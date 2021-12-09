Good morning,

More than 200 people died in a single month from illicit-drug toxicity in British Columbia, a bleak milestone in the province’s runaway overdose crisis.

October’s 201 deaths – a figure that could increase as investigations conclude – also make 2021 the province’s deadliest year for overdoses, even though the numbers for the final two months have yet to be tallied. From January to October, at least 1,782 people died from illicit-drug toxicity in B.C., surpassing 2020′s total of 1,765, according to a report being released today from the BC Coroners Service. In comparison, 201 people fatally overdosed in all of 2009, before the powerful opioid fentanyl came to dominate the illicit drug supply.

Provincial and federal governments face mounting pressure to take bolder actions in response to an epidemic that has killed more than 25,000 Canadians since January, 2016.

Canada faces growing global criticism of its African travel bans

The federal government is facing mounting global pressure to reverse its new Canadian border rules that are widely seen as discriminatory and unscientific for their ban on foreign visitors from 10 African countries and their rejection of coronavirus tests from those countries.

With the Omicron variant now detected in at least 57 countries worldwide and already spreading locally in many of these countries, the travel bans by Canada and other Western governments are increasingly being denounced as a form of segregation that unfairly punishes African countries.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other critics have described the Western bans as “travel apartheid.”

PEI potato farmers struggling as exports to the U.S. remain banned

Chad Robertson, part of the sixth generation of his family to coax potatoes from the red soil of eastern Prince Edward Island, always wanted to follow his father into the business.

But now, as he loses sleep over an export dispute that shows no signs of ending, he says he’s telling his sons to plan for a future away from farming, which is a stressful occupation at the best of times.

Mr. Robertson, who grows 500 acres of potatoes with his brother and father outside Souris, is among hundreds of farmers in the province who are grappling with a growing crisis in their industry: a ban on all shipments of fresh island spuds into the United States.

Canada announces diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics: Canada has joined a growing list of Western countries refusing to send diplomats to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in response to the Communist Party’s repressive treatment of minorities in Xinjiang and its crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong.

Biden’s democracy summit heightens global divisions: U.S. President Joe Biden will host leaders of what he considers to be the world’s democracies today and tomorrow at an online summit meant to shore up a political system that has lost ground to a rising tide of authoritarianism. But the Summit for Democracy has exacerbated geopolitical divisions even before it begins, with China and Russia accusing Biden of Cold War thinking and of attempting to split the world once more into blocs.

Number of surgeries performed fall during pandemic: The number of surgeries performed at Canadian hospitals fell by more than half a million from March, 2020, to June, 2021, according to a new report that highlights the collateral damage caused by the pandemic.

Food prices set to rise further: Food prices will rise as much as 7 per cent over the next year – the highest increase in more than a decade, according to a new report. As a result, the average family of four will pay $966 more for food in 2022 – after a 4-per-cent hike this year and amid record-high general inflation.

Canada in heated battle for EV battery manufacturing: Canada is racing to close deals for new plants to produce electric-vehicle batteries amid an increasingly heated North America-wide competition for investment in EV manufacturing. Government negotiations with at least three companies looking to make major battery-building investments have reached a critical stage, sources familiar with the talks confirmed yesterday.

Global rally stalls: World stocks stalled at two-week highs on Thursday as increased restrictions in parts of the world to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant tempered optimism following encouraging news on the vaccine front. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.21 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.36 per cent. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.06 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 0.47 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.08 per cent. New York futures were modestly weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.90 US cents.

Editorial: “... Mr. Trudeau is not above Parliament. In a minority government, he only serves as Prime Minister at the pleasure of the House of Commons. It is not his place to choke off the debate and scrutiny that are the oxygen of our democracy, and the fact he continues to get away with doing so should worry all Canadians.”

David Parkinson: “There’s a fine line between patiently standing your ground and becoming a deer in the headlights. The Bank of Canada is now approaching that line. And on Wednesday, it dug its feet in a little deeper, rather than readying itself to rapidly spring to action if it becomes necessary.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Delicious homemade gifts you can drop off to people’s doorsteps this holiday

Door drops have been one of the positive things to come out of this pandemic. Feeding each other has always been an expression of love and support, and when we can’t be physically close, eating something made by someone else allows us to be – in a not-insignificant way. To get you started, here are some recipes that hold up well for door-drop gifting this holiday season.

Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from "A Charlie Brown Christmas."CHARLES M. SCHULTZ/United Feature Syndicate Inc./ABC-TV via AP

A Charlie Brown Christmas first airs

“Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” It’s a question for the ages, famously asked by Charlie Brown during the first Peanuts TV special. Charles Schulz’s beloved comic-strip characters had been appearing in newspapers for 15 years by then. CBS network executives, however, were worried that airing the cartoon during prime time would interrupt what “habit viewers” were expecting. “Television is running a big gamble,” TV reporter Val Adams wrote in The New York Times. The special strayed from the norm in other ways, too, featuring the voices of child actors and simple animation but no laugh track. Then, there was the jab at consumerism. At the centre of the special, somewhat ironically sponsored by Coca-Cola, is a gloomy Charlie Brown feeling depressed about the commercialization of Christmas. The 25-minute cartoon became an instant classic – nearly half the American viewing public watched that evening, and it won a Peabody and an Emmy for outstanding children’s programming the following year. It spurred 45 more animated Charlie Brown specials and has been broadcast every year since, making it the longest-running animated TV special. This year, PBS airs it Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Rasha Mourtada

