Morning Update: As India grapples with oxygen shortage, community groups crowdsource resources

As India grapples with an urgent shortage of oxygen, medical supplies and ICU beds amid vast COVID-19 outbreaks in cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai, community-led campaigns are springing up to provide relief. In the worst-hit cities, groups of people are crowdsourcing resources and raising emergency funds, sending free meals to those isolated in their homes and arranging for supplies of oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment, responding to pleas for help on social media.

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, said his country’s top priority is purchasing more oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators, and establishing more oxygen-generation plants at hospitals.

India has so far administered 140 million doses of vaccine; the country’s total population is 1.4 billion. It has pinned hope on a massive vaccination rollout, which, from May 1, will be opened to everyone older than 18.

Meanwhile, Canada’s decision to abruptly suspend direct passenger flights from India and Pakistan has left citizens of all three countries scrambling. Some are trying to find flights that connect through a third country, while others are delaying travel until the 30-day ban lifts, struggling with separation from family.

More COVID-19 news:

Toronto and Peel will identify more companies closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks, while Alberta will start immunizing about 15,000 people who work at meat-processing facilities this week, reviving a recently scuttled plan.

Frustration mounts over fragmented and confusing provincial systems for booking a vaccine appointment.

Emily Victoria Viegas, 13, is one of the youngest people in Canada to die from COVID-19.

Open this photo in gallery A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a gurdwara inside a car in New Delhi on Saturday. Altaf Qadri/The Associated Press

Tiff Macklem eyes the other side of the pandemic

Since becoming Bank of Canada governor last June, Tiff Macklem’s main job has been guiding the economy through waves of COVID-19 infections, lockdowns and business closings.

Now, with the bank formally acknowledging last week that the economy is much further down the path to recovery than it had previously estimated, the governor enters a delicate phase of policy making. As he begins to unwind the massive monetary stimulus the bank has put in place to prop up the economy and accelerate the recovery, he must weigh that task against both rising inflation expectations and a desire not to leave COVID-19′s economic casualties behind.

Opinion: As central banks go green, Tiff Macklem says he has no plans for climate activism at the Bank of Canada.

Nomadland wins best picture Oscar and Chloe Zhao nets historic best director win

Nomadland, a recession-era tale about a community of van dwellers in the American West, swept three categories at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, winning best picture and best director for Chloe Zhao, who became the first Asian woman and second woman ever to take home the trophy. Frances McDormand won her third Oscar for her role as a widow who turns her van into a mobile home and sets out on the road.

Opinion: Film Editor Barry Hertz wraps up the night’s best, worst and weirdest moments.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Billions of dollars worth of Canadian apartment buildings on the block: Apartment building owners in major Canadian cities are quietly selling billions of dollars worth of properties at premium valuations, despite the pandemic, with pension funds, private-equity firms and other investors desperate to swallow large portfolios that rarely hit the market.

Why have dozens in New Brunswick been affected by a mystery brain disease? Dr. Alier Marrero is leading an investigation into a mysterious brain illness that has attracted the attention of scientists around the world. As of Friday, there have been 47 cases, including six patients who have died, and more possible cases are being investigated.

Ontario judge condemns tow-truck violence: In one of the first court judgments relating to the Toronto area’s tow-truck turf wars, an Ontario Court judge condemned the violence within the towing industry and stressed the need for government intervention.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks edge higher: European stocks clawed their way higher on Monday as world markets began the week in a relatively upbeat mood following further signs last week that economies are recovering. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.06 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.36 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.43 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.27 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

What it’s like working on the front lines of the COVID-19 vaccination drive

Vincent Lam: “As I slip each shot into each arm, I am aware of being in the calm centre of an out-of-control COVID-19 storm. Outside, daily case counts soar. ICUs are bursting. Hospitals overflow into tents.”

Brooke Henderson wins her 10th LPGA title, and is destined for the spotlight in Tokyo

Cathal Kelly: “Who’s going to be the star of this Olympics? More than likely, someone who’s a major star already. Someone who’s used to performing in the midst of chaos. Who’s that person for Canada? Brooke Henderson. She just reminded us that she is Canada’s most professionally accomplished professional.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

The ethics of shopping in a pandemic

Judging by the steady flow of packages being delivered to front doors, people are shopping. But that spending can be increasingly fraught as provinces lock down amid highly transmissible variants of COVID-19. Should you go to a store and put yourself or others at risk? Or stay home and order online while other workers and delivery people are out on your behalf? Does it matter if what you’re buying is essential? Jana G. Pruden talks to experts about how we should navigate these ethical decisions – and why we shouldn’t place so much pressure on individual actions.

HOROSCOPE

If today is your birthday: Disruptions and challenges are likely over the coming six months, but if you roll up your sleeves and get stuck into them the six months after that will be fantastic. Remember too that every cloud has a silver lining. Even so-called “bad” things can turn out good.

MOMENT IN TIME: News Photo Archive

Open this photo in gallery The Weeknd holds five Juno trophies at the awards ceremony in 2016. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The Juno Awards, 2016

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re marking the 50th anniversary of the Juno Awards, which will be broadcast on May 16 on CBC.

The world of music awards shows often resembles pro wrestling these days: a whole lotta glitz and trash talk from larger-than-life performers. In one corner, there’s Drake, who won the best new artist Juno in 2010, but then won just five out of 29 nominations over the next several years, and stopped submitting work after 2017. In another, there’s the Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), who swore off the Grammys after receiving no 2021 nominations for his chart-busting album After Hours. But he still loves the Junos. In 2016, Canadian Press photographer Jonathan Hayward shot a delighted Tesfaye holding five Junos. He’s nominated for six more this time around. No one set of awards is pivotal anymore – especially for global megastars such as Drake and the Weeknd – but the acclaim sure can be sweet. John Daly

