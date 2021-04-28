Morning Update: B.C. to create its own COVID-19 sick-leave program

Good morning,

British Columbia is creating its own permanent program to provide workers with sick pay as Ottawa and Ontario engage in finger-pointing over whether to enhance a temporary federal benefit meant to keep workers infected with COVID-19 from spreading the disease.

B.C. Premier John Horgan maintained that Canada should have a national sick pay program. But he said his government is dusting off plans that were roughed out last summer to build a provincial system through WorkSafeBC, the workplace health and safety regulator.

“We didn’t get the program we needed at the time we needed it from the federal government, and they’ve done a lot of great things over the past 14 months but this is not one of them,” he said.

A person representing factory and food processing plant workers is covered by a sheet as a group advocating for provincially mandated paid sick days for workers participates in a 'die-in' rally outside Queens Park in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Hospital visitation rules exact a heavy toll on families, ICU staff

Intubated and drifting in and out of an induced coma over six days inside Regina General Hospital’s intensive care unit, Matthew Cardinal felt completely alone.

Though his brother and father had come to see him, they were forced to stand behind a pane of glass, watching him unconscious. Each was allowed just one, meagre, five-minute-long visit. When Mr. Cardinal, 34, briefly stirred from his sedation, he saw his older sister holding a letter up to the glass. His mother, Dianne Desjarlais Cardinal, wasn’t allowed to visit. Because the two live together, she was forced to isolate at home instead.

As ICUs across the country fill with patients sick with highly transmissible variants, nurses and doctors are having to make ever tougher decisions about family visits – trying to balance risk with compassion in the pandemic’s third wave. Strict visiting rules can feel cruel to families desperate to see the people they love as they struggle to survive, alone. Harsh visitors’ rules are also taking a punishing mental-health toll on the front-line workers charged with meting them out.

Inflation pressure hits consumers as firms pass along higher costs

An increasing number of companies are passing along higher input costs to consumers, a sign of inflationary pressure as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

In justifying the moves, executives say their input costs have risen sharply, owing in large part to a commodity boom that’s rippled through a wide range of markets. Further, a semi-conductor shortage and congested shipping routes have factored into supply-chain disruptions, adding to costs.

And those issues won’t ease soon, according to the executives. That should add upward pressure to prices, just as Canadian households are set to spend their pandemic savings as the economy reopens.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Edward Snowshoe’s family files wrongful death lawsuit: Ten years after Edward Snowshoe died in a federal solitary confinement cell, his family is going to court seeking an apology and compensation from the Correctional Service of Canada.

Canadian Forces deploying to Nova Scotia: Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being deployed to Nova Scotia and Ontario to help respond to surges in COVID-19 cases, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said help is also being offered to Alberta.

Ontario urges Ottawa to impose predeparture COVID-19 testing for domestic air travel: The Ontario government is urging Ottawa to require mandatory predeparture COVID-19 testing for domestic air travellers entering the province to contain the spread of variants. The Ford government also wants the federal government to ban non-Canadians from entering the country from hot spots such as India.

Over 100 ancient burial tombs found in Egypt: Egyptian archeologists unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday. The graves, some of which have human remains inside, include 68 oval-shaped tombs dating back to the Predynastic Period that spanned from 6000-3150 BC, the ministry said.

MORNING MARKETS

World shares near record highs: World shares held near record highs and the U.S. dollar and global bond yields nudged up on Wednesday, as traders waited for the afternoon policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.21 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.26 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.21 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 0.45 per cent. Wall Street futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.59 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Campbell Clark: “When it comes down to an election, you’d have to think small-C conservatives in Alberta and Saskatchewan will be motivated mainly by their distaste for Mr. Trudeau and the Liberals. Still, as Mr. O’Toole prepares to lead the Conservative movement into an election campaign, he has to wonder how much of it will show up.”

John Ibbitson: “China is reportedly holding back census data because it shows the country’s population has started to decline, years ahead of even the most aggressive predictions. If so, every game changes: global warming projections, global population projections, geopolitical and economic projections. The world’s most populous nation is now a nation on the wane.”

LIVING BETTER

Immerse yourself in local culture with these Indigenous-led walking tours

Canada’s cities, parks and landmarks are full of Indigenous-led walking tours that explore the rich culture of our own backyards. Here are just a few to discover as you adventure closer to home this year.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: No matter how many times you have tried and failed in the past you will succeed over the coming year – big time! All that went before was just experience to prepare you for this time of your life – and you’ll have the time of your life too.

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 28, 1967

View of the Expo 67 fairgrounds a few days prior to official opening, April 24,1967.

Expo 67 opens to the public

The theme for Expo 67, Terre des Hommes (Man and His World), sounds blatantly sexist now, but it was based on a book by the same name, a feel-good classic of French literature. Expo 67, the World’s Fair in Montreal, opened on this day in 1967 when almost 350,000 visitors poured through the gates. The fair, which drew more than 50 million visitors in its six-month run, foresaw a future in which anything was possible. No room in Montreal? No problem. Expo was built on artificial islands in the middle of the St. Lawrence River. World peace? The most popular pavilion of the 62 countries participating was that of the Cold War enemy, the Soviet Union. (Second was Canada’s, with its hexagonal frames of Douglas fir; and third was the U.S. pavilion, a massive geodesic dome with a space-age monorail gliding through it.) Science and technology? The Bell Telephone pavilion, where you could try out a then unheard-of videophone call, featured a revolutionary 360-degree movie screen. Fun? That was covered by the La Ronde amusement park. So how did the future turn out? The islands still draw crowds and the former pavilions of France and Quebec now form the very popular Casino de Montréal. Philip King

