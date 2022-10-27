Good morning,

The Bank of Canada increased borrowing costs again for Canadians yesterday, but hinted that its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes is nearing an end, as the economy teeters on the edge of recession.

The central bank raised its benchmark rate by 0.5 percentage points, its sixth consecutive hike since March. That brings the policy rate to 3.75 per cent, its highest level since early 2008.

Bank Governor Tiff Macklem told a news conference that further rate hikes are needed to get inflation, currently running near a four-decade high, under control. At the same time, he said, the bank needs to be more cautious about risks to the economy from higher interest rates, with growth expected to “stall” in the coming quarters.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 26, 2022.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Emergencies Act inquiry hears conflicting testimony on need for the sweeping powers

The commander responsible for the police operation that ultimately cleared Ottawa’s protracted convoy protests, told the Emergencies Act inquiry that he did not need the sweeping legislation and did not ask for the extra enforcement powers.

In contradictory testimony on Wednesday at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Ottawa police Superintendent Robert Bernier first said repeatedly that he could not say whether the act was necessary and then hours later repeatedly said it was not required.

The commission is tasked with determining whether the federal government followed the law when it invoked the act and declared a public order emergency. Just 10 days into the public hearings, and with dozens more witnesses still set to testify, Commissioner Paul Rouleau has already been presented with conflicting evidence about the threats posed by the protesters and whether police needed the sweeping powers to end the protest in Ottawa.

Smaller cities, Atlantic provinces attracting immigrants, according to 2021 census data

Immigrants to Canada are increasingly bypassing Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver in favour of smaller cities, according to new census data – a product of both provincial immigration strategies and the rising cost of living in major urban centres.

The latest release from Statistics Canada shows that while the country’s three largest cities have the greatest proportion of immigrants overall, their shares have been in decline. The Atlantic region has tripled its share of immigrants since 2006, and urban centres such as Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo in Ontario and Ottawa-Gatineau have also increased their shares of the immigrant population significantly.

This shift away from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver “has to do with the changing nature of big cities and how they affect the cost-benefit perspective of new immigrants,” said Jennifer Elrick, an associate professor of sociology at McGill University who studies immigration policy.

Teck Resources exits oil sands: Teck Resources Ltd. is exiting the oil sands business with a $1-billion sale of its stake in the Fort Hills oil sands project to Suncor Energy Inc. to concentrate on its base metals operations.

Competition Bureau will still challenge Rogers-Shaw merger: The federal Competition Bureau says it is still intent on challenging the proposed $26-billion merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., a day after Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne laid out a potential path toward his department’s approval of the deal.

Advocates call for changes to access-to-information legislation: Transparency advocates testifying before a House of Commons committee yesteday called for major changes to federal access-to-information legislation to break the government’s “culture of secrecy.”

Children’s hospitals report major upswing in patients: Children’s hospitals across Canada are seeing an unusual surge in sick children needing medical attention for a variety of viruses and experts fear the problem will become more severe as COVID-19 cases rise and influenza season begins.

Reclaimed Ukrainian cities face tough task of rebuilding: Borova is among a string of formerly Russian-occupied towns and villages east of the city of Kharkiv that the Ukrainian army swept through during a lightning-fast counteroffensive, beginning in early September. Ukraine’s troops have managed to push Russian forces out of more than 500 settlements and 12,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory. But, as the initial euphoria over the military’s success fades, people in villages like Borova are facing a harsh reality: Their destroyed communities now need to be rebuilt.

Chinese police operatives operating in Canada, U.S. says: A recently unsealed indictment in the United States alleges that Beijing’s overseas campaign to put pressure on Chinese nationals to return and face criminal charges in the People’s Republic China includes enforcement efforts on Canadian soil.

European markets await ECB: European shares fell in early trading on Thursday, as disappointing earnings soured the mood in global markets and traders were cautious ahead of an expected 75-basis-point rake hike from the European Central Bank. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.15 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.45 per cent while France’s CAC 40 lost 0.71 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.32 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.72 per cent. New York futures were mostly positive. The Canadian dollar was lower at 73.53 US cents.

Editorial: “When do the words bold and transformational not really mean bold and transformational? Well, one ready example is Ontario’s new housing bill.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

The fall brings with it plenty of mystery (books)

As the temperatures drop, get cozy and get lost in these six mystery novels.

Moment in time: Oct. 27, 1893

National Council of Women group at Rideau Hall, Ottawa, 1898.Library and Archives Canada

The National Council of Women of Canada was formed in Toronto

There was no cause for alarm among the Canadian establishment when 1,500 of Toronto’s most respectable women packed the city’s Pavilion on a lovely autumn day to hear an address from Lady Aberdeen, the wife of the new Governor-General. As a story in The Globe reassured its readers, the audience that day was “not of sharp-featured man-fighters, denouncing mankind and scolding the course of civilization, [but] pleasant-faced women in middle years or elderly most of them, and with motherly womanliness, whose hearts are reaching out to help the unfortunate.” Lady Aberdeen was addressing the first meeting of the National Council of Women of Canada, a federation of voluntary women’s organizations that sought to help women overcome their differences, learn from each other, and, as she explained, “unite themselves in a sacred sisterhood of high aims.” It would be decades before those aims would include, say, women’s enfranchisement, which was considered too controversial for the time. Rather, Lady Aberdeen, who that day was voted the organization’s first president, urged the assembled to embrace the full range of “women’s influence” – in both the public sphere and “as the makers and marrers of home life.” She, and they, were playing the long game. – Simon Houpt

