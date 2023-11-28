Good morning,

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deployed her signature sovereignty legislation for the first time yesterday, hinting at the possibility of creating a government-owned corporation to defy Ottawa’s proposed environmental regulations for the country’s electricity grid.

The federal government’s draft Clean Electricity Regulations calls for an electricity grid that produces net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2035, but Smith and her governing United Conservative Party say the proposal would infringe on Alberta’s constitutional right to manage its electricity industry, and that the 2035 goal is unrealistic in the province, which relies heavily on natural gas, a producer of greenhouse emissions, to generate power.

Smith introduced the sovereignty act last year, shortly after she won the UCP leadership with promises to take a stand against federal policies Alberta sees as interfering in provincial jurisdiction, including certain environmental laws.

Open this photo in gallery: Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith makes a keynote speech at the LNG 2023 energy conference in Vancouver, July 13, 2023.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario agrees to take over maintenance of two major Toronto expressways

The city of Toronto and the Ontario government reached a landmark deal yesterday that will hand the province responsibility for billions of dollars in maintenance costs for the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway.

In return, the cash-strapped city has accepted that the province has the right to press ahead with its contentious redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, a former amusement park on Toronto’s waterfront where a proposed waterpark and spa complex has sparked local opposition.

The deal follows repeated warnings from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, and her predecessor, John Tory, that Canada’s largest city is in a precarious financial position that it cannot fix on its own.

York University suspends at least three employees after charges in Indigo store vandalism

A York University sociology professor and at least two other employees of the school have been placed on leave from their jobs after they were charged in connection with hate-motivated mischief over the defacing of a Toronto Indigo bookstore.

Lesley J. Wood, who chaired the university’s sociology department from 2017 to 2021, told The Globe and Mail yesterday through a text message that she was suspended from her associate professor job. Police announced charges against her and 10 others last week for allegedly tossing red paint on the downtown store and pasting posters accusing its Jewish founder, Heather Reisman, of supporting a genocide in Gaza.

Colleagues and students have announced an hour-long walkout from class this afternoon in protest of the suspensions, which organizers say will interrupt studies, create fear and damage the reputations of those accused.

Also on our radar

Court should certify opioid lawsuit, B.C. says: A lawyer for the British Columbia government says the province’s Supreme Court should certify a class-action lawsuit against dozens of players involved the opioid industry for their alleged role in fuelling Canada’s overdose crisis, which has killed or injured thousands of Canadians.

Indigenous groups allege children denied benefit: A proposed class-action lawsuit by Indigenous groups against the Alberta and federal governments claims the province has misappropriated a federal benefit to offset child-welfare funding. The groups allege that Alberta has treated the Children’s Special Allowance as a federal transfer and denied vulnerable children the financial benefit since 1993.

Sisters among four killed in Winnipeg shooting: The mother of two women killed in a shooting in Winnipeg says their deaths have shattered her family, including the women’s four young children. Crystal Beardy and Stephanie Beardy were among four people killed after a shooting in downtown Winnipeg early Sunday morning.

Companies increasingly turn to private lenders: As business lending conditions have been tightening and banks are making it harder to get loans, companies are increasingly turning to private lenders for financing. These lenders are taking a larger portion traditionally dominated by Canada’s largest financial institutions.

Foreign workers will lead to millions in lost wages, union says: The hiring of 900 temporary foreign workers to install equipment at the electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., will cost Canadian skilled construction workers around $300-million in lost wages and contractor fees, a trade union leader says.

Morning markets

World stocks waver: Global stocks steadied on Tuesday, underpinned by the conviction among investors that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates again, which kept the U.S. dollar at three-month lows and supported gold above $2,000 an ounce. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.43 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.10 per cent and 0.47 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.98 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was higher at 73.66 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “The need for action on housing has never been more clear. After years of watching the problems get worse, governments are finally taking significant steps. They need to quickly build on that foundation.”

Rob Carrick: “In Calgary, you have an urban vibe, a beautiful natural setting, high incomes and houses at half the price of Toronto and Vancouver. Even compared with smaller Ontario cities such as Barrie, Guelph and Windsor, Calgary’s a bargain.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: The Globe and Mail

Living better

Why Europe in the off-season may be the best time to visit

If you’re looking to book a trip to Europe, but want to avoid the crowds of tourists, try travelling in the off-season. The payoff can be rewarding with many hotel deals and comfortable temperatures.

Moment in time: Nov 28, 1660

Open this photo in gallery: English scientist and architect Sir Christopher Wren (1632 - 1723), a founding member of the Royal Society.Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Royal Society is founded at Gresham College, London

Christopher Wren was already an expert in physiology, mathematics, philosophy and oratory by the time he became a professor of astronomy at Gresham College in London in 1657. On this day in 1660, his regular weekly lecture at Gresham must have been especially inspiring. Twelve men, including the 28-year-old Wren, met afterward for “mutual converse.” The doctors, academics and members of the upper crust – who shared an interest in science and new ideas – resolved to set up “a Colledge for the promoting of Physico-Mathematicall Experimentall Learning.” And thus was born the Royal Society, whose motto was ‘Nullius in verba,’ which roughly means “take no one’s word for it.” Their philosophy was to learn by doing – and proving. The fellows met weekly at Gresham College, conducting experiments on mechanics, magnetism, air pressure, anatomy and astronomy, among other topics. They brought together leading scientific minds, and over the centuries became an international network for practical and philosophical investigation of the physical world. Today, the exclusive Royal Society – fewer than 8,000 fellows since it was founded – is the world’s oldest scientific academy. As well as promoting research, the institution is also a voice for international diplomacy and scientific communication. Philip King

