their homes yesterday as Australia’s largest city faces its fourth, and possibly worst, round of flooding in less than a year and a half.

Morning markets

Euro sinks: The euro sank to a two-decade low versus the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as another surge in natural gas prices reignited worries about the health of the euro zone economy. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.24 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were down 1.12 per cent and 1.24 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.03 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.10 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.37 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

André Picard: “What is really needed at this point are vaccines that protect specifically against Omicron subvariants, but those are months away. In the meantime, we have little choice but to go all-in with the not-half-bad vaccines we have. But that’s going to be a hard sell to an increasingly skeptical public that is fed up with the pandemic.”

Editorial: “Alberta’s main problem isn’t its spending; its main problem is on the revenue side, thanks to politicians’ addiction to gambling on a volatile commodity. With a huge windfall coming their way, this is the moment for them to face their demons, and to finally bring in a stable, sustainable and very common source of government revenues: a provincial sales tax.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Are vitamin supplements worth the money? Depends on what you want them to do

If your diet is less than stellar, you might lean toward taking a daily vitamin supplement to protect your long-term health. If that’s the case, an updated review of evidence suggests you’re wasting your money. Here’s what to know about supplementing with vitamins and minerals.

Moment in time: July 5, 1937

Drought conditions showing drifting soil along a fence between Cadillac and Kincaid, Saskatchewan, July 25, 1931.Library and Archives Canada via CP

Saskatchewan towns set heat record

“More lies have probably been told about the weather of the Dirty Thirties than about any other subject except sex,” quipped James Gray in Men Against the Desert, “yet most of the lies could have been true.” Gray’s cheeky remark aptly captured how an unrelenting drought took hold of the Prairies at the start of the 1930s and didn’t let go for almost a decade. In fact, the reach of the drought extended to the North Saskatchewan River in 1937. Up to then, it had been largely confined to the short-grass prairie district. No one in the southern half of the province (south of Prince Albert) escaped the almost complete lack of rain that year. It was also a time of extremes. The winter of 1935-36 was one of the coldest on record. Then there was the summer heat. On this day in 1937, the temperature in Midale and Yellow Grass, towns 70 kilometres apart in southeastern Saskatchewan, soared to 45 C, the highest ever recorded in Canada until then. The record stood until the 2021 heat wave in British Columbia, when the temperature in the town of Lytton hit 49.6 on June 29. Bill Waiser

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.