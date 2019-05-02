Morning Update: B.C. takes Alberta to court over oil-embargo law; Barr defends handling of Mueller report

Good morning,

B.C. files constitutional challenge to Alberta’s law to cut off oil shipments

British Columbia has filed a constitutional challenge to block Alberta Premier Jason Kenney from using a newly proclaimed law to cut off oil shipments, amid a deepening conflict over the Trans Mountain pipeline, petroleum shipments and gasoline prices.

Mr. Kenney’s decision to move ahead on legislation that was passed but never brought into force by the previous NDP government opened up the first of several legal fights for his United Conservatives, all focused on his central campaign pledge to push back against opponents of pipelines and the oil industry. Mr. Kenney proclaimed the law soon after he was sworn in on Tuesday, but said he doesn’t intend to immediately begin turning off the taps.

Mr. Kenney is urging British Columbians to blame Premier John Horgan and his opposition to the Trans Mountain expansion for increases at the pumps. Mr. Horgan, in turn, insisted that the gas-price issue has nothing to do with the Trans Mountain debate and instead called on the pipeline’s new owner, the federal government, to intervene by ensuring that more refined oil products reach the B.C. market.

Barr’s Senate testimony fans the flames of criticism about handling of Mueller probe

U.S. Attorney-General William Barr is insisting President Donald Trump did not obstruct justice when he tried to thwart the probe into Russian election interference – and even said he will investigate the investigation. Mr. Barr is also facing accusations of lying to Congress last month when he failed to disclose a letter from special counsel Robert Mueller criticizing Mr. Barr’s handling of Mr. Mueller’s final report. Rather than defuse criticisms that he has run interference for the President, Mr. Barr’s four-hour appearance before a Senate committee Wednesday fanned the flames. Hours after the Senate hearing, Mr. Barr declined to attend a second session before a House of Representatives legislative committee Thursday.

China uses smartphone app to target people for investigation: Human Rights Watch

Authorities in China’s western Xinjiang region are peering deep into the lives of people there with an extensive surveillance system that categorizes people as suspicious according to 36 different criteria and can automatically prompt investigations by authorities based on a person’s conduct and relationships. A smartphone app obtained and analyzed by the group Human Rights Watch offers a glimpse into the networked monitoring and computational systems at the heart of an emerging system of digital authoritarianism in Xinjiang. It is a region where as many as a million people, primarily Muslim Uyghurs, have been placed into centres for forced political indoctrination and vocational training in the midst of an extended anti-extremism campaign.​

International sports court upholds testosterone testing for women against Caster Semenya challenge

A landmark ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has opened the door to testosterone testing for women and could restrict the number of female athletes competing at major events, including the Olympic Games. In a 2-1 ruling, the CAS panel upheld a regulation introduced last year by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) − the governing body for track and field − saying that while the regulation was discriminatory, “such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the legitimate objective of ensuring fair competition in female athletics in certain events and protecting the ‘protected class’ of female athletes in those events.” The case centred around South Africa’s Caster Semenya, a double Olympic champion in the 800-metre race who has differences of sex development, or DSD, which causes her body to produce high levels of testosterone.

Cathal Kelly: “One way or the other, the Olympic movement will be forced to declare itself here. It is about to play host to a divisive global argument about what a “woman” is, at least as the term applies at the highest levels of sport. Is the Olympics for women or is it for inclusiveness?”

Facebook settlement with U.S. may include privacy oversight: report

Facebook Inc and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are negotiating a possible settlement that would require the company to create an independent privacy oversight committee and take other steps to safeguard users, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a source. The steps would include appointing a federally approved privacy official at the highest level of Facebook and creating a privacy oversight committee that may include Facebook board members, the report said. The potential agreement between the company and the FTC is in addition to the US$3-billion Facebook said it would set aside last week to cover settlements with U.S. regulators.

Nipissing University says it has launched an investigation after a Globe and Mail story about a far-right discussion group that included a student teacher who boasted of raising doubts about the Holocaust with a middle-school class. The North Bay, Ont.-based university sent an e-mail to staff and faculty Tuesday saying it was “investigating the student in question.”

Up to 40 millimetres of rain is expected to drench flood zones in Quebec and Ontario by the weekend, slowing the retreat of floodwaters and testing the resilience of weary residents. While people in some communities began returning to water-damaged homes on Wednesday, others were responding to new evacuation orders.

The Liberal Party of Canada has appointed long-time Liberal organizer and staffer Jeremy Broadhurst as its campaign director for the next general election, confirming that Katie Telford will not return to the position that she held in the 2015 race. Ms. Telford, who is the chief of staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, had been expected until recently to oversee the party’s attempt to win a second mandate on Oct. 21. Ms. Telford is now expected to remain in her position until the start of the writ period to oversee the implementation of the government’s agenda.

Scientists have discovered that the human effect on Earth’s climate can be traced back to the turn of the 20th century, when it began leaving its indelible mark on the growth patterns of tree rings. What the tree rings reveal matches what climate models predict should have happened given the basic properties of greenhouse gases and the amount of energy the sun supplies to the atmosphere.

Stocks slip, U.S. dollar drifts after Fed cools rate cut bets

The U.S. dollar nursed overnight gains while Europe’s share markets struggled early on, after the U.S. central bank dampened bets that it might be readying its first interest rate cut in years. Oil and metals markets added to the pressure on stocks on Thursday with traders sending copper to a 2-month low and using news of record U.S. oil production to cash in some of Brent crude’s near 33- per-cent rise this year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8 per cent. London’s FTSE 100 was up marginally by about 5 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was below 74.5 US cents.

Jagmeet Singh’s memoir is an act of rare courage

John Ibbitson: “Memoirs by politicians seeking higher office are generally a waste of time. Carefully manicured anecdotes reveal a sympathetic figure who has struggled in their climb up the greasy pole, giving them a true understanding of ordinary folk, who would be better off if only the author were in charge. They are mostly unreadable. Mr. Singh tells a very different story."

How the university can save itself – from itself

Ishwar Puri and Leonard Waverman: “Instead of just job-ready skills that are marketable in the short term, the university should also provide attributes that can carry through a lifetime – leadership, creativity, innovation and collaboration. Why? Innovators in the corporate world are moving toward self-organizing teams of diverse talents, from across an organization or among organizations. The working world is in aching need of leaders to pull together disparate skill sets, and together find solutions.”

Knock Down the House on Netflix: Watching a U.S. political revolution unfold

John Doyle: “Documentarian Rachel Lears set out to follow four women who were challenging incumbent Democrats in the primaries ahead of the 2018 midterm elections: Amy Vilela in Nevada, Cori Bush in Missouri, Paula Jean Swearengin in West Virginia and [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez in New York. They didn’t all get elected, and, as the whole world knows by now, Ocasio-Cortez was the one who seemed to embody the entire unlikely movement. What you see when you watch this doc is not adulatory or fawning. It’s a rousing story about ordinary people rising up to challenge establishment figures and aiming to change establishment politics.”

Open this photo in gallery By Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

From charcoal to tobacco, trendy cocktail ingredients can be harmful to your health

A few years ago, bartenders discovered that activated charcoal, an ingredient that can be found in gourmet and health-food stores, would allow them to serve patrons something unique and Instagram-worthy: a drink that’s a deep, opaque black. While it’s legal to use as a food colouring in Canada, many bartenders are having second thoughts about serving charcoal in cocktails because its absorptive properties can render certain medications ineffective. Charcoal isn’t the only ingredient that’s made its way onto drink menus despite the negative health effects they can have − quinine, eucalyptus and liquid nitrogen can all cause health issues. How did mixed drinks become so fraught? (For subscribers)

500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci’s death

Open this photo in gallery A woman points at Italian master Leonardo Da Vinci's (1452-1519) self-portrait in the Musei Capitolini in Rome on June 22, 2015. (Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images) VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images

May 2, 1519: By the time of his death in 1519, Leonardo da Vinci had left Italy after a period of political turbulence and joined the service of King Francis of France. For three years, he lived in Clos-Lucé, near the king’s summer palace at Amboise in the Loire Valley. Named royal painter, architect and mechanic, he drew up architectural plans, designed court entertainments and edited his own writings on painting, anatomy and science. Five hundred years after his death, Leonardo is mainly remembered as the world’s most famous painter, creator of the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper. In 2017, his Salvator Mundi, an image of Christ, sold for US$450-million to become the most expensive painting ever – despite some scholars’ belief it was largely executed by his assistants. But Leonardo was also a prescient inventor who imagined the helicopter and the armoured car on paper centuries before they were physically built. Perhaps his most whimsical invention, in these final quiet years during which he painted little, was a mechanical lion that would walk toward the king, at which point its chest would open to reveal a bunch of lilies. Leonardo died at the age of 67, probably as the result of a stroke. – Kate Taylor

