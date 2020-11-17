Morning Update: Alberta’s contact tracing app used to track COVID-19 exposures just 19 times

Good morning,

Alberta’s contact tracing app has been used to track down people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus just 19 times since it launched this spring, revealing another weakness in the province’s strategy to combat the infection.

Premier Jason Kenney has rejected calls to adopt the federal exposure notification app, insisting the province’s tool is superior because it is folded into Alberta’s contact tracing network. But Alberta’s virus investigators are so overwhelmed by the explosion of COVID-19 that they have stopped contact tracing, except for for high-priority cases.

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Quebec Premier Francois Legault leave a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick The Canadian Press

At Toronto’s SickKids hospital, two thirds on waiting list have missed their surgery ‘window’

Canada’s second wave of COVID-19 has pushed back pediatric operations across the country, a reminder of how the coronavirus can harm the health of people it never infects, including children.

At the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, the largest pediatric hospital in the country, two-thirds of children in the queue are now outside the “window” for when their operations should have been performed. That figure was one-third of children a year ago, before non-urgent operations were cancelled in the spring during the first wave of the pandemic.

As a result, children with conditions such as scoliosis, cleft palate, hip dysplasia and limb deficiencies are losing developmental ground they won’t be able to make up, said Simon Kelley, associate chief of surgery at SickKids.

Green wave: How Canadian cities are creating new park space

Pandemic restrictions have highlighted the need for more urban outdoor spaces, something cities across Canada are lacking.

A survey this summer for the Canadian advocacy group Park People found that, during the pandemic, 70 per cent of respondents had a greater appreciation for green space. And mobility tracking data collected by Google showed visits to Canadian parks surging this year.

There is a need for green space now and in the coming decades as millions of people move to Canada. While many Canadian cities are developing new ways to use parks, they should look to Amsterdam, which has shown there is space all over cities for the taking.

Nova Scotia mass shooter was preparing for rampage more than a year in advance, documents reveal: The gunman behind the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was putting plans for his attack together more than a year before it took place, according to newly released court documents.

Ottawa criticizes Tanzanian election, but won’t withdraw recognition: The federal government has criticized the conduct of Tanzania’s disputed election and the arrests of opposition leaders, even as it sent its High Commissioner to pay her respects at Tanzanian President John Magufuli’s inauguration ceremony this month.

Commons to vote this week on motion urging decision on Huawei, Chinese interference: Members of Parliament will be asked to vote as early as Wednesday on a Conservative motion urging Ottawa to make a decision within 30 days on whether to bar Huawei Technologies from 5G wireless networks and to take action against increasing foreign interference by China.

Also: Key witness involved in Meng Wanzhou’s arrest declines to testify in extradition case

Passport Canada deletes tweet encouraging Canadians to apply for passport before winter vacation: Passport Canada has deleted a social-media post encouraging Canadians to apply for passports if they are planning a winter vacation, which was tweeted even as the federal government continues to discourage Canadians from booking non-essential travel.

World stocks pause: World stock markets took a breather on Tuesday after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.61 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.13 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.42 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.13 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.50 US cents.

Lloyd Axworthy: “It’s time to overhaul our election system to open pathways for broader participation. An initiative to provide civic education would be a major boost to promote engagement. A plan to reform our own parliamentary democracy would be a good model to share with the world.”

Adam Radwanski: “But for federal or provincial fellow travellers in this country, Mr. Legault has at least served reminder that refusing to take climate change seriously needn’t be an article of faith. And if they choose not to follow his lead, he has given Mr. Trudeau some additional cover to do so in their stead.”

Rita Trichur: “The U.S. may boast the world’s largest economy, but it also has the highest level of income inequality among Group of Seven countries, according to OECD data. What does it say about the American dream if the vast majority of American families are being left behind?”

Open this photo in gallery cartoon Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

How renters, buyers and others can push back against people judging their personal financial situation

Most people hate talking about money. People who do divide into two groups – the first genuinely helpful, and the second judgmental. Rob Carrick has some ideas for pushing back in a non-confrontational way against the judgmental ones.

Open this photo in gallery Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603) c.1558. Earliest portrait of the Queen after her succession. Philip Mould Ltd. / Bridgeman Images

Elizabeth I ascends the English throne

That Elizabeth, daughter of Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn, would one day reign as Queen of England was indisputable. Her older half-sister, Mary, had lost her place in line to the throne when their father had his first marriage annulled, leaving Mary illegitimate, with no right of succession. But before Elizabeth was even 3, she met the same fate when her father had his second marriage set aside. Henry and his next wife produced a son, who became Edward VI at the age of 9 upon the death of his father. Prior to Edward’s rule, Henry had restored the legitimacy of his daughters, but Edward, who succumbed to illness at 15, named in his will a cousin, Lady Jane Grey, as his successor. Mary and her supporters challenged the claim, and after just nine days on the throne Jane was supplanted and the rule of Mary I began. The staunchly Catholic queen had long been wary of any attempt by her Protestant sister to seize the crown and so had Elizabeth jailed. But Mary spared her and, without issue of her own, died on this day in 1558, making Elizabeth queen at the age of 25. Ian Morfitt

