As images of brutality in the suburbs of Kyiv stirred global horror and demands for war-crimes investigations, a Russian retreat that has left behind corpses on streets also brought new hope to Ukrainians returning to parts of their country.

The Canadian government on Sunday joined in condemnation of what Human Rights Watch has called “apparent war crimes” in Bucha, a satellite city of the Ukrainian capital. In that small centre and others nearby, now abandoned by Russian forces after weeks of intense fighting, civilians have been found dead, with their hands tied and gunshots to the backs of their heads.

Meanwhile, at the Polish border, Ukrainian mothers held hands with their children as they walked back into a country they had fled just weeks ago, reports The Globe’s Nathan VanderKlippe. The exodus from Ukraine continues – more than four million people have now left – but victory over Russian forces in key parts of the country has made return a possibility for many.

People react as they gather close to a mass grave in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on April 3, 2022.AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

RCMP response to Nova Scotia mass shooting was ‘almost textbook,’ union boss says

Brian Sauvé, the head of the RCMP’s national union, says criticism of police actions connected to the Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 people dead in April, 2020 has been unfair, and that the force’s handling of the initial attack was an “almost textbook response.”

Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation, was responding to those who say RCMP mistakes may have contributed to shooting.

“The average Canadian today has the benefit of hindsight. If we look at all the information available to us, we are going to armchair quarterback,” he said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

Judge who presided over Larry Nassar trial sends video of support to Canadian gymnasts

The judge who presided over the trial of Larry Nassar, the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor convicted of sexually assaulting athletes, says allegations of abuse by Canadian gymnasts must be investigated outside of the sport system.

In a video sent to Canadian gymnasts supporting their call for an independent investigation into alleged problems within their sport, Justice Rosemarie Aquilina said Ottawa must ensure any such probe is handled independently of the sport’s governing body.

“I know the importance of offering all victims a safe place to tell their story, to be believed, to be heard and for action to then happen. This is why an investigation must be completely outside the current Canadian sport system,” Aquilina said.

Ahead of housing-focused 2022 budget, records show low uptake of shared mortgage programs: Three years after the Trudeau government’s 2019 budget promised to help first-time homebuyers with a major push in support of shared-equity mortgages, records show the take-up to date is far below expectations.

Pierre Poilievre wants to make Canada the world’s ‘crypto capital.’ Why his populist pitch may resonate: With his promise to make Canada the “blockchain and crypto capital of the world,” the Conservative leadership hopeful is positioning himself as a leader of the decentralized finance and private money camp, in what could be a pitched battle for the future of the Canadian dollar.

Viktor Orban to serve fourth term: Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban will serve a fourth consecutive term, as voters rallied on Sunday behind his ambition of a conservative, “illiberal” state and batted away concerns over Budapest’s ties with Moscow.

Quebec sugar shacks get back in the flow of things: After two years of public-health restrictions, maple-syrup producers, such as La Sucrerie de la Montagne, are welcoming visitors again, but the labour crunch has created new problems.

MORNING MARKETS

Global equity markets made a cautious start today amid talk of more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while a closely watched part of the U.S. yield curve fuelled recession worries further. In Japan, the Nikkei share average rose 0.25 per cent to close at 27,736.47, after falling as much as 0.3 per cent earlier in the session, while markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday. In midday trading, Germany’s DAX declined 0.13 per cent to 14,428.39 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.22 per cent to 6,693.61. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.19 per cent higher to 7,552.25.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Reconciliation does not stop at the Vatican. It will not end until we bring all our children home

“Now the hard work begins. How will First Nations, Métis and Inuit give effect to the apology? An action plan, a path forward with clear and promising restitution, needs to be devised. And it will be written by the next generation of Indigenous leadership....” - Tanya Talaga

Listen to The Decibel: Pope Francis delivers long-awaited apology

Housing is scarce in Canada. So is the political courage to do something about it

“Canada’s housing market is out of control. Prices rising almost 30 per cent in a year should be a five-alarm fire for policy makers. A healthy, well-supplied housing market would see slow gains at the rate of economic growth, where people can buy or rent at fair prices. Housing is not supposed to be a casino.” - Editorial

In 2022′s budget, Chrystia Freeland must tell Liberals they can’t have it all

“The Liberal Party’s impulse may be to continue to promise everything – Child care! Dental care! Fighter jets! Green retrofits! Rapid housing! – and to leave the bill for some future government to sort out, which is why Canada depends on Ms. Freeland now to make some tough calls and bring the budget down to earth.” - Robyn Urback

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Boutique hotels are defining Canada’s design aesthetic abroad

Fogo Island Inn, which opened in 2013, seemed to be a one-off. But now, a boutique accommodation boom that’s being felt across the country is introducing travellers to made-in-Canada design, writes Maryam Siddiqui.

With border restrictions easing, boutique hotels, such as Wander in Prince Edward County, Ont., and Kitoki Inn on Bowen Island, B.C., are ready to welcome international visitors as well as locals, introducing them to the country’s diverse aesthetics.

MOMENT IN TIME: Ukrainians in Canada, 1915

Women and children internees at Spirit Lake, Quebec. One of the little girls in the centre is Mary Manko Haskett. In April of 1915, the government rounded up Haskett's family and several other Ukrainian families from Montreal's Point St. Charles area.Library and Archives Canada / PA-170620

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe will feature one of these images. This month, it’s Ukrainians in Canada.

The first wave of Ukrainian immigration to Canada began in the early 1890s, and for several decades the hard-working newcomers helped forge the country. But Canada’s attitude hardened at the outbreak of the First World War, when it enacted the War Measures Act. Anyone who had emigrated from the Austro-Hungarian Empire – including thousands of Ukrainians and naturalized Canadians – were considered “enemy aliens.” About 8,500 men, women and children were rounded up and sent to internment camps across the country. (Not Canada’s finest hour, yet one that would be repeated with Japanese-Canadians during the Second World War.) Among those taken was the family of Mary Manko Haskett of Montreal. The six-year-old is one of the girls in the middle of the above photo, in April, 1915, at the camp in Spirit Lake, Que. (now Lac-Beauchamp). In 2005, Canada formally expressed sorrow for its detainment of Ukrainians. Philip King

