Morning Update: B.C. watchdog probing condo flips; Catholic school board suspends charity policy

B.C.’s real estate regulator is probing realtor conduct in presale condo flips

The Real Estate Council of British Columbia also wants the province to start tracking who is buying and selling units before the condos are built. This follows a Globe and Mail investigation that found select realtors and speculators were buying multiple condos, via preferential access through developers, before proceeding to sell those units at six-figure profits. The council said many complaints often centre around an agent not properly disclosing their financial interest in a sale.

Here’s Gary Mason’s take on the the aftermath of The Globe’s investigation: “Get ready for all the excuses, and the condescending talk about how we don’t understand how the business really works and how developers need to be able to sell to speculators. Don’t buy it – any of it. It will be self-interested nonsense from people who once filled the financial coffers of the political party previously in power in B.C., likely banking on that government to not change the rules of the game.”

Israel is urging Canada to back its call to renegotiate the Iran nuclear deal

A senior Israeli intelligence official is in Ottawa briefing the Prime Minister’s Office about claims that Iran is deceiving the world about its nuclear plans. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented documents alleging Iran had, about 15 years ago, come up with a project to build nuclear weapons. Iran said it never sought to build a nuclear bomb when it signed the nuclear deal in 2015. A diplomatic source said Ottawa is so far remaining non-committal about joining the U.S. and Israel’s calls for the deal to be renegotiated.

The U.S. has set a May deadline for a NAFTA deal

Donald Trump’s Trade Representative says a trade deal needs to be completed in the next two weeks or else it could be put off until after U.S. congressional elections in November. “If we don’t get it done in the next week or two, then we’re on thin ice,” Robert Lighthizer said (for subscribers). The remarks came just a day after the White House gave Canada and Mexico a one-month extension on exemptions from new steel and aluminum tariffs. The U.S. says Canada must meet its quotas on those product exports or they could be hit with tariffs of up to 25 per cent.

An Ontario Catholic school board has suspended its controversial charity policy

The policy forbids students in the Halton Catholic District School Board from raising money for charities or non-profits that support abortion, contraception, sterilization, euthanasia or embryonic stem cell research. Students and parents complained that they weren’t consulted until after the motion was approved in February. Now, the board has voted to pause the “Sanctity of Life” policy until after it has considered all feedback. In the meantime, schools will be able to raise money just as they did before the policy kicked in.

Playoffs: Jets keep home win streak alive; Raptors fall to Cavaliers

The Winnipeg Jets won their 13th straight home game last night, beating the Nashville Predators 7-4 to take a 2-1 series lead. And fans in Winnipeg are celebrating the playoff run. “This is the most excited I have been over the Jets since I quit playing,” said Joe Daley, who played for the first Jets club when they were part of the World Hockey Association. “Fans are living a dream.”

The Toronto Raptors didn’t fare quite as well, losing 113-112 to Cleveland in overtime to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 series lead. They’ll have a chance to tie things up with another home game tomorrow. Cathal Kelly writes that regardless of who wins the series, the Raptors have “at least proved they will no longer be slapped around by LeBron James & Co.”

Rogers’ U.S. e-mail provider has changed its user agreement following backlash

Last month, users with @rogers.com e-mail accounts received notice of new terms of service that included a provision which said, in part: “you agree that you have obtained the consent of your friends and contacts to provide their personal information … to Oath or a third party.” Oath is a newly formed company that owns Yahoo, which Rogers has used for several years to maintain its e-mail service. Oath has now agreed to remove that section, but Canada’s Privacy Commissioner is still investigating other complaints about the terms of service.

Facebook is going to launch its own dating service

As it grapples with the backlash to a data privacy scandal, Facebook is hoping people turn to its platform to share the most intimate details of their lives. The dating app, which doesn’t have a launch date, will allow users to create a separate profile that’s not linked to an existing Facebook account. It will only display your first name and won’t match you with people in your friends’ networks.

Stocks mixed

World stocks inched higher on Wednesday after two days of losses but remained pinned down by the dollar’s recent surge and expectations that a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day will signal further policy tightening ahead. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai composite dropped a smidgeon. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 1.3 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was at about 78 US cents.



Eating while black in a Chinese restaurant: a grim lesson in racist division

“It took four years for Emile Wickham to get official confirmation of what he already knew: that the treatment he received on his birthday was racist. Wickham is black, as are the friends he went to dinner with one night in May, 2014, at the Chinese restaurant Hong Shing in Toronto, just north of City Hall. There, they were asked to pay their bill in advance – a request that Wickham suspected hadn’t been made of the non-black patrons around them. ... There are many unpleasant truths confirmed by this story, including that black people in Toronto face consistent prejudice when going about their daily lives. Another grim reality it proves is often hard to talk about: the persistent racism between groups of non-white people, especially that directed at black Canadians, and how it works to maintain white supremacy.” – Denise Balkissoon

Doug Ford’s housing proposal is the right idea for the wrong place

Open up the Yellowbelt, not the Greenbelt. Believe it or not, there was a kernel of wisdom in Doug Ford’s short-lived proposal to “open up” a “big chunk” of Ontario’s Greenbelt for housing development. Yes, within a day of the provincial Liberals unearthing a video clip showing Mr. Ford promising that he would allow single-family homes in the protected band of countryside, the Progressive Conservative leader had backtracked. ... But if Ford’s prescription for runaway housing prices in the Toronto area was off-base, his diagnosis was correct. Housing is so expensive in the region, he said, because there simply isn’t enough of it.“ – Globe editorial

To understand Trump, understand his mentor

“How did Donald Trump get to be the way he is? Many who have studied his past proffer advice on that question. Don’t forget, they say, the imprint left by Roy Cohn. If this President ever had much of a moral compass, his long-time ties to the odious litigator – a man Trump himself called brutal and vicious – did much to unburden him of it. Roy Cohn’s name first became known when he was senator Joseph McCarthy’s chief counsel during the campaign against alleged Communist sympathizers in the early 1950s. ... Following the disgraced red-baiting campaign, Cohn went on to become one of New York’s most ruthless, notorious lawyers. He hosted parties for celebrities and the rich and the infamous, including leading crime figures. There was a quip about the Cohn soirées: “If you’re indicted, you’re invited.” – Lawrence Martin

How to avoid getting sick on a plane



For starters, pick a window seat, because you won’t have as much contact with other people. The more you stay in your seat, the better. Wiping the tray table with disinfectant wipes can also go a long way: One study found seat tables had more than eight times the amount of bacteria per square inch than the airplane’s toilet flush button.

The end of Lou Gehrig’s streak



May 2, 1939: Lou Gehrig left baseball on May 2, 1939, after 2,130 consecutive games played because of a compliment. Along with Babe Ruth, Gehrig defined the New York Yankees of the 1920s and 30s. He was the icepick in the middle of Murderers’ Row. Once he​ became synonymous with reliability – “a Gibraltar in cleats” – people tended to underrate Gehrig’s skill. His career average (.340) would have won him baseball’s batting title seven out of the last eight major-league seasons. At the age of 35, Gehrig began to exhibit symptoms of the fatal neuromuscular illness that would be named for him. He declined rapidly, but lacking a diagnosis, continued to take the field. In the eighth game of the 1939 season, Gehrig caught an easy grounder and flipped it to the pitcher at first. Two teammates came over to slap him on the back and congratulate him for the routine out. “Nice play, big guy,” Gehrig later recalled them saying. That’s when Gehrig knew. He benched himself that afternoon and quit baseball the next day. Three months later, he gave his “luckiest man on the face of the Earth” address. He died a year after that. – Cathal Kelly



