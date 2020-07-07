Morning Update: Armed Rideau Hall intruder carried weapons and uttered threat toward Trudeau, RCMP allege

Good morning,

The man who rammed his truck through the gates of Rideau Hall allegedly carried a high-capacity magazine and four loaded firearms – including an M14 rifle – and uttered a threat against Justin Trudeau, according to the RCMP.

Corey Hurren, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces, has been charged with 22 offences, with the majority related to possession and transportation of firearms.

The Prime Minister and his family currently reside at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall since the official residence at 24 Sussex Dr. is in need of repairs. This incident has put pressure on the federal government to upgrade the security at Rideau Hall and finalize plans for a permanent residence.

Open this photo in gallery A Canadian police officer patrols near the grounds of the Ottawa estate that is home to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's governor general on July 2, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. Canadian police on Thursday arrested an armed man who entered the grounds of an Ottawa estate that is home to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's governor general. MOHAMED KADRI/AFP/Getty Images

Indigenous overdose deaths jumped drastically from January to May as COVID-19 crisis hit

The number of deaths from illicit drugs among First Nations and Métis people and Inuit in B.C. has jumped by 93 per cent between January and May of this year when compared with last year. The increase comes from unintended consequences of COVID-19 measures and reflect the urgency for accessible treatment, a safer drug supply and medical care geared specifically toward Indigenous peoples.

B.C. Health Officer Bonnie Henry said that reduced capacity in shelters and the closing of some public facilities – measures implemented to fight COVID-19 – meant forcing people away from places where they would typically get support.

Latest violence in Ethiopia imperils its transition to democracy

Ethiopia has had a tumultuous month of postponed elections, political arrests, and media shutdowns that has ended with a wave of violence leaving at least 166 people dead. Analysts worry that these recurring cycles of unrest threaten Ethiopia’s much-lauded transition to democracy.

The latest clashes were sparked by the assassination of popular musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa by unknown gunmen in Addis Ababa last week. Mr. Hundeessaa was a former political prisoner who gained fame through his advocacy for the Oromo people, a marginalized group in Ethiopia.

Canadians believe RCMP has a problem with systemic racism: A new poll from Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail shows that a strong majority of Canadians believe that the RCMP has a problem and but are divided on whether the force can fix it.

Ottawa silent on WE Charity contract: Three days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Liberals had a “transparent and open” process to awarding a now-cancelled contract to WE Charity, the government has yet to explain what the process was.

Nova Scotians still waiting on mass shooting inquiry: Almost three months after Canada’s worst mass killings, Nova Scotians are still waiting on a public inquiry into how the police handled the rampage that left 22 people dead.

Europe stalls after China’s bull charge rumbles on: A five-day rally by world stocks fizzled on Tuesday as caution about renewed coronavirus lockdowns took hold again, though it was not enough to completely douse China’s July hot streak. Around 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.31 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.39 per cent and 1.16 per cent, respectively. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.37 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.44 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.68 US cents.

Police can respond with bullets or patience – one is clearly better

André Picard: “The job of police should be to protect the public from crime, not to criminalize mental illness, drug use or the colour of one’s skin. We need to reallocate police budgets so we can have the right response to every crisis. And far less carnage.”

A move toward ‘one country, one system’: China’s national security law is about strengthening control over Hong Kong

Frank Ching: “The law creates a network of institutions involving the police, prosecutors and judges, all susceptible to Beijing’s influence.”

The Trudeau government’s WE Charity deal was troubling from the start

The Editorial Board: “The whole thing raises questions about the Trudeau government from start to finish – questions that aren’t put to rest just because WE Charity is no longer administering the program and has said any government funds it has received will be returned.”

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

The lockdown is causing my kids to fight more. How do I help them get along?

A great deal of fighting is caused by sibling rivalry: jockeying to come out on top. Sibling rivalry is always about, “Who does Mom or Dad love more?” or, “Will I get my needs met?” There are a couple of things you can do to decrease the rivalry.

MOMENT IN TIME: July 7, 1906

Open this photo in gallery ONE-TIME USE ONLY WITH STORY SLUGGED NW-MIT-PAIGE-0706 -- Leroy "Satchel" Paige of the Negro League Kansas City Monarchs on the mound. Paige played for the Kansas City Monarchs from 1939-1947. In this era of his long career he led the Monarchs to four consecutive Negro American League pennants and a Negro World Series championship in 1942. National Baseball Hall of Fame Library/MLB via Getty Images

By the time his birth date had been “officially” determined, Leroy (Satchel) Paige had already played 18 seasons as a professional baseball player. But in 1948, his first year in the majors after pitching almost 250 games in the Negro leagues, he finally got his birth certificate when Cleveland owner Bill Veeck visited Paige’s birthplace in Mobile, Ala., to find out for sure. Further doubt around the exact year occurred in 1959 when his mother, Lula, told a reporter that her son was 55, not 53, and she knew for sure since she had the date written down in her Bible. Paige himself hardly helped matters in his autobiography. “Seems like Mom’s Bible would know, but she ain’t ever shown me the Bible,” he wrote, before admitting that, as she was in her 90s, she tended to forget things. But whatever the year, there is no doubt around the right-handed pitcher’s impact on the sport. Paige became the oldest major-league rookie when he made his debut at the age of 42 before leading Cleveland to a World Series title later that season, ultimately becoming the first Negro-leagues player to earn induction into baseball’s Hall of Fame. Paul Attfield

