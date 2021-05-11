Morning Update: Alberta stops booking first shots for AstraZeneca vaccine

Good morning,

In today’s The Decibel, host Tamara Khandaker speaks to personal finance experts and co-hosts of the Stress Test podcast Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw about what to do with new-found pandemic savings, the meaning of ‘revenge spending,’ and how to stave off FOMO in a postvaccine world.

Alberta has stopped administering first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, except in limited cases, becoming the only government in Canada to make such a move as other provinces weigh their options with remaining doses of the vaccine.

The change is being made both because Canada has the luxury of relying on two other shots for its mass vaccination campaign but also because of the safety concerns of a very rare but serious side effect associated with AstraZeneca.

Last week, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization sparked an uproar when it repeated its advice that mRNA vaccines are preferred to those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – where the risk of COVID-19 is lower and the wait for an mRNA shot is short.

Open this photo in gallery People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

OPP reviewing request for criminal probe into Ontario nursing homes

The Ontario Provincial Police says it is examining whether a criminal probe is warranted into nursing home residents who died from neglect during the pandemic.

In a letter to NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on Monday, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says he is reviewing a request from her to investigate the deaths.

The Globe and Mail has reported that dozens of residents in two Toronto nursing homes hit hard by the coronavirus died not from COVID-19 but from dehydration and neglect.

More: Patients died from neglect, not COVID-19, in Ontario LTC homes, military report finds: ‘All they needed was water and a wipe down’

With Jerusalem’s days of horror, the power of Netanyahu and Abbas to bring calm is in question

A day of violent clashes in Jerusalem and a deadly exchange of fire in and around the Gaza Strip has put the spotlight on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, two veteran antagonists who appear to be nearing the end of their long reigns.

Whether Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Abbas will pull back from the brink – or see political advantage in escalating the situation – is a central question after weeks of mounting violence in Jerusalem, the city both Israelis and Palestinians claim as their capital but which Israel has controlled since a 1967 war.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canadians moving to Nova Scotia caught in limbo as pandemic rules change: Many Canadians in the process of moving to Nova Scotia because of affordable real estate prices are now stuck in limbo as the province closed the doors to nearly all travellers in response to a third wave of COVID-19 cases.

Privacy commissioner calls for tougher rules on facial-recognition tech: Canada’s privacy commissioner says federal legislation updating private-sector privacy laws does not go far enough to protect the public from facial-recognition technology, and requires “significant amendments.”

Most flights carrying COVID-19-positive passengers to Canadian airports were domestic: Flights delivering passengers infected with COVID-19 into Canadian airports are now predominantly domestic routes, a trend that began around the onset of spring break, according to federal data on airplane exposures compiled by The Globe and Mail.

Unions spring into action after ordered shutdown of Line 5 pipeline: Members of the United Steelworkers union will testify before Michigan House and Senate committees today and rally outside to oppose the ordered shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5, a crucial crossborder petroleum pipeline for Central Canada, saying the move would threaten as many as 300 refinery jobs.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks see more losses: Global stock markets were set for a second day of sharp losses on Tuesday as inflation worries sent the world’s biggest tech names tumbling. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2.14 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC lost 2.07 per cent and 1.91 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 3.08 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.03 per cent. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.65 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Robert Nam: “The directive to cancel all elective surgery from the province’s Chief Medical Officer, David Williams, is just another example of a pandemic response that harms Ontarians with its blanket, goalpost-moving approach.”

Anne Spice: “If this university reflected Egerton Ryerson’s legacy, I would not be teaching here. Not a single Indigenous student or professor would be here. He could not have imagined a world where an Indigenous woman taught at an institution bearing his name. I was never supposed to make it this far. The residential school system that Ryerson dreamed up has caused deep and enduring harm to our families. How can I trust a university that bears his name to be serious about reconciliation?”

Cathal Kelly: “Gretzky, God love him, is not good in front of a camera without a stick in his hands. He was a peerless hockey player, is a nice guy and will be the worst sports analyst of any kind in the history of network television. Which, when you think about it, is a good reason to cheer for this to work out.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Globe Craft Club: Learn to make an adorable miniature bowl and spoon

Tom Brown, a Calgary artist and miniaturist, will be teaching our ninth Globe Craft Club class, live-streamed today at 7 p.m. ET. Brown has created miniatures since childhood, and seven years ago started a kitchen project recreating tiny versions of mugs, bowls, plates, cutlery, appliances and more. He’ll teach Craft Club how to make a miniature bowl and wooden spoon using a pop can, popsicle stick and twig. Watch the class at tgam.ca/craftclub or on Facebook, and for the latest updates join our Facebook group.

MOMENT IN TIME: MAY 11, 1887

Open this photo in gallery Queen Victoria at the "Wild West" Show of the Great American Exhibition, 1887 (engraving). Look and Learn / Illustrated Papers Collection / Bridgeman Images

Buffalo Bill performs for Queen Victoria in London

The Queen was amused by Colonel William F. (Buffalo Bill) Cody and his Wild West show, performing by royal command on this day in 1887. It was a private setting – Victoria and an entourage of 25 others in the Royal Box at an empty outdoor London arena that held 40,000 – where the hosts watched a display of frontiersmen churning up dirt and making noise. “Ladies and gentlemen,” the ringmaster intoned at the start, “the one and only, genuine and authentic, unique and original – Wild West!” In truth, the show wasn’t any of those things. With 200 performers and lush sets of mountains, prairies, rocks and trees, it depicted a rose-coloured-glasses recreation of the wild frontier, with cowboys, horses, shooting – and, most regrettably, a stereotypically terrible one-sided depiction of Native Americans. Queen Victoria, who had never left Europe despite presiding over an empire that included India and Canada, hadn’t attended a public performance since Prince Albert had died 26 years earlier. But she was thrilled by the Americans, who had travelled overseas for the Golden Jubilee celebrations. After the show, the Queen chatted with Cody, and told Annie Oakley, the 26-year-old dead-eyed sharpshooter: “You’re a very, very clever little girl.” Philip King

