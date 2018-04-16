Morning Update: Alberta puts pressure on B.C. gas prices; National Gallery mystery revealed

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Alberta’s new legislation threatens B.C. gas prices

Premier Rachel Notley said her province might use the legislation, which would allow Alberta to restrict or cut off fossil-fuel shipments, if Kinder Morgan backs away from its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Most of the gasoline consumed in B.C. comes from Alberta. B.C.’s government immediately pushed back against the bill, saying it may sue Alberta if it deems the bill to be unconstitutional. A pipeline industry group also expressed disappointment with the bill, which would require energy companies to obtain licences to ship their products outside the province.

John Ibbitson argues that Justin Trudeau’s political future hinges on Trans Mountain: “If the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is under construction 18 months from now, Trudeau is likely to win the October, 2019, election. If the project is frustrated by legal and illegal resistance, he is likely to lose. Federal governments are expected to manage the national economy in the public interest. Those that fail are punished.” (for subscribers)



The Quebec mosque shooter said he wished he had killed more people

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to murdering six men last year, once confided to a social worker his desire to have killed more people in the attack. That was one new detail revealed during his sentencing hearing, which is now in its second week. In the year leading up to the shooting, Bissonnette obsessively followed Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, and news on the U.S. President’s Muslim travel ban. He also visited the website of the far-right Breitbart News the day of the attack.

The man who was paralyzed in the shooting, Aymen Derbali, spoke in court yesterday. Derbali says he wakes up in the morning thinking the entire shooting was a nightmare. “But it wasn’t a nightmare,” he told the court, “it was real.”

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been charged with an eighth count of murder

Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam is the latest man to be identified as an alleged victim of McArthur. Kanagaratnam came to Toronto from Sri Lanka as a refugee claimant. When his bid was rejected, his family thought he might have gone into hiding. Instead, police believe he was killed between September and December of 2015, at the age of 37. Unlike the other seven victims, there’s so far no indication that Kanagaratnam had ties to Toronto’s Gay Village. An investigator said this creates a “wide open net” for other possible victims. The police force has received calls from within Canada and internationally from people who haven’t seen family members for years.

We finally know what painting the National Gallery wants to buy

But it turns out two Quebec museums are also vying for the same work that the National Gallery is pursuing so strongly it decided to sell a Marc Chagall piece to fund the purchase. The work in question is a 1779 French painting by Jacques-Louis David. The parish of Notre-Dame de Québec decided to sell it to help shore up its finances. The National Gallery put forward an offer to prevent it from being sold to a foreign institution. But two Quebec art museums that have first right of refusal are now putting together a joint bid for the David. If they can match the National Gallery’s offer, the painting would be theirs. The Chagall, meanwhile, is expected to fetch between US$6-million and US$9-million when it goes up for auction next month.

NHL playoffs: Leafs hang on to beat Bruins; Jets look to widen lead on Wild

Toronto gave themselves a little bit of breathing room with a 4-2 win over Boston last night. The Leafs now trail the Bruins 2-1 in the series.

The Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, are back at it in Minnesota for Game 4 against the Wild (8 p.m. ET). The Jets won the first two games at home before getting crushed 6-2 on Sunday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music

The 30-year-old rapper is the first pop artist to win the award, which came for his 2017 album DAMN. The Pulitzer jury praised DAMN for “capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.” Lamar’s win came just after a three-day stretch that saw rock pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe and soul icon Nina Simone enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in addition to Beyoncé’s epic performance at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. As The Globe’s Brad Wheeler writes, “These are significant African-American accomplishments in the worlds where podiums and backrooms are dominated by white people.”

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks rise

A gradual return of risk appetite lifted global shares on Tuesday, while there were milestones aplenty as sterling hit a post-Brexit high and U.S. sanctions on Russia drove aluminum prices to a 7-year peak. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained less than 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai composite tumbled 1.4 per cent. In Europe, though, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.9 per cent by about 6:25 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar is above 79.5 US cents. Oil rose, boosted by investors’ growing concern over the potential for disruptions to crude supply, especially in the Middle East.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Humboldt’s ‘Logan Effect’ bolsters Canada’s dismal organ donations

“The impact has been so profound that they are calling it the ‘Logan Effect.’ Logan Boulet, a Humboldt Broncos’ defenceman, suffered traumatic brain injuries in the April 6 bus crash that left 16 dead and 13 injured. Because he had registered as an organ donor on his 21st birthday, just weeks before his death, his heart, lungs, liver and kidneys were all donated and transplanted into others, with his grieving family’s blessing. Boulet’s gesture was one of the small glimmers of hope that emerged in the grim story that left the country grief-stricken. The junior hockey player was hailed as a hero. He has also inspired action. In the past 10 days, thousands upon thousands of Canadians have registered as organ donors. … The challenge now is to keep that momentum going. Canada has a pretty dismal rate of organ donation and, as a result, long wait lists for transplants.” – André Picard

Fear and loathing in Ontario

“If you want to bring a dinner party in Toronto to a crashing halt, just mention the Ontario election coming up in June. It’s not a pleasant subject. The first reaction is likely to be a heavy silence. The second reaction is likely to be: ‘Under no circumstances will I vote for Kathleen Wynne.’ Who, then, is the alternative? Nobody will say. The alternatives are too dismal to contemplate. Andrea Horwath, the NDP leader, seems like a nice person but she doesn’t count. No one I have yet met, not even conservatives, will admit out loud that she or he might actually vote for Doug Ford. That’s because they know their friends will think worse of them (even though their friends may be harbouring exactly the same transgressive thought). You might as well admit that you like Donald Trump.” – Margaret Wente

Emmanuel Macron is becoming the Trudeau we wanted

“The French president’s first term has been a flurry of initiatives aimed at the country’s many structural problems. He cut a wealth tax to spur investment and pushed through labour-code reforms opposed by France’s powerful unions. He has taken on the reform of national shibboleths, from the state train monopoly to the baccalauréat exam. And he has been on the vanguard of global issues, from the power of Silicon Valley to climate change. … Trudeau has quietly worked to address some of [Canada’s] issues. But he has also burned through too much political capital on petty fights, like the summer job attestation, and ill-judged distractions, like his recent India trip. While he and Macron are both balls of energy, the French President seems to expend his more purposefully.” – Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

New research shows there are five types of diabetes, not two

Diabetes is a much more complex disease than we previously understood, researchers have discovered. Traditionally, we have viewed Type 1 (seen at a young age and requiring insulin injections) and Type 2 (often later in life and treated with medications) as the two kinds of diabetes. But researchers in Sweden and Finland have come up with five clusters, a development that may lead to more individualized care with targeted treatments.

MOMENT IN TIME

Ford unveils the Mustang



April 17, 1964: It was a massive marketing blitz that captured America’s heart. Splashed on the covers of both Newsweek and Time magazines, Ford Motor Co.’s hot new ride was also featured in television commercials that ran simultaneously on all three major networks the night before its launch. And so, when Ford took the wraps off the Mustang at the New York World’s Fair − the same day that it debuted in showrooms − the buying frenzy began. The 1964½ (officially a 1965 model year) as it came to be known, was priced to start at US$2,368 and almost 22,000 were purchased on that first day; 400,000 in the first year. Six generations later, its sales have surpassed nine million. The first of those nine-million buyers was 22-year-old Gail Wise, who walked into a Chicago dealership two days ahead of the launch. She wanted a convertible. There were none in the showroom, but a sly salesman took her to a back room and removed the tarp from a baby-blue beauty he wasn’t supposed to sell yet. For Wise, it was love at first sight and she drove her new Mustang off the lot that night. She’s still driving it today. – Darren McGee

