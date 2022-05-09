Good morning,

Teresa Kieser, the only female cardiac surgeon in Alberta, has filed a human-rights complaint against the province’s health agency, Alberta Health Services, alleging years of pay inequity, pervasive sexism and gender-based discrimination.

Kieser alleges that since beginning her career as a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon in 1988 at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary, where she still works, she has been made to battle institutional barriers, harassment, a general lack of respect and many baseless complaints about her professional abilities – all because she is a woman.

In an interview with The Globe’s Robyn Doolittle, Kieser said that over the years, she had always felt what was happening to her was wrong, but that it had never occurred to her to formally file a complaint. Women pay a huge price if they complain, she said.

“I thought if I just put my head down and do my work really well, it would save the day. I felt if I advanced – if I wrote papers, was discovered – maybe I could escape this. But the higher I rose, the worse it got.”

From the archives: The story behind Power Gap: We set out to expose pay disparity, but found it went deeper than money

Teresa Kieser, the only female cardiologist in Alberta, has filed a human-rights complaint against the province’s health agency.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Russian President Putin makes no new threats against Ukraine in muted Victory Day speech

On a day meant to showcase his country’s military might, Russian President Vladimir Putin spent his Victory Day speech justifying his decision to invade Ukraine, as a smaller-than-usual parade of Russian forces rolled through Red Square.

An air display that was supposed to include warplanes roaring over Moscow in a flying Z – the main symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – was cancelled at the last minute. State media reported that the decision was made because of the weather, although the skies were clear over Moscow at the time of the parade.

The real reason for the shrunken display of power was the unexpectedly fierce resistance the Russian army has encountered since Mr. Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24. A war that Russian officials expected would be over within days has now entered its 11th week, with Russian forces having made only limited territorial gains in the south and east of Ukraine

More coverage:

At winter’s end, glaciologists take annual trek to measure glacier loss. With climate change accelerating, their findings are profound

Scientists who study Canada’s glaciers say they are often in awe when standing atop the country’s iconic frozen formations, but the experience is especially striking when it is accompanied by an utter lack of sound.

“It can be extremely quiet,” said Gwenn Flowers, a geophysicist at Simon Fraser University who specializes in the dynamics of glaciers. “When coming up from the city, I find that for the first few days, my ears kind of buzz from the absence of background noise. It’s as though your body has to recalibrate to the silence.”

This week, Flowers is undertaking a comprehensive checkup of glaciers at her field sites in Kluane National Park in Yukon. The exercise is akin to watching an action movie by studying one single frame at a time, writes The Globe’s Ivan Semeniuk.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Rogers, Shaw vow to fight competition watchdog’s plan to block deal: After the Competition Bureau vowed it would take steps to block Rogers’s takeover of Shaw, the Toronto-based telecom is now scrambling to prevent the deal from falling apart by lining up a suitable buyer for Shaw’s wireless carrier, Freedom Mobile.

Andrew Willis: Rogers failed to listen to Ottawa, and now its Shaw deal is in jeopardy

Former security chief confirmed as Hong Kong’s next leader in opposition-free election: John Lee, a former police officer and security chief, has been confirmed as Hong Kong’s chief executive after a rubber-stamp election in which he was the only candidate.

The wounded town of Lac-Mégantic is seeing scars reopened with rail-bypass debate: Almost nine years after the rail disaster, Ottawa is expected to start work on a controversial rail bypass. For the people of Lac-Mégantic, the project is sparking a bitter debate and reopening old wounds.

Martin Scorsese presents a buried gem and a pitch for cinema’s past with new virtual theatre: Director Martin Scorsese and the film restoration non-profit he founded are launching a new virtual theatre on Monday, the Film Foundation Restoration Screening Room. Every month, for one night only, films restored by the foundation will be presented in free online screenings accompanied by discussions from Scorsese and other filmmakers.

Listen to The Decibel: What’s behind the massive delays at Canada’s airports?: Canada’s international airports have experienced lengthy delays getting passengers on and off their flights, with air travel picking up after the pandemic-induced slump. But the workers who get travellers through all those lines at the airport have not returned to the airport in enough numbers to prevent long lineups.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks stumble on growth worries: Global stocks fell again on Monday and the U.S. dollar rocketed to a new two-decade high as worries about higher interest rates and a tightened lockdown in Shanghai deepened investors’ fears that the global economy is headed for a slowdown. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.76 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.81 per cent and 1.25 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.53 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong were closed. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.32 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The call for Congress to codify Roe v. Wade may be more rallying cry than legal reality

“The Alito draft prompted a call to sidestep the court by “codifying Roe” – enshrining abortion rights through legislation passed by Congress. While the slogan swiftly became a prominent part of the response by pro-choice supporters, it may be more rallying cry than legal reality.” - David Shribman

An ode to jury duty: How the courtroom can help us summon a kinder body politic

“The requirement that our verdict be unanimous cemented the goodwill between us. We couldn’t leave that room until we all agreed, or until we determined in all good faith that agreement was impossible. Unlike the divisive politics outside the courtroom, there was nothing to be gained by dunking on the people you disagreed with, or shouting them down. Working toward unanimity demanded patience and kindness.” - David Egan

Pierre Poilievre’s baseless campaign to ‘restore’ the Bank of Canada’s independence is in fact an assault on it

“... What is the evidence that the bank’s independence needs restoring? Because, at the height of the pandemic, it bought government bonds in large quantities on the secondary market? Really? What should it have done, then? The pandemic was a fact. The lockdown was a fact. The enormous increase in government spending needed to sustain the population through the lockdown was a fact. The bank had no hand in any of these. And what was also a fact is that prices had begun to fall: the deflation that Mr. Poilievre now mocks the bank for fretting about.” -Andrew Coyne

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Stuck on what to wear back to the office? Timeless, versatile investment pieces are key

So much of our prepandemic office wardrobes feel like relics from another era. Back then, we were more willing to endure uncomfortable heels, hard pants and lengthy daily commutes.

While it may be tempting to turn to pop prints and fast fashion to add newness to your wardrobe, with hybrid work life the new normal for many of us, it’s a better bet to invest in timeless, all-season pieces.

MOMENT IN TIME: Stars of the spring forest

Flowers in bloom in Rouge Park, Scarborough on May 5, 2010. Sprays of trilliums line the Mast Trail, where foresters once felled great trees to supply the British Navy with spars.Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe featured one of these images. This month, we are showcasing flowers in Canada.

Before leaves have fully popped and sunlight can still drench the forest floor, nothing seems as beautiful as a carpet of trilliums. With its delicate and dazzling three-petalled white flowers, rising above a whorl of three leaf-like bracts, it is the star of the show in woodlands from late spring to early summer. Trilliums are found across Canada, but the white trillium (trillium grandiflorum) has been Ontario’s official floral emblem since 1937. In the above photo from May of 2010, Globe photographer Kevin Van Paassen captures the plant’s tender symmetry at Rouge Park, in Toronto’s east end. The trillium’s downfall, though, is its delicate nature. It can take up to 10 years before the plant can produce its first bloom, and although a trillium can bloom for another 10 to 13 years, it is easily damaged by habitat alteration from humans or wildlife. Philip King

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.