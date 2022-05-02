Good morning,

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of one of the world’s largest Christian denominations, told survivors of Prairie residential schools their stories had “opened a window into hell” as he listened and apologized during a historic visit to Saskatchewan.

Travelling in the James Smith Cree Nation and Prince Alberta, Sask., on the weekend, Reverend Justin Welby, the senior bishop of the Church of England, said his trip to Canada was meant to allow the church to “to repent and atone” in places where its actions did more harm than good.

“For building hell and putting children into it and staffing it, I am more sorry than I could ever, ever begin to express,” Welby said to residential school survivors and community leaders on Saturday in a community school gymnasium on the James Smith Cree Nation.

Chakastaypasin Band Chief Calvin Sanderson, left, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rev. Justin Welby, right, at the Bernard Constant Community School on the James Smith Cree Nation, on April 30.Handout

For Ukrainians, ‘owning a car during a war’ can be a lifesaver

Tamara Bihun spent 32 hours on a bus from her home near Kyiv to Wroclaw, Poland, just to buy an 18-year-old Opel for US$950.

Her family’s car had been destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Finding an affordable replacement had been all but impossible, until now.

In an effort to replenish Ukraine’s dwindling supply of cars and trucks, the country’s government recently dropped all duties and taxes on imported vehicles. The move has proven more popular than almost anyone expected, although a sudden gas shortage has made driving the new purchases difficult, reports The Globe’s Paul Waldie from Lviv, Ukraine.

Cars are far from luxuries in Ukraine these days. “Owning a car during a war, it saves your life,” said Anatolii Andrushko, who recently purchased a car for around US$1,500. Having a personal vehicle is what allowed his daughter and grandchildren to get away to Germany, he added.

In Mariupol, around 100 civilians were evacuated from the ruins of the Azovstal steel plant on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, after the United Nations confirmed a “safe passage operation” was in progress there. The first evacuees were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning, he said.

Read more:

How sexual-assault allegations at Western spread rumour and recrimination in a weekend of fear

When student orientation leaders recall the night that launched Western University’s reckoning with sexual violence, they tend to focus on one image and one phrase. As they put it, “Girls were dropping like flies.”

They paint a picture of first-year students so intoxicated they couldn’t stand or walk. What struck them was the number of young women affected in a relatively short time, and that it was only women. They were so overrun they had to call for reinforcements from other parts of campus. A creeping worry began to spread among the orientation leaders, who started to discuss it among themselves and with their first-year students.

Over the next several hours, an outpouring of fear and anger found its way to social media. Rumours grew that dozens had been assaulted, and though police interviewed hundreds of people on campus, no charges were ever laid. Through interviews, text messages and e-mails, The Globe reconstructed a timeline of the crisis that unfolded during orientation week last fall.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Cancer cases in Canada projected to climb as population increases, ages, study says: Overall cancer rates in Canada are falling, but the raw numbers of new cases and deaths each year are projected to increase owing to the country’s growing and aging population, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Japan is loosening its tourism travel ban, but many Canadians wanting to visit family still face hurdles: Japan shut its borders in 2020 and has only begun readmitting foreigners who have temporary residence in the past few weeks. Until recently, there were no exceptions for family members of Japanese residents.

Exiled after Myanmar’s ‘8888 uprising,’ a journalist keeps up the fight in a new era of danger and dissent: From Oslo, Aye Chan Naing, the co-founder of the Democratic Voice of Burma radio station, tries to get the raw facts about a homeland he’s been torn from for 24 years.

Listen to The Decibel: The toll on photojournalists of working in war zones

The toll on photojournalists of working in war zones Photojournalist Santiago Lyon discusses balancing work and well-being in Globe-produced documentary Shooting War

Why cannabis prices are plunging – unlike just about everything else: In a situation that is very different from what most industries are experiencing, inventory-heavy marijuana producers and retailers have been slashing the prices of their products to bring in cash and fight for market share.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks slide: World shares fell and the U.S. dollar held near highs on Monday, as concerns about economic growth lingered ahead of an expected U.S. rate hike this week and after data showed COVID-19 lockdowns slowed China’s factory activity. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Germany’s DAX fell 0.95 per cent and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.47 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.11 per cent. Markets in London and parts of Asia were closed for public holidays on Monday. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.75 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The U.S. wants to ‘weaken’ Russia. Does it also want regime change?

“... Biden insisted from the outset of the conflict that he would never send U.S. troops to fight in Ukraine or impose a no-fly zone over the country, warning that such direct U.S. or NATO intervention could lead to a third world war. But it has become clear that the U.S. President sees the conflict as a now-or-never moment to permanently neutralize Mr. Putin.” - Konrad Yakabuski

Elon Musk could actually make Twitter better for users – and make money in the process

“Say what you will about the guy, but he has a history of betting on long shots and making them work. By comparison with his past ventures, managing a turnaround at Twitter doesn’t look so daunting.” - Ian McGugan

After 29 years of failure, is Canadian hockey now defined by losing?

“In hockey, the more you are watched, the worse you are. Maybe it’s not a coincidence that a very average Canadiens team got to the final last year – because inasmuch as that is possible in Montreal, no one cared. The team wasn’t good enough to invest in. It wasn’t until they got to the last hurdle that people began to really buy in. Whereupon the Canadiens immediately fell apart. What if the thing that’s wrong with Canadian hockey isn’t Canadian teams, but Canadians?” - Cathal Kelly

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

The best of April TV and where it’s streaming

April brought a torrent of new shows to watch, from Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, a blistering espionage story, to The New Wave of Standup on CBC Gem, which Globe TV critic John Doyle says offers a break from bleakness.

MOMENT IN TIME: A floral gift

A man walks past a bed of tulips planted in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa, May 15, 2002.JIM YOUNG/Reuters

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we are showcasing flowers in Canada.

The annual march of the flowering spring bulbs is always led by the modest snowdrops, crocuses and hyacinths, followed by the monochromatic trumpets of the daffodils, and finally the grand champion of the parade, tall and proud and kaleidoscopic tulips. Traditionally, the flower signifies perfect love. The photo above shows the rampant colour of springtime in and around Ottawa. The city’s gloriousness had its roots in a gift of 100,000 tulip bulbs from the Dutch royal family, who were grateful to Ottawa for harbouring them during the Second World War and grateful to Canada for helping to liberate the Netherlands. By 1953, the Canadian Tulip Festival was born. It is now the largest festival of its kind anywhere, with about a million flowering bulbs in about a hundred varieties and every colour of the rainbow except blue. There are no blue tulips in the world. Philip King

