Morning Update: B.C. officials suspended amid RCMP probe; another blow to Ontario universities

Two high-ranking B.C. officials have been suspended pending a criminal investigation

The B.C. legislature’s Clerk of the House and Sergeant-at-Arms were escorted out of their offices by Victoria Police yesterday. Craig James and Gary Lenz, the highest-ranking unelected officials in the legislature, have been suspended with pay amid an RCMP investigation related to their administrative duties. Two senior special prosecutors from outside government have been appointed to manage the file.

James, who has served as clerk since 2011, said he had “no idea” what he was accused of. “Somebody knows something. It’s very unfair ... I think the Sergeant-at-Arms is equally shocked,” he said. Lenz, who wouldn’t speak to reporters, had a long career in the RCMP before coming to the legislature.

Ottawa struggled to help diplomats hit by ‘Havana syndrome’

That’s the picture painted by a year of correspondence between the brain-injured diplomats and senior government officials. In a note to an assistant deputy minister in February of this year, the diplomats said Ottawa’s response to the emergency “has been fragmented, slow and inconsistent and this weakness has ultimately undermined the possibility of tracking and comparing impacts and their progression.”

One-third of the staff at Canada’s Havana embassy and their families suffered mysterious concussion-like symptoms which U.S. officials believe may have been produced by some sort of energy weapon. (U.S. diplomats were also affected.) The Canadian diplomats are calling on Ottawa to launch a public inquiry into its handling of the incident, which they say has been marred by secrecy and scattered responses.

Trump says the U.S. will stand by the Saudis, even if the Crown Prince knew about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

“It could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!” U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement. He said the U.S. would remain a “steadfast partner” of Saudi Arabia and added it would be “foolish” to cancel military contracts because Russia and China would fill the gap. His remarks come despite the CIA concluding Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s killing. Both Democrats and Republicans have urged Trump to drop his support for the Prince.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada will use the G20 summit in December to push the Saudis for answers on Khashoggi. The kingdom is a member of the G20 and the Prince is expected to attend the gathering. Freeland has indicated Ottawa is seriously considering following the U.S. in sanctioning Saudis linked to Khashoggi’s death, but she hasn’t explained the wait for doing so.

And Amnesty International is accusing the Saudis of subjecting detained human-rights activists to torture and sexual harassment. Among those imprisoned is Samar Badawi, whose brother Raif Badawi is serving a prison term for blog posts critical of the kingdom. Freeland’s August tweet calling for the release of the siblings sparked a diplomatic crisis, with the Saudis expelling Canada’s ambassador and freezing new trade deals with Canada.

Ontario government rejects Ryerson’s plan for new law school

It’s the latest blow dealt by Doug Ford’s government to the province’s education sector: Three proposed satellite campuses and a francophone university have already been cancelled. In this case, Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities Merrilee Fullerton concluded Ontario didn’t need another law school, saying her government “has a mandate to restore respect for taxpayers and tax dollars.” It’s not clear how much Ontario will save by not funding the school, which planned to charge lower tuition fees than the two other law programs in Toronto. This is Ryerson’s second recent setback after the province cancelled $90-million in funds for its proposed Brampton satellite campus.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Toronto police have expanded their investigation into alleged assaults at St. Michael’s

Six incidents at the all-boys private school are now under investigation after police received two new videos, including one they say depicts an assault with a belt. Officers are now probing allegations of three assaults, two sexual assaults and a threat. On Monday, six students were charged in connection with another video, which police say shows a boy being sexually assaulted with an object. St. Michael’s has announced it is cancelling all midterm exams and extracurricular activities for the remainder of 2018, with students set to participate in “workshops and discussions on issues that have arisen.”

Here’s the view from Toronto lawyer David Butt: “things are far worse for St. Mike’s than dealing with the fallout from a cohort of criminally charged ex-students. Graduates are speaking out about a long-standing culture of bullying that is flourishing under a code of silence, institutional neglect and passive acquiescence by authority figures. The beast of St. Mike’s nightmare has many heads, all of them ugly. Fortunately, there is a road to redemption for an institution that depends so heavily for its survival on public trust. The road is difficult to travel, but there is no alternative.”

MORNING MARKETS

Global markets mixed; U.S. futures stronger

Global markets are mixed so far, but European stocks are rising and New York appears set for a stronger open. Oil, meanwhile, has regained some ground. The Canadian dollar was at 75.27 US cents. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.6 and 0.9 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Are the Liberals really getting down to business?

“There’ll be no bow to U.S. President Donald Trump’s deficit-driving tax cuts. Finance Minister Bill Morneau will nod to them in his fall economic statement today. It will be a minor course correction to Liberal economic policy that is as much about politics as finance. The Trudeau government wants to be seen working on business. Liberal economic policy has mostly been about stimulation and redistribution. Growth has been the buzzword, and that has meant stimulating and spending. Equality was in the title of Morneau’s 2018 budget. Gender equity was the talking point. Liberal economic policy has spoken as much about social justice as the country’s business. … So Morneau’s mission is to talk about targeted incentives to encourage new investment in Canada, and put down the notion that the government should be giving big, broad tax breaks to big business.” – Campbell Clark (for subscribers)

Why the drunk curling debacle is more than just an embarrassing moment

“Unlike any other sport, curling feels the need to constantly justify itself. It bubbles up in the global consciousness once every four years at the Winter Olympics, at which point every citizen of the planet feels the need to weigh in with a zinger. So when a Canadian team featuring several top players, including a former Olympic gold medalist, turns up for competition blind drunk and runs amok, it’s not the case of a few guys embarrassing themselves. It’s bigger than that. They have undermined the sport’s decades-long mission to be taken seriously outside this country.” – Cathal Kelly (for subscribers)

How Amazon played us all, and what we can learn from it

“There’s a lesson to be drawn from how Amazon got cities across North America to become competitors in a reverse-Dragon’s Den, fighting for the prize of subsidizing the tech and retail giant’s second headquarters. There’s also a lesson to be drawn from the fact that the so-called HQ2, which is now being split in two, has been awarded to the Washington area and New York – the two places that likely would have won on their merits even if Amazon had never been given a single cent by taxpayers. These cities won because they are among the few with the quality of life that can produce and attract the skilled people a company like Amazon needs. They won because of what they are, not because of what they paid. The first lesson is a very old one: Governments have to learn how to stop getting played.” – Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

Midweek film releases: Barry Hertz reviews Creed II, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Robin Hood

Everything about Creed II, the latest extension of the Rocky brand, seems like it should fail – but somehow the whole thing works. (3 stars)

Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to 2012′s animated film Wreck-It Ralph, is a stew so thick with brand loyalty to Disney that you just might choke on all the intellectual property and consequential commerce. (1.5 stars)

The new Robin Hood has no cinematic point of view or urgency. Hey … it’s almost as if they’re stealing our money and selling it right back to us by way of another thoughtless capitalistic remount. (2 stars)

MOMENT IN TIME

Piltdown man is a hoax

Open this photo in gallery (Natural History Museum/Bridgeman Images) Natural History Museum / Bridgeman Images

Nov. 21, 1953: The Natural History Museum in London would later call the finding “an audacious fake” and “a sophisticated scientific fraud," but when amateur archaeologist Charles Dawson announced he had found the missing link between humans and apes in 1912, only a few challenged him. For almost 40 years, Piltdown man – the set of teeth, jawbone, skull fragments and primitive tools found by Dawson near Sussex, England – was the subject of increasing doubt. By 1949, new tests revealed that the bones were only 50,000 years old. The teeth, which had been filed down to look human, belonged to an orangutan. When the museum finally declared Piltdown man was a hoax, little was known about who had orchestrated the scam and why. Some suspects remain: Martin Hinton, a volunteer at the National History Museum who later became its curator of zoology, was accused. He was identified as the owner of a trunk containing animal bones stained the same way as the fake hominid had been. Others said it was paleontologist Sir Arthur Smith Woodward, keeper of geology at the museum. Still others insist that Woodward might only have been an unknowing participant in the real perpetrator’s gamble for acclaim: Charles Dawson. – Carine Abouseif

