Morning Update: B.C. social workers failed Indigenous autistic boy; black people more likely to be killed by Toronto police

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

B.C. social workers failed a neglected Indigenous autistic boy despite warnings, a child advocate has found

Story continues below advertisement

A 12-year-old boy was the subject of eight separate reports to child protection authorities between 2006 and 2016 – but no social worker ever met with him. The boy, who is referred to as “Charlie” in the report, was taken into foster care in 2016 after police found him naked, starving and screaming at his mother’s home with no adults present. That was nine days after a social worker conducted a home visit in which she didn’t see him or his room, although Charlie was home at the time. B.C.’s Minister of Children and Family Development is asking for a review of the conduct of staff who were “unable to meet the most basic requirement of their job.” Charlie, meanwhile, is now thriving in specialized foster care.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Canada’s oil-producing provinces are calling for an overhaul of the equalization program

Political leaders in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are voicing their opposition as Quebec’s share of the $19.8-billion program increases to two thirds next year (for subscribers). “I don’t think equalization was ever a program that was meant to disburse 66 per cent of its proceeds to one province,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said. Quebec is seeing a $1.4-billion boost next year because Ontario will no longer qualify, along with the fact that the total cost of the program increases with economic growth. A major stress point is Quebec’s staunch opposition to the proposed Energy East pipeline at a time when the oil patch is short on capacity to move crude to markets.

Huawei’s CFO is pledging to wear an ankle bracelet if she’s released on bail

Meng Wanzhou also wants to enlist a private 24/7 security detail that would drive her around the area as she awaits the decision in the U.S. extradition effort. The ankle bracelet would send an alert if she left the zone of Vancouver, Richmond and the North Shore. But the Crown counsel argued that if Meng is granted bail, she should remain on house arrest at all times because that is common in most bail conditions. The Crown also said Meng is an extreme flight risk with “access to vast resources and connections.” Meng said she wants to stay at a Vancouver home purchased in her husband’s name a decade ago, adding that fleeing to China would bring unbearable shame to herself, her family and her company.

Campbell Clark argues that Canada is stuck in the middle of a superpower squeeze: “The Chinese are hopping mad, but their darkest threats have been aimed at the middleman, Canada, rather than the country seeking to prosecute Meng, the United States. Bejing is, after all, trying to work out some kind of truce in its trade war with the Trump administration, and aiming fiery words at U.S. President Donald Trump over a Huawei executive could kill that effort.” (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Black people are more likely than white people to be injured or killed by Toronto Police officers, a report has found

Seven out of 10 cases of fatal shootings by police in Toronto between 2013 and 2017 involved black people, despite the fact they made up only 8.8 per cent of the population. The Ontario Human Rights Commission’s findings come as part of an inquiry launched into allegations of anti-black discrimination and racial profiling by Toronto Police. The newly released numbers include figures culled from previously inaccessible reports from completed investigations. The police force, its civilian oversight board and the police union said they accept the recommendation to improve race-based data collection, but don’t accept charges of systemic racism.

Here’s the view from former Toronto Police Services Board chair Alok Mukherjee: “Despite efforts by the Toronto Police Service and its board to institute new policies, procedures, training and accountability mechanisms, it would appear that police culture – that hardened, toxic thing – has triumphed. A key ingredient of that culture is lax accountability.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Theresa May’s delay of the Brexit vote leaves two possible outcomes

Story continues below advertisement

The British pound, bonds, bank stocks and even the Royal Mail were all dealt heavy blows in the wake of the Prime Minister’s cancellation of a parliamentary vote on whether to approve her agreement with the European Union. The move has sharply reduced the possibility Britain maintains a trading relationship with its neighbours, Doug Saunders writes (for subscribers). May said she would postpone the vote until she has stronger assurances from the EU on the Irish border issue, despite the fact the union has said it won’t renegotiate. Saunders says two possibilities remain: the sudden collapse of May’s Tory government in a confidence vote, or pro-European MPs either winning a vote on cancelling Brexit or holding a second referendum. On Tuesday, May was making the rounds of European leaders, seeking support for changes to her Brexit deal in a last-ditch effort to save it.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks rise

Stocks rose tentatively on Tuesday as investors picked through the rubble of conflagrations in some of the world’s top economies amid heightened uncertainty over Brexit, a China-U.S. trade war and French protests. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.1 and 1.5 per cent by about 6:30 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar is at about 74.5 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

French proficiency shouldn’t be mandatory for Canada’s Supreme Court judges

Story continues below advertisement

“Harry LaForme’s father couldn’t leave the reservation whenever he wanted, because the federal government wouldn’t let him. Harry LaForme became Canada’s most accomplished Indigenous judge. But he couldn’t sit on our Supreme Court because without knowing French, the federal government wouldn’t let him. The federal government’s 2016 announcement that all new Supreme Court judges must be proficient in French prevents our highest court from aspiring to the highest levels of excellence and inclusion it could otherwise attain. And at the Supreme Court, excellence and inclusion matter most.” – David Butt, Toronto-based criminal lawyer

B.C. voted on proportional representation - but we largely already have it

“British Columbia voters have just finished voting in yet another electoral reform referendum, with advocates for change arguing that fairness can only be achieved if the seat breakdown in the legislature looks about the same as the vote breakdown. Proponents of proportional representation (PR) want each political party’s percentage of seats gained in the legislature to reflect each party’s percentage of the popular vote. But by that measure, our current electoral system is actually already reasonably proportional. Last year’s provincial election was an example: just over 86 per cent of the seats in the British Columbia legislature are representative of the votes cast.” – Russ Husum, Vancouver resident who studied electoral systems at length prior to British Columbia’s 2005 and 2009 referendums

Alberta First Nations ‘unanimously’ support Bill C-69? Hardly

“I care greatly about the future of my people and their ability to access natural-resource revenues. I believe that the Canadian energy discussion could use some hard messages right about now. So a false impression exists – that Alberta First Nations unanimously support Bill C-69, which the federal government says will change how pipeline projects are assessed, regulated and consulted upon. While I can’t explain where the communication broke down, I and the majority of Treaty 7 chiefs strongly oppose the bill for its likely devastating impact on our ability to support our community members, as it would make it virtually impossible for my nation to fully benefit from the development of our energy resources.” – Roy Fox (Maikiinima), Chief of the Kainaiwa (Blood Tribe)

LIVING BETTER

Unheralded TV gems you won’t see on the best-of lists

Critic John Doyle offers up six under-the-radar shows worth checking out as the year winds to a close. Among them: Netflix’s Atypical, a funny, wise and charming show centered on an 18-year-old high-school senior who is on the autism spectrum. Casual, on Crave TV, is a brittle but sharp and adult comedy-drama about life, love, family, friendship and figuring out that, if your parents screwed up, it’s up to you to make a better life. Go here to read about the other four suggestions.

MOMENT IN TIME

Canada’s first mosque

Open this photo in gallery (Amber Bracken/The Globe and Mail) Amber Bracken/The Globe and Mail

On Sun., Dec. 11, 1938, more than 100 people gathered inside a new building at the intersection of Edmonton’s 102 Street and 108 Avenue. The one-storey red brick structure looked like many others on the prairie – except for the hand-wrought silver dome and two minarets, each topped by a half-moon. "With the co-operation of all faiths we are gathered here tonight,” prominent Muslim scholar Abdullah Yusuf Ali was quoted as saying at the dedication of the Al Rashid Mosque, Canada’s first Muslim house of worship. Edmonton mayor John Fry said he hoped the mosque would be a comfort, joy and inspiration for worshippers, and noted that people of many faiths were at the ceremony “sitting friendly together.” With 40 Muslim families in Edmonton and other communities forming around the country, the mosque’s founders predicted it could make Edmonton “the spiritual headquarters of Islam in Canada.” Muslim women, who were fundamental to the creation of the mosque, continued to play a key role – including delivering the traditional call to prayer by telephone. The mosque was moved to a new location in 1946, and was replaced in the 1980s. The original building remains on display at Fort Edmonton Park. – Jana G. Pruden

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.