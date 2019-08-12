Morning Update: Andreescu makes history with Rogers Cup win; Hong Kong violence passes ‘point of no return’

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu wins Rogers Cup after Serena Williams withdraws due to injury

The title may have come in a disappointing fashion, but Bianca Andreescu is the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years nonetheless.

The 19-year-old, who is from Mississauga, Ont., was up 3-1 in the first set of the tournament’s final when American opponent Serena Williams called for a medical timeout. Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.

The Globe’s Cathal Kelly wrote that Andreescu is beginning to seem like Williams’s time-travelling doppelganger: “Who will replace Ms. Williams? You saw the likeliest candidate on Sunday. Ms. Andreescu is a woman on the cusp. She is now the tennis player ‘most likely to’ – most likely to do a whole bunch of things.”

And of course, Faye Urban, Canada’s last Rogers Cup winner, was cheering Andreescu along the whole way.

How Hong Kong’s protesters have ‘already reached a point of no return’

The crowds of black-clad youth that snarled traffic and clashed with police in Hong Kong this weekend came equipped with gas masks, shin guards and shields. This represents a continuing trend of the weeks-long protests: over the past month, scenes of non-violent demonstration have been overshadowed by images of confrontation between mob-like crowds and police, Globe Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe reports.

The protests showed no sign of abating Sunday with a police officer burned by a Molotov cocktail and protesters bloodied by batons and rubber bullets, with some police firing at head level. On Monday, flights at Hong Kong’s airports were cancelled.

For 10 weeks now, demonstrators have occupied Hong Kong streets to demand government not sacrifice the city’s Western-style freedoms in favour of closer legal and political alignment with authoritarian mainland China.

Former Grassy Narrows chief who fought for mercury treatment centre laid to rest as battle with Ottawa continues

Simon Fobister died last week at the age of 63. The former chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation, whose funeral was on Saturday, had devoted most of his life to saving his people from the ravages of mercury poisoning – a crisis that remains unresolved today, more than half a century after an upstream paper mill began dumping tonnes of mercury into the river system.

The toxic effects of mercury were among the factors that contributed to Fobister’s death, according to his family members and community leaders.

Negotiations over the design and budget of his vision for a centre to provide specialized treatment and palliative care are stalled, according to Grassy Narrows leaders, and the plan could be jeopardized if there is no agreement before the expected federal election this fall.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Jim Pattison tables $980-million bid to take Canfor private: A company controlled by the B.C. billionaire plans to buy Vancouver-based forestry firm Canfor Corp., with a cash offer that comes during an industry slump, offering $16 a share.

Lawyers say Epstein victims plan to sue Epstein’s estate: Several women who say they were sexually abused by the financier reportedly plan to file lawsuits this week against his estate after his apparent suicide in a New York jail cell.

Hundreds protest against India’s decision to curb Kashmir’s autonomy on eve of Eid: Angry Kashmiris gathered at a mosque in Srinagar’s Soura neighbourhood after afternoon prayers on Sunday and began shouting anti-India slogans, despite a seventh straight day of communications blackout.

Canadians’ negative impressions harden toward China: A poll conducted for The Globe found that China’s hostage diplomacy and economic sanctions have worsened Canadians’ attitudes toward Beijing. It also found that 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed believe the Trudeau government has done a very poor or poor job of managing the diplomatic dispute.

60 Minutes airs interview with father of Bryer Schmegelsky: RCMP say autopsies for two bodies police believe belong to the suspects in three B.C. homicides have been completed. The force is slated to make an announcement Monday. The developments follow the release of an interview in which Alan Schmegelsky describes the difficult childhood of his son.

Quebec man charged after ex-wife allegedly set on fire: A 39-year-old man has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after his ex-wife was allegedly set on fire in Quebec City as her young children and mother watched.

Norwegian shooting to be investigated as a possible act of terrorism: Police say that an attack by a gunman at a Norwegian mosque will be investigated thoroughly due to far-right, anti-immigrant views the shooter expressed online.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed

Yen and bond bulls charged on Monday while stocks struggled again, amid ongoing worries that a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and damaging Brexit could tip top economies into recession. Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai Composite gained 1.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was at about 75.5 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The Capital One breach proved we must rethink cloud security

Justin Fier: “That a major financial institution was blind to this level of compromise further demonstrates the urgency of rethinking cloud security.”

Trudeau’s star roster has shrunk, while Scheer runs without one

Campbell Clark: “The Conservative Leader has a campaign that has recruited local worthies – mayors or provincial politicians – not high-profile national stars.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

LIVING BETTER

Designing for dementia: Long-term memory care, from the ground up

At first brush, the Village, a new development in Langley, B.C., is a suburban fantasy land – the kind of community where many parents would want to raise their kids.

But the details of the neighbourhood reveal a different, deeper purpose. The first of its kind in Canada, following a successful model pioneered in the Netherlands, the Village aims to set a new gold standard in long-term care for people with declining memories. Rather than clinical, hospital-like spaces, it is meant to be reminiscent of the neighbourhoods the residents have left behind, making the transition to a nursing facility less disorienting, alienating or anxiety inducing, common issues for those with dementia.

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia Film Bureau

August 12, 1958: For more than 100 years, photo librarians working for The Globe and Mail have preserved a collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. In August, we’re exploring Canadian destinations.

One of Canada’s greatest road trips is along the 298 kilometres of the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S. (Don’t just take the word of years of Globe and Mail travel articles, even Travel + Leisure magazine ranked it a “World’s Best Trip” in 2017.) The two-lane road loops the northern tip of the island, and it doesn’t matter which way you drive it – clockwise or counterclockwise – the hills and valleys, cliff drops and shoreline views are worth pulling over to admire. First opened in 1932, the trail is named for John Cabot, the first European explorer to arrive in 1497. This image from 1958 was taken before the trail was even fully paved in 1961, but it’s a scene repeated every summer since (minus the paper map, perhaps). Last year, Tourism Nova Scotia discovered 45 per cent of its visitors arrived to explore the Cabot Trail. - Catherine Dawson March

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.