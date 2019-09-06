Morning Update: Andreescu’s historic run; Bahamas in ruins; Johnson’s latest Brexit remarks

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Canadian Bianca Andreescu will play Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final

At just 19, Andreescu has the chance to do what no Canadian tennis player has done before: win a Grand Slam title. To pull it off, she’ll have to beat a sports icon in a rematch of their Rogers Cup final in Toronto last month that saw Williams exit early with a back injury. It all goes down on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST under the bright lights of New York.

Cathal Kelly writes: “This isn’t the Williams who retired against her a month ago in the Rogers Cup final. This is a time-travelling Williams who looks like the player she was four years ago. She looks unbeatable. But, honestly, would you bet against Andreescu now? Or ever? She looks like our next Gretzky. Like someone who can’t lose for trying.”

Andreescu’s journey in the U.S. Open hasn’t been easy: She beat Swiss Belinda Bencic 7-6, 7-5 in the semi-final; the quarters featured a three-set battle with Belgian Elise Mertens.

Longtime leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe dies at 95

The former leader of Zimbabwe who was forced to resign in 2017 after a 37-year rule, took power after white minority rule ended in 1980. But his early promise was eroded by economic turmoil, disputed elections and human rights violations. Mugabe blamed Zimbabwe’s economic problems on international sanctions and once said he wanted to rule for life. But growing discontent about the southern African country’s fractured leadership and other problems prompted a military intervention in 2017, impeachment proceedings by the parliament and large street demonstrations for his removal.

Despite Zimbabwe’s decline during his rule, Mugabe remained defiant, railing against the West for what he called its neo-colonialist attitude and urging Africans to take control of their resources, a populist message that was often a hit even as many nations on the continent shed the strongman model and moved toward democracy.

Bahamas is in ruins as Dorian’s death toll continues to climb

An international relief effort is under way in the Bahamas as the Health Minister there predicts a “staggering” death toll. Hurricane Dorian lingered over the islands as a Category 5, causing destruction to homes, hospitals and harbours. Officially, the death count is at 30 but authorities continue to retrieve and register bodies. The United Nations estimates that more than 76,000 people are in need of humanitarian relief.

One Canadian is among the dead. Alishia Sabrina Liolli, a 27-year-old from the Windsor area, moved to the Bahamas in 2013 to work at an organization that helps adults and children with autism.

Meanwhile, Canadians are organizing to raise funds for those affected by the hurricane, which has left thousands homeless and at least 30 people dead.

Dorian is now making its way through North Carolina as a Category 2, and could pound Atlantic Canada with severe winds and rain.

The B.C. men suspected in three killings filmed videos while on the run

An RCMP investigator has shown Al Schmegelsky a short video clip of his son detailing his last will and testament, filmed before two men killed themselves in northern Manitoba. The Globe and Mail has learned that the video is one of a handful Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod filmed in late July and early August. While two sources confirmed that other videos exist, it’s not clear what was recorded.

A lawyer for Al Schmegelsky said her client was “in recent communication” with Bryer after he left Port Alberni, B.C., in July for what he said was a trip to the Yukon to find work. She said her client became “extremely emotional” and “very upset” when watching the video.

Justin Trudeau criticized China’s use of arbitrary detentions as Beijing blames Canada for strained relations

The Prime Minister said China is using detentions “as a tool to achieve political goals” and said Canada’s allies are “worried about China engaging in the same kinds of pressure tactics with them.” Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been detained in Beijing since last December, after the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

The plight of the Canadian detainees underscores the challenges facing the new ambassador to Beijing, with China offering no sign of warmth despite Dominic Barton’s past business ties. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Canada is “entirely” to blame for the diplomatic rift.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Boris Johnson’s colourful Brexit remarks: The British Prime Minister said he’d rather be “dead in a ditch” than delay his country’s exit from the European Union. The Labour Party wants the deadline extended past Oct. 31, but Johnson wants to put that choice to voters. An early election call could come as soon as Monday.

B.C. taxi companies fight ride-hailing rules: Provincial regulations set to govern Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing services amount to “destructive competition,” nine taxi companies say as they launch a last-ditch legal effort. They want the B.C. Supreme Court to examine rules that allow services to have unlimited vehicles operating in larger geographic regions, unlike taxis.

Plans for a new Ontario francophone university: Doug Ford’s government wants to speed up talks with Ottawa on how to split the costs of a $126-million postsecondary institution. The Progressive Conservatives came under fire last year when it put the plan on hold, breaking an election promise.

The Loch Ness monster – just an eel? “We can’t exclude the possibility that there’s a giant eel in Loch Ness,” says one member of an international research team that collected environmental DNA from the Scottish loch system. The scientists found plenty of eel DNA, but so far there haven’t been any sightings of a monster-sized fish.

MORNING MARKETS

Asian stocks gained on Friday, joining a global trend as investors took heart from firm U.S. economic data plans hopes a meeting between U.S. and Chinese negotiators next month signals an easing in trade tensions.

The improvement in investors’ appetite for risk reduced demand for safe havens such as government bonds and the yen, however.

In early European trade, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures and German DAX futures were little changed, while Britain’s FTSE futures inched down 0.1%.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

How bad is Boris Johnson? We can’t even find the words

Globe editorial: “An omnishambles is a state of utter chaos, total disorder and perfect mismanagement – which brings us to our apology. If you’ve been paying any attention to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, you know that, in declaring United Kingdom politics to have reached peak shambolic six months ago, we spoke too soon. Oh, did we ever.”

The unintended consequences of Canada’s fertility law changes

Melissa Salfi: “Canada is considered an international surrogacy destination, with progressive laws that have attracted couples internationally. But, in just over nine months, a new Canadian fertility landscape will be born, bringing new regulations for reimbursing surrogates and donors. In fertility circles – both in Canada and beyond – there is fear that these new regulations will discourage people from becoming surrogates and donors.” Melissa Salfi is a Vancouver lawyer specializing in family and fertility law at Crossroads Law.

TODAY'S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery (Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail) Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Back-to-school reads from our readers

As the first week of classes wrap up, here are a few excerpts from First Person essays:

Samantha Butler writes: “Now that I home-school, I have met dozens of families entirely failed by classroom sizes, limited resources and lack of access to funding – by some stroke of luck, that wasn’t our story, and yet we still had to find another way.”

Andrea Chandler writes: “You may be surprised to hear that I would like to encourage students to slow down. The young adults that I meet are very comfortable with finding information quickly and with fulfilling tasks that are given to them.”

Tiasi Ghosh writes: “I was torn about my overwhelming need to be involved in this miniscule part of his life; this Grade 2 project with a relatively minimal impact. Children need to learn responsibility and independence from a young age. Right?”

MOMENT IN TIME

Bob Rae’s surprise and historic win

Open this photo in gallery (Tim Clark/The Canadian Press) Tim Clark/The Canadian Press

Sept. 6, 1990: Even Bob Rae couldn’t hide his own shock as his New Democrats astonished Ontario with the party’s first majority win. But the then-42-year-old new Premier’s smile quickly faded. Voters had not so much endorsed him as punished predecessor Liberal David Peterson for calling an opportunistic early election. The worst recession since the 1930s was deepening. Rae’s rookie caucus was not ready for prime time. Business leaders waged a vigorous campaign against Queen’s Park’s first socialist masters. His first budget put up a massive deficit. Much of his party’s starry-eyed platform was watered down or dropped, including public auto insurance. Even some of his successes backfired: While his “social contract” saved $2-billion without layoffs by instead forcing civil servants to take off unpaid “Rae days," his key union allies cried betrayal. Invoking his name remains a go-to move for NDP critics, while his government’s forward-thinking – including pay equity and a failed attempt to legalize same-sex civil unions – lies mostly forgotten. After just one term, the province whipsawed into the arms of Progressive Conservative cost-cutter Mike Harris in 1995. Mr. Rae and the NDP parted ways by 2006, as he returned to politics to seek the federal Liberal leadership. – Jeff Gray

