One year after a record-shattering heat wave that killed hundreds of people in British Columbia, the province is launching a heat alert system to warn of potentially deadly temperatures.

The B.C. government made the announcement yesterday, two weeks before the start of summer. The BC Coroners Service is expected today to issue its final report on last year’s almost 600 heat-related deaths, with recommendations on how to prevent similar outcomes.

The provincial government has faced criticism for its reluctance to use the Alert Ready system during 2021’s extreme heat, wildfires and flooding. Since mid-2018, when jurisdictions across Canada first received access to the cellphone-alerting technology, B.C. has only used it once – for an Amber alert in late March.

People are silhouetted while playing and gathering at English Bay Beach at sunset, in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, June 21, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Chinese warplanes ‘putting people at risk’ by harassing Canadian air patrols, Trudeau says

China’s foreign ministry is warning Canada that provoking Beijing could bring “grave consequences” after the Canadian military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its aircraft, which are monitoring North Korea’s compliance with United Nations sanctions.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian suggested during a media briefing in Beijing yesterday that these patrols by Canadian and allied aircraft are illegal. “The UN Security Council has never authorized any country to carry out military surveillance in the seas and airspace of other countries in the name of enforcing sanctions,” he told reporters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in response, defended the patrols, which he said are part of a multinational effort to enforce UN sanctions. He warned Beijing that pilots on both sides are in danger of behind hurt or killed by China’s behaviour.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a confidence vote yesterday, but a large rebellion in his Conservative Party over the “partygate” scandal dealt a blow to his authority and leaves him with a struggle to win back support.

Johnson, who scored a sweeping election victory in 2019, has been under increasing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fuelled parties in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under lockdowns to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote was a blow to Johnson, with 41 per cent of his lawmakers casting ballots against his leadership after months of scandals and gaffes that have raised questions over his authority to govern Britain and knocked his standing among the public.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Lumber prices are falling, but consumers unlikely to find big discounts: Consumers will likely see cheaper lumber this summer but shouldn’t expect prepandemic prices, as many retailers will still have leftover stock purchased at higher prices and producers are avoiding flooding the market.

Tories accused of spreading misinformation about online streaming bill: Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez accused the Conservatives of spreading misinformation about the Liberals’ online streaming legislation yesterday, saying they are creating “a parallel debate about things that don’t exist in the bill.”

Prayer service, vigil to honour London attack victims: Some came bearing flowers, others softly recited verses of the Qur’an and many quietly reminisced about the lives of the loved ones they’d lost. At several events in London, Ont., yesterday, local residents gathered to remember the Afzaal family, who were killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.

What’s the best way to deal with Canada’s nuclear waste?: The Canadian Nuclear Laboratories’ proposed site near the Ottawa River for disposing radioactive waste has opponents watching with apprehension. Here’s what you need to know about the Near Surface Disposal Facility.

Ukrainian and Russian troops fight street-by-street in Sievierodonetsk: Street fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops raged in the battle for the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk as Moscow’s forces pushed to conquer Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, seeking a decisive win more than 100 days into the invasion.

MORNING MARKETS

Global markets shaky: World shares fell on Tuesday and bond yields remained supported as a surprise 50-basis-point rate increase in Australia raised concern over policy tightening ahead of U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting this week. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.87 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.10 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.56 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.39 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Editorial: “Mr. Ford’s government went through a two-year pandemic makeover. It transformed him from Scary Ford to Bland Ford. He went from the right lane, with one wheel in the soft shoulder, to the middle of the road. That turned some erstwhile opponents into supporters, but most were rendered happy enough with the status quo that they couldn’t be bothered to get off the couch.”

Cathal Kelly: “A bunch of percentages are getting tossed around. According to a TSN report, the players were offered 10 per cent of the World Cup booty. Canada Soccer says it’s offering 30 per cent for the men, as well as another 30 per cent for the senior women’s team. The men would like 40 per cent and ‘a comprehensive friends and family package’ (read: Economy Plus/unlimited access to the buffet). Here’s the percentage that matters in these kinds of disputes: zero per cent. That is the precise amount of normal people who care if a bunch of guys who kick a ball for a living get a fat raise.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Coffee delivers health perks even with some sugar, new study suggests

Plenty of evidence suggests that daily coffee drinking helps stave off numerous health issues, but so far research hasn’t discerned between black coffee and sweetened coffee. Now, a new study has investigated this query. Here’s what to know.

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 7, 1908

Time lapse photos of the S.S. City of Medicine Hat. The SS City of Medicine Hat sank on June 7, 1908, when it struck the newly-built Traffic Bridge and capsized.Handout

The wreck of the SS City of Medicine Hat

The South Saskatchewan River could be treacherous for the paddle sternwheelers that plied its waters at the turn of the 20th century. Low water exposed sandbars and boulders. Fast-flowing water during spring runoff from the Rocky Mountains also made it difficult to navigate the shallow-draft, flat-bottomed boats – as the SS City of Medicine Hat discovered on this day in 1908. The steamer was disabled by cables hidden by high water and hurtled out of control down the swollen South Saskatchewan, crashing into the deck of Saskatoon’s new bridge. Fortunately, the passengers were taken ashore before the captain attempted to navigate under the bridge. None of the crew were injured in the collision, but the wrecked boat (which had only been launched a year earlier) lay half-capsized on its side against one of the piers. It has been suggested that the era of the Prairie steamer symbolically came to an end that day. A number of artifacts from the boat were recovered by an underwater archeological excavation in 2008. A subsequent search found the remains of the hull. Bill Waiser

