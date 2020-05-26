Morning Update: Anson Place: A series of fatal errors

Good morning,
Anson Place: A series of fatal errors
Anson Place, in rural Hagersville, near Hamilton, is one of the hardest-hit seniors’ homes in Canada, with 27 out of its 101 residents having died of COVID-19. The pandemic has brought into stark relief the vulnerabilities in Canada’s nursing homes. A Globe and Mail investigation into Anson Place has found failings at every level of the system. The home, doctors at the local hospital, public health officials, provincial safety inspectors and Ontario’s top medical officer all missed early opportunities to prevent the spread of the virus.
Canadian vaccine researchers announce positive results in animal tests
A Saskatoon research team has reason to be optimistic as readouts show that the ferrets in their study were able to fight off COVID-19 after receiving two doses of the team’s in-house vaccine. The positive outcome sets the stage for tests with human subjects, which could begin as early as this fall.
This is the latest in a series of hopeful signs that researchers are making progress in their efforts to produce a vaccine that will be safe and effective against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, a clinical trial of the first and only COVID-19 vaccine that is already approved for use in Canada is set to begin next week and could grow to include a many as 600 participants by the end of August.
Asymptomatic testing
Ontario is launching a new strategy this week to conduct testing of asymptomatic people in high-risk settings, such as taxi drivers, workers in meat-processing and auto plants, and school-aged children.
But the province also announced Sunday that it’s broadening the criteria for individuals in the community who want to get tested. Now, any asymptomatic people who fear they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or people whose jobs put them at risk of exposure, such as health care or grocery store workers, can go to an assessment centre to be tested.
The debate over Parliament
Members of Parliament will resume debate today on a Liberal plan to extend the current suspension of the House of Commons for another four months.
The Liberal government – with the support of the NDP – introduced a motion Monday outlining alternative venues for political debate during the proposed suspension to Sept. 21, such as meetings of some committees and a total of four formal sitting days. The motion also says the government’s most recent spending estimate plans will be approved without amendment after no more than four hours of debate on the floor of the House of Commons.
Conservative MPs dismissed the COVID-19 committee meetings as a “fake Parliament” and called for regular sittings to resume.
Federal political parties under fire for accepting wage subsidy
Canada’s major political parties faced sharp criticism from Conservative leadership candidates and the Bloc Québécois for using an emergency wage subsidy to help cover party staffing costs.
At a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet condemned other political parties – particularly the Liberals and Conservatives – for accessing the taxpayer-funded Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy aimed at supporting workers and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
China-Canada relations hang in the balance with Meng ruling
A Vancouver court’s ruling set for this Wednesday on the extradition case of Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese telecom executive, could affect Canada’s relationship with China for years to come.
The ruling is on whether the extradition meets the first threshold of such cases: that the crime Ms. Meng is accused of in the U.S. would be a crime if committed in Canada, a principle known as double criminality.
If Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the B.C. Supreme Court decides that Canada failed to prove “double criminality,” then Meng would be released – barring a possible appeal by the Canadian government. (Even then, a legal battle would be almost certain over whether the court has authority to continue to detain her, on a form of house arrest, pending an appeal.)
If Meng regains her freedom, it could open the door to China considering the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, Canadians detained in China since 2018, and reduce tensions between the two countries. But if the extradition request passes its first hurdle, the next phases of the proceedings could last for years, along with the continuing detention of the Canadians.
China’s crackdown on Hong Kong threatens the city’s status as a haven for human-rights groups
Beijing’s looming imposition of a security law on Hong Kong has spread fear through charities and advocacy groups in the city, as China prepares to go after foreign-backed organizations deemed to interfere in local affairs or carry out “destructive” or “subversive” activities.
For decades, Hong Kong was a haven for civil society, a safe place for activists who had fled China and an operational base on the fringe of the mainland for groups pursuing social justice, labour rights and democracy.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Boris Johnson facing scandal after standing by Dominic Cummings in pandemic travel controversy
Yesterday, the British leader stood by his beleaguered aide who has admitted that he travelled more than 400 kilometres north of London to his father’s farm on March 27, just days after the government put the country into a near total lockdown. Cummings said he made the trip with his wife after they both developed symptoms of the disease. They took their four-year-old son with them so that relatives could look after the child while they self-isolated in a house nearby. The family drove back to London on April 13.
Guy Laliberté in talks with partners on a bid to win back Cirque du Soleil
The Quebec billionaire and founder of Cirque du Soleil is in talks with potential partners to help finance his bid to win back control of the debt-laden circus troupe in a looming battle that could pit him against the very funds he sold to five years ago.
Trudeau says Ottawa undecided on whether to block Huawei from 5G networks
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is staying mum on whether his government might join other allies in banning or restricting Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies from supplying gear for next-generation 5G wireless networks.
MORNING MARKETS
World shares forge ahead: World shares forged ahead on Tuesday and commodity markets drove higher as well, as investors disregarded Sino-U.S. tensions to focus on more stimulus in China and a re-opening world economy. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.45 per cent just ahead of 6 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX gained 0.72 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 1.44 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 2.55 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.88 per cent. New York futures were sharply higher. The Canadian dollar was around 72 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Can Hong Kong’s democracy movement survive yet another existential threat?
Irwin Cotler: “The government and its proxies in Hong Kong have been and continue to be in breach of the Sino-British Declaration of 1997.” Irwin Cotler is the chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, emeritus professor of law at McGill University, and former justice minister and attorney-general of Canada.
COVID-19 has intensified our need for national pharmacare
Nav Persaud and Steve Morgan: “Canada’s current patchwork of private and public drug plans wastes billions of dollars each year.” Nav Persaud is a family physician and the Canada Research Chair in Health Justice at the University of Toronto. Steve Morgan is a professor at the school of population and public health at the University of British Columbia.
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Labor of Love: The most fun, trashiest of trashy summer TV
John Doyle takes us from the ridiculous to the sublime. At one end, there’s Labor of Love (Thursdays, Fox, City TV, 8 p.m.), a tacky reality dating show which rightly mocks and derides the male contestants, vying for the opportunity to impregnate a woman named Kristy. If, after that, you feel you need some sort of balm, there’s Temple Grandin (Crave). This 2010 HBO biopic features an astonishing performance from Claire Danes as a woman born with severe autism who eventually went through high school and university and became one of the world’s leading authorities on animal behaviour.
MOMENT IN TIME: MAY 26, 1959
From its humble beginnings as a pot lid tossed around by California teenagers Fred Morrison and Lucile Nay, the Frisbee has become a beloved staple of picnics and beach parties. Eventually realizing metal pie tins made for a superior game, Morrison and Nay took to throwing pans around the beach. When a passerby bought their 5-cent pan for a quarter, the two began selling Flyin’ Cake Pans, earning enough to marry. After Morrison served in the Second World War, he worked through several iterations of flying discs until the plastic Pluto Platter, featuring planetary names, caught the attention of toy company Wham-O in 1955. Wham-O bought their idea, and in 1959 trademarked the name Frisbee, inspired by the Frisbie pie tins students on the East Coast had been flinging for fun. Americans enthusiastically adopted the new sport in the 1960s and Frisbee is now a global pastime with well over 200 million units sold and competitive leagues for ultimate Frisbee and Frisbee golf. The classic backhand throw involves an elegant curl of the arm over the chest with a sharp wrist snap to create the spin needed to send the disc whirling through the air. – Lanna Crucefix
If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.