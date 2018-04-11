Morning Update: Alberta open to buying Trans Mountain; Zuckerberg under fire

Good morning,

Rachel Notley says Alberta would consider buying Trans Mountain outright

Alberta’s Premier didn’t provide any dollar figures, but said that’s one of a variety of options on the table now that Kinder Morgan has threatened to pull out of the pipeline project if its conditions aren’t met by May 31. Notley is also vowing to put in place trade sanctions against B.C. The federal government has yet to lay out any plans to ensure Trans Mountain moves ahead, but a source said Ottawa is considering loan guarantees and direct investment. B.C. Premier John Horgan showed no signs of backing down from his government’s opposition, and accused Kinder Morgan of “deliberately trying to dial up crisis within our Canadian federation.”

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter.

Mark Zuckerberg came under fire from U.S. lawmakers during his testimony

The Facebook founder and CEO said his company has “made a lot of mistakes” and is now going through a “philosophical shift” about how it views its corporate responsibilities. It was Zuckerberg’s first of two days of testimony over his company’s data-collection practices in the wake of revelations about political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of user data. Zuckerberg refused to endorse a number of proposed regulatory interventions, including a children’s online privacy bill of rights. He was also defensive when questioned about how much control Facebook gives users over their own data.

Toronto-based technology columnist Navneet Alang offers up an alternative idea for people to take control of their own data: “what is needed is a public infrastructure for data, something that takes personal information out of the hands of private companies, and puts it under legal protection. In one sense, what is thus necessary is a kind of online version of the driver’s licence or a social insurance number – a data-storage mechanism issued by the state that enables a host of other things to happen.”

The company that owns the semi-trailer involved in the Humboldt crash has been suspended

Alberta Transportation has suspended the safety fitness certificate of Calgary-based Adesh Deol Trucking. The suspension, which the government described as standard procedure, means the company can’t operate. Adesh Deol passed inspections in February and March, but court records show a company with that name was issued two separate tickets for infractions earlier this year.

The driver involved in the collision had just started working at Adesh Deol a month ago, the company’s owner said. The 30-year-old man completed 15 days of training about two weeks ago.

Marijuana-induced psychosis was behind a Toronto lawyer’s bat attack, a judge ruled

It appears to be the first Canadian case of its kind, and it comes just as the federal government gets ready to legalize recreational marijuana. Toronto lawyer Mark Phillips (the great-grandson of former Toronto mayor Nathan Phillips) pleaded guilty to assault in an incident this past December in which he cracked a man’s rib with a baseball bat. Phillips approached a group of people speaking Spanish and told them to stop speaking French, before screaming “ISIS” and coming at them with a baseball bat. A forensic psychiatrist found that Phillips’s actions were not a hate crime, but an instance of cannabis-induced psychosis. Phillips was given a conditional discharge pending three years of probation.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

Vice-Admiral Mark Norman made his first court appearance to face a breach of trust charge



The former second-in-command of the Canadian Armed Forces, donning his ceremonial uniform, made it clear that he intended to fight to preserve his honour: “I’m anxious to get to court, get this dealt with as quickly as possible and get back to serving the people of Canada,” he told reporters. Norman was charged by the RCMP in March over an alleged leak of confidential information on a ship contract. His trial remains months away.

Markets fragile

Financial markets remained fragile on Wednesday as heightened tensions over Syria and U.S. sanctions drove Russia’s ruble to a two-year low and nagging worries about a U.S.-China trade war boosted traditional safety plays at the expense of the greenback. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each gaining 0.6 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down. The Canadian dollar was at 79.31. Oil held near its highest in nearly three years on Wednesday, supported by the tensions in the Middle East.



Could anti-Semitism be on the rise in Canada?



“The President of the United States thought at least some of the anti-Semites demonstrating in Charlottesville last year were “very fine people.” In Hungary, a parliamentary deputy called for all Jews to be registered. In Paris, last month, Mireille Knoll, who survived the Holocaust, was stabbed to death and burnt in what police say was an anti-Semitic homicide. In Britain, Jeremy Corbyn is under attack for tolerating anti-Semitic elements within the Labour Party. Anti-Semitism in the West is more brazen today than at any time since the 1950s. Is it on the rise in Canada as well? Signals are mixed. But the same tinder fuelling these dangerous fires in the United States and Europe exists here. Hatred toward Jewish people is the oldest libel. Yet people reinvent it every day.“ – John Ibbitson

Don’t be fooled by the happy talk on NAFTA

“Given all the optimistic chatter from political leaders about a successful NAFTA renegotiation, one might think there would be some basis for it. Each side making concessions, for example, on weighty disagreements. I asked one of the senior players involved in the negotiations for evidence of such. Where’s the beef? What has changed from earlier days when there was little movement? The answer was a bit of a shocker. On the key issues, with the exception of progress on auto trade, nothing has changed. While talks are more constructive, the divide is as wide as ever.” – Lawrence Martin

Viktor Orban’s victory in Hungary is bad news for democracy

“Democracy is about more than elections. It requires checks on the governing party between elections in the form of legal protest, a robust press and strong judicial oversight. It needs civil society groups that exist beyond the control of the state. That’s worth remembering as Viktor Orban returns to power in Hungary for a third consecutive term as prime minister, after his Fidesz party scored a thudding two-thirds majority in parliamentary elections on Sunday. There’s no question the populist, anti-immigrant Orban is popular. As well, the election was administered in a “professional and transparent” way, according to international observers. It was no sham. But his re-election is still marked by the decline of Hungarian democracy under his watch.“ – Globe editorial

How to reduce the sugar in your cooking



If you’re baking, don’t add sugar to the pastry – the filling usually has enough. As for cakes, you can cut the sugar by a third without altering the texture, writes food columnist Lucy Waverman. And bananas or puréed dates can serve as a healthier sweetener option in lieu of sugar.

Harold Ballard dies

April 11, 1990: While people differed on what kind of person Harold Ballard was – a bully, a misogynist and a bigot, or a secretly warm-hearted man, generous with charities – no one could deny he was one of the worst owners in the history of professional sport. Ballard, who died at the age of 86 in 1990, became majority owner of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1971. Under Ballard, the Maple Leafs became the laughing stock of the NHL, known more for the owner’s antics than any playoff success. Typical of Ballard was an exchange he had with Barbara Frum in 1979 on CBC’s As It Happens. He told her to “keep quiet” and that “females on the radio are a joke.” He went on to imply that women are only useful for sex: “You know where they’re good, don’t you?” he leered. While the Leafs were one of the worst teams in the NHL during Ballard’s ownership, they were always profitable thanks to a large and loyal fan base. But Ballard bought control of the team with borrowed money and constantly borrowed more. When he died, his estate was diminished and further damaged by a court battle involving his ex-girlfriend, Yolanda Ballard. – David Shoalts



