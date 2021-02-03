Morning Update: Amid supply crunch, Canada to start domestic production months after vaccination deadline

Good morning,

Ottawa announced an agreement with U.S. company Novavax, Inc. to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Canada, but the earliest production will start is the end of 2021, months after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s stated deadline to procure enough vaccines for all Canadians.

However, experts say the longer-term investments will help to ensure Canada is better prepared for the next pandemic and give the country more options as it moves toward an unpredictable end to the COVID-19 crisis.

Editorial: “The country’s early vaccination rollout is collapsing. Mr. Trudeau’s announcement about possible domestic production, in some very distant future, is nothing but a distraction.”

Campbell Clark: “The lesson learned here isn’t just about vaccines. It’s that there are big powers with big advantages such as the U.S. and the EU and China, and smaller players like Canada can’t always rely on their kindness, or supply chains. It will have to plan ways to mitigate that risk. And plan ahead.”

Open this photo in gallery The new National Research Council facility is seen in Montreal, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The facility will begin producing Novavax doses of COVID-19 vaccine when the building is finished later this year. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

How Indigenous people and Vancouver librarians are redrawing family trees that colonialism nearly erased

Marvin Delorme is holding a death certificate for a child named Marvin Delorme, issued on May 11, 1963 – less than two months after this Marvin Delorme was born.

“I just found this last night,” he says, shaking his head. “That’s heavy, heavy stuff.” Mr. Delorme’s parents had always told him he’d had a twin – but as the death certificate proves, it wasn’t a twin at all. His older brother had died, and Marvin had inherited his name.

Mr. Delorme was born in Muskeg River, Alta., to a band of Métis with Cree roots. Around 1968, his family was forced to settle in Grand Cache and, like so many Indigenous people of his generation, he was taken away to a residential school. So for much of his life, he knew almost nothing about his family. But a program at the Vancouver Public Library’s Britannia branch – located in the heart of the city’s most concentrated Indigenous population – is helping people like Mr. Delorme reconnect with their heritage.

Open this photo in gallery Marvin Delorme – his hand tattooed with the name of a girlfriend from many years ago – gestures toward genealogical documents he's compiled with the help of the Connections to Kith and Kin program. Residential school and the forced relocation of his family kept him largely in the dark about his ancestry. Alec Jacobson/The Globe and Mail

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Jeff Bezos to step down from Amazon CEO role: Amazon.com said yesterday that founder Jeff Bezos will step down from as chief executive officer in the summer and become executive chairman, as the company reported a third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above US$100-billion for the first time.

Formal complaint filed to Rideau Hall as a result of report detailing toxic environment: A formal complaint has been filed to Rideau Hall as a result of an external review that detailed a toxic environment leading up to the resignation of former governor-general Julie Payette and her second-in-command.

Canadian Olympic Committee director rejects calls for boycott of Beijing Olympics: One of the Canadian Olympic Committee’s most prominent board members says Canada should resist calls to boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics over allegations of genocide in China or the imprisonment of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks rise: World shares rose on Wednesday as volatility caused by a retail trading frenzy on Wall Street subsided on expectations of tougher regulation, while optimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus also supported sentiment. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.35 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.61 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.20 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.20 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Ian McGugan: “Instead of being an epic showdown of the People versus the Man, it now seems more like the usual Wall Street wrestling match in which rival groups of money-hungry traders scramble to make a buck by promoting their own versions of the truth.”

Rita Trichur: “Doctors have repeatedly warned that paid sick leave is crucial to slowing community transmission, so any legislator who still believes universal sick leave is about big government has lost the plot of this pandemic – and their humanity.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Pretty Hard Cases: There’s never been a cop show like this

CBC’s Pretty Hard Cases isn’t predictable. It isn’t traditional, and it is way more than a wacky cop show. The new series is very entertaining, odd and a fascinating hybrid of cop show, comedy and socially aware big-city drama. There hasn’t been anything like it and, anomalous as it is, the series makes a lot of cop-show content seem irritatingly out of touch.

MOMENT IN TIME: FEB. 3, 1916

Open this photo in gallery The Parliament buildings in Ottawa on the morning of Feb. 4, 1916, the day after the Great Fire of 1916. Chesterfield & McLaren/Library of Congress

Fire at the Parliament buildings

In the midst of the First World War, the seat of Canada’s democracy burned to the ground. Fingers first pointed to some enemy plot to torch Centre Block, the Parliament building that contained the House of Commons and Senate chambers. A royal commission found such a theory “not ... unbelievable” because of how quickly the fire spread, but also couldn’t find any direct evidence for it; the fire that began in the reading room could just as easily have started from a carelessly discarded cigar butt dropped on a pile of newspapers. However the inferno started, the wooden walls of the building quickly ignited in flames, and only the Library of Parliament survived, thanks to heavy iron doors that were quickly shut tight. Seven people died. Members of Parliament spent the next four years debating in a nearby museum until a new structure – built this time with less-flammable limestone and marble – was ready to open. Parliamentarians continued to use the building for another century. Centre Block closed for major renovations in 2019, and this time it is not expected to reopen for at least a decade. Chris Hannay

